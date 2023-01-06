The Texas State Legislature is considering levying a tax against EV owners to fund road upkeep and improvement, and EV owners are on board. Electric vehicles are the choice for many consumers not only due to their environmental benefits but also due to their reduced cost of ownership. However, that reduced cost is now being challenged by a tax proposed by Texas State Legislature members that would either tax EV owners per mile driven or yearly with a flat fee. And perhaps most surprisingly, EV owners in Texas are on board with the idea.

TEXAS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO