Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The European Union has taken a number of steps to curb the power of Big Tech in its jurisdiction — Google in particular has been on the receiving end of steep fines over antitrust violations. The company is also facing similar pushback from regulators in India. Back in October last year, the Competition Commission of India slapped the company with a fine of $161.9 million for compelling Android device manufacturers to include Google apps if they sought to license its Play Store and associated services. Following a failed attempt at an appeal with the tribunal last week, the search giant is now seeking recourse from the Indian Supreme Court.

15 HOURS AGO