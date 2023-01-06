Read full article on original website
Disguised Toast unveils Disguised roster on eve of NA VALORANT Challengers League open qualifier
After much anticipation, streaming superstar and OfflineTV member DisguisedToast has officially announced the formation of his pro VALORANT team, which will compete under the simplistic name of Disguised, or DSG. The official roster consists of the players first reported to be joining the team by Dot Esports: former T1 in-game...
An adorable mage and an edgy assassin are League’s new champions for 2023
League of Legends players will welcome Milio, an adorable mage, and Naafiri, the edgy assassin, as the next champions to be unleashed on the Rift by Riot Games this year. After revealing some general information about the next two League champions in 2021, Riot finally disclosed their names and some more info on both their stories today.
Sivir ties for League champion with the second-most skins, only behind a popular mage
With two new upcoming skins in League of Legends Patch 13.1, Sivir will be tied for the champion with the second-most skins, just behind Lux. The Battle Mistress will have 16 skins with the release of Mythmaker Sivir and Prestige Mythmaker Sivir, which are set to release with Patch 13.1 this week. This will shoot her to second place just behind Lux, who is the only champion with 17 skins in the game.
What is a final blow in Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus challenges?
The Overwatch franchise has always been known for fun limited-time modes, but Overwatch 2 is taking the concept a step farther. From Jan. 5 to 19, players will be able to experience the new Battle for Olympus limited-time mode, which puts a spin on seven of the game’s heroes. Built on the framework of the game’s free-for-all deathmatch arcade mode, it’s a fun mini-event separating Winter Wonderland and Lunar New Year.
When does the LPL 2023 Spring Split start?
A few days before the start of the competitive season, the organizers revealed the starting date of the LPL 2023 Spring Split. This year will also be the Chinese League’s 10th anniversary and the LPL will feature a new logo to commemorate the event. The spring split format will...
Outsiders turn to fresh CS:GO blood after ditching n0rb3r7 just two months after IEM Rio Major win
Despite recently lifting the IEM Rio Major trophy, Outsiders have removed David “n0rb3r7” Danielyan from their active Counter-Strike roster and will be replacing him with young gun Aleksandr “KaiR0N-” Anashkin. The 18-year-old sported the Aurora jersey prior to his arrival in the major winning team. KaiR0N...
Kelsaroony breaks down gender barrier in Call of Duty League Challengers Elite with record achievement
The massive gender gap has narrowed in Call of Duty esports: Kelsaroony has become the first woman to qualify for the Call of Duty Challengers Elite tournament. Kelsaroony and her teammates on Team WaR qualified on Jan. 5 for the upcoming season of CDL Challengers Elite, which will run from Jan. 18 to Feb. 2 in multiple regions, including Europe where WaR is based.
These attention-starved League champions could use a bit of love from Riot
The 2023 League of Legends season is almost underway and Riot recently detailed all the changes it is looking to make in the first patch of the year. With more than 160 current champions in the game, it has become difficult to keep an eye on all of them and buff and nerf them to a balanced state.
VALORANT Challengers full team list led by G2, TSM, and top NA teams
Several top teams from North America have been directly invited to the VALORANT Challengers circuit, hosted by Knights Arena, while another four will face off against each other to qualify next week, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Fan favorites in the region such as TSM and FaZe have been invited...
New year, new Lunar Gods and Mythmakers skins coming to League
League of Legends players will soon see the arrival of more Lunar Gods and Mythmakers right before the new Lunar Year begins. The 12 new skins, including two Prestige editions, will land on the Rift with patches 13.1 and 13.2, which will close out the first month of the new year.
The Lissandra buffs in League Patch 13.1 could push the Ice Witch back into the meta
Riot Games posted a preview of the changes that might come with the first patch of League of Legends’ 2023 ranked season, and among the buffed champions there is one that stood out from the rest: Lissandra. The mid lane mage has been off the radar for quite a...
Tweek pulls off invincible run through star-studded Let’s Make Big Moves 2023 bracket
‘Clip Tweek’ is back, and he’s winning games in style, most recently eliminating Sparg0 in the Let’s Make Big Moves Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Grand Finals. Tweek had a slump across the 2022 season. While he was still placing around the top eight during that time, he’s shown visible frustration about his gameplay. That changed today, after he was proclaimed champion of Let’s Make Big Moves 2023.
Here are all of Aurelion Sol’s new abilities in League of Legends
Even though many know him as one of the most powerful beings in the League of Legends universe, Aurelion Sol has struggled within the game’s competitive scene, in both pro play and solo queue alike. His abilities and skills could not be applied to many different playstyles and team compositions, and as a result, the mighty creature never found a place to call home within the ever-evolving meta.
These are all of Ahri’s updated splash arts in League of Legends
After a year of teasing the League of Legends community, Riot Games has revealed the art and sustainability update for Runeterra’s favorite nine-tailed fox, Ahri. The swift-moving mage has been one of the most popular champions in the game and has gained even more traction since her gameplay changes at the start of 2022.
League’s highest mastery points ranking player mains one of the Rift’s most infamous champions
“What’s your main?” is a question many League of Legends players have answered at one point in time. Although the game includes over 150 playable characters, some players just can’t get enough of playing just one of them. Sometimes, mastering the champion and letting the world know...
Doublelift breaks down possible LCS ‘doomsday’ situation, how risky schedule change could be for the league
After a busy and exciting free agency period, the hype surrounding the upcoming LCS season has charged up to new levels among North American League of Legends fans. But when Riot Games announced the controversial changes to the league’s schedule, concerns started to bubble from supporters around the state of the league, including 100 Thieves’ superstar AD carry Doublelift.
An Akira easter egg is in VALORANT’s new battle pass
Riot Games has made an anime reference in VALORANT through the Episode Six battle pass. Akira is one of the most iconic anime movies in the world. Released in 1998 the action-packed film tells the story of the Japanese government dropping an atomic bomb on Tokyo after experiments on children go wrong. The story follows Shōtarō Kaneda who is pictured walking toward his famous red motorcycle on the cover of the film. Kaneda is the leader of the capsule gang and is on a quest to save his friend Tetsuo Shima.
An iconic European top laner returns to the LCS as a positional coach for CLG
After spending two years away from the North American League of Legends scene, a former European star is making his return to the LCS. Counter Logic Gaming has revealed its full League staff for the upcoming 2023 LCS Spring Split, and among the organization’s extensive coaches, former Fnatic top laner Paul “sOAZ” Boyer has joined as a positional coach.
Apex players think they’ve found the perfect Horizon nerf to stop her being ‘overpowered’
Apex Legends has a deadly cast of 23 playable characters with a variety of different abilities for gamers to test out and find their style. Horizon is one of the Legends players can use in their battle royale matches. She was introduced in Season Seven and sports a series of abilities that make her sneakier than the average legend.
Pokémon pro snags a ‘salty’ victory with underrated pick to take home regional Scarlet and Violet championship
Jiseok Lee, a South Korean Pokémon VGC talent, flew down to the San Diego Regional Championships over the weekend and cleaned up the entire tournament with an 8-2 finish to head back to his home country as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s San Diego Regional Champion for 2023.
