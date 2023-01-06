Read full article on original website
Tesla’s Elon Musk seeks TX venue in class action lawsuit over Bay Area juror concerns
Elon Musk has requested that a shareholder class action lawsuit be transferred from San Francisco, California, to West Texas. Musk’s legal team has argued that the CEO believes there is a lack of unbiased jurors in the Bay Area. Elon Musk and other Tesla board members are facing a...
Tesla’s 3rd-largest retail investor bashes Elon Musk: ‘I have no choice but to act’
Tesla’s third-largest retail investor Leo KoGuan is fed up with CEO Elon Musk. As Tesla’s stock price (NASDAQ: TSLA) is down over 65 percent in the last year, shareholders have been offering polarizing takes on Musk’s past eight months, including conflicting points of view on his acquisition of Twitter.
Tesla adds Model Y All-Wheel-Drive with 4680 cells to inventory
Tesla has added several Model Y All-Wheel-Drive units equipped with 4680 battery cells to its online inventory. Tesla’s new 4680 batteries were unveiled several years ago, and the automaker had some tall promises for the new cell. It was intended to increase range, power, and lifespan with new materials and manufacturing techniques. It was finally equipped in Tesla’s All-Wheel-Drive Model Y built at Gigafactory Texas last year.
Tesla stock has a brand new short seller
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has a brand new short seller in Bill Miller, and he believes the company’s downfall lies in its decreasing market share. Miller was Chairman and CIO of Legg Mason Capital Management and is likely best known for outperforming the S&P 500 index for fifteen straight years. His newest investment seems to be a short position against Tesla stock, as Miller believes the company is facing increased competition, which is bound to eventually dethrone the automaker as the king of EVs.
Tesla owners in China use Supercharging network to travel freely in Sichuan
Tesla owners in China credit the company’s Supercharging network for a successful trip to the western Sichuan region for aid education. In a video shared by Tesla Asia, a group of owners traveled to the Yama Snow Mountain region to visit a welfare school that assisted over 300 children with special needs. Those children were graduating and continuing to high school. The children got to ride in the Tesla vehicles and learn about technology.
Guinness World Records names Elon Musk as person with largest fortune loss in history
Tesla stock took a beating in 2022, and being the company’s largest shareholder, CEO Elon Musk’s net worth also took a notable hit as a result. So large was the drop that Guinness World Records recently announced that Elon Musk had set a record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history.
Tesla offers hefty discount on inventory in Singapore for trading in your gas car
Tesla is offering up to $10,000 in discounts on inventory Model 3 and Model Y units in Singapore, with $5,000 in incentives coming from the trade-in of a gas vehicle. Tesla will offer a $5,000 discount to customers who trade in a gas vehicle to purchase their new electric car, with an additional $5,000 credit against the cost of Singapore’s required “Certificate of Entitlement,” which grants the owner of the vehicle to own and use the car for ten years.
Volkswagen ID.4 recalled over potential 12V battery fire risk
Volkswagen has announced a recall for the VW ID.4 due to an electrical issue. The problem is unrelated to the ID.4’s powertrain, but it concerns the vehicle’s 12V battery. If left unprepared, the issue could result in a battery fire. As per a Safety Recall Report from the...
Twitter Files reveals Pfizer board member’s attempt to suppress debate on Covid vaccines
In another installment of the Twitter Files released on Monday, screenshots of an email conversation between Scott Gottlieb, a board member at Pfizer, with Todd O’Boyle, a senior manager of public policy at Twitter. Alex Berenson, a former reporter for the New York Times, shared this installment. Berenson noted...
Tesla Model 3 tops German car market once again, Model Y follows
The Tesla Model 3 and the Model Y had incredible sales success in Germany in the final month of 2022. Since their introduction to European markets, the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y have been remarkable sales successes, even becoming the best-selling vehicles in many notable markets. According to data released by the KBA (the German car registration agency), both of Tesla’s most popular vehicles found critical success in the final month of 2022.
Tesla VP Grace Tao explains China’s Model 3 and Model Y price reductions
After a challenging December, Tesla China adopted a number of strategies designed to improve its vehicle sales in the country. Among these was a price reduction on the domestically-produced Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover. Recent comments from Tesla VP Grace Tao have now provided some insights into these price adjustments.
Tesla drivers with inattentive Full Self-Driving Beta operation get new penalty
Tesla drivers who are inattentive during the operation of the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) suite will have a different penalty than they did previously. Tesla drivers will now lose access to the company’s Full Self-Driving Beta program for “approximately two weeks” if they do not keep the vehicle detects inattentiveness from the operator.
Tesla files for $716M expansion at Giga Texas, including cathode plant
Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas facility is set to expand by 1.4 million square feet as the automaker filed over $716 million in new projects at the site. Tesla filed for four new projects on January 9, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The projects are filed separately because they will expand four different facilities, the filings show. Tesla registered the projects to “Cell 1,” “Drive Unit,” “Cathode,” and “Cell Test Lab.”
Texas considers EV tax, and EV owners are on board
The Texas State Legislature is considering levying a tax against EV owners to fund road upkeep and improvement, and EV owners are on board. Electric vehicles are the choice for many consumers not only due to their environmental benefits but also due to their reduced cost of ownership. However, that reduced cost is now being challenged by a tax proposed by Texas State Legislature members that would either tax EV owners per mile driven or yearly with a flat fee. And perhaps most surprisingly, EV owners in Texas are on board with the idea.
UPDATE: Tesla Cybertruck pricing glitch has owners waiting for updates
Update: 12:23pm EST: Tesla Cybertruck pricing was not leaked, but instead, the screen shown in the Tweet was the previous pricing with old Full Self-Driving suite pricing. Portions of the article have been updated for accuracy. The Tesla Cybertruck tri-motor’s price has been found on a reservation holder’s Tesla account,...
