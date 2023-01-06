Read full article on original website
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Suspended Sullivan band director Eddie Dalton retires
BLOUNTVILLE — Eddie Dalton, the Sullivan County middle school band director charged with falsely reporting he was stabbed by a student last month, says he has retired. Two school officials Monday also confirmed the tenured teacher’s retirement, which means he won’t face the start of dismissal action from the Sullivan County Board of Education at Tuesday’s meeting.
wjhl.com
1 injured in Bristol, Tenn. house fire
A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday. A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday. Educator of the Week: Rachel Cinnamon, John Sevier …. Educator of the Week: Rachel Cinnamon, John Sevier Middle School/Dobyns-Bennett. Milligan’s upset bid of No. 12 Union falls just...
wjhl.com
Victim of alleged Washington Co., Va. murder identified as corrections officer
The woman reportedly killed by her husband in Washington County, Virginia on Friday night served as a corrections officer, authorities confirmed to News Channel 11. Victim of alleged Washington Co., Va. murder identified …. The woman reportedly killed by her husband in Washington County, Virginia on Friday night served as...
Kingsport Times-News
Mildred Haun Conference set for Walters State Feb. 3-4
MORRISTOWN — Walters State Community College will host the 13th annual Mildred Haun Conference Feb. 3-4 on the school’s Morristown campus. The conference is a celebration of Appalachian literature, culture and scholarship. The name honors Mildred Haun, a Hamblen County native and the author of “The Hawk’s Done Gone.” Published in 1940, the work is considered a classic in Appalachian literature.
Kingsport Times-News
Hope Haven hosts flag raising ceremony
KINGSPORT — A new flag flies on Lynn Garden Drive after Hope Haven Ministries hosted a flag raising ceremony Saturday afternoon. Hope Haven Ministries is nonprofit offering assistance to the area's homeless population. The organization has two resale stores, with the most recent location opening last March.
Kingsport Times-News
Wataula Lake cleanup set for afternoon of Feb. 5
ELIZABETHTON — For the third year in a row, Keep Carter County Beautiful will be joining with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful for the kickoff event of a month-long Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series. This year, 15 to 30 volunteers are expected to participate in the Watauga River Cleanup on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The group will begin with a boat ride from Little Milligan Boat Ramp to some of the polluted points on the mountain-rimmed lake.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport police officers recognized for accomplishments
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department recognized several officers this week for their recent professional accomplishments. “I am extremely proud of these officers for these significant achievements in their career development,” Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud them for representing the Kingsport Police Department and the city of Kingsport at the highest level.”
wcyb.com
One person taken to hospital following house fire in Bristol, Tennessee
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person was taken to an area hospital following a house fire in Bristol, Tennessee, Monday afternoon. Crews from both Bristol, Virginia, and Bristol, Tennessee, responded to a house fire in Hill Street at around 12:30 p.m. The blaze also caused some damage to a...
supertalk929.com
Convicted killer to have post conviction relief hearing in Carter County
A man found guilty in 2015 for the bludgeoning death of a 78-year-old resident is asking for post-conviction relief in Carter County. A hearing is scheduled for this week for Timothy Pate who is currently serving a life sentence for the 2012 murder of Lonnie Townsend. Pate and his girlfriend had befriended Townsend who police said was killed by Pate with a hammer.
Kingsport Times-News
Out & About
Fischman Gallery’s first exhibit of 2023, "Good Grief," will be on display through Jan. 28. Fischman Gallery is located at 133 N. Commerce St., Johnson City, in Atelier 133. The gallery is open to the public 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. For more information email fischmangallery@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/FischmanGallery.
Kingsport Times-News
Tri Cities Civil War Round Table members to share family stories
KINGSPORT — Family is the focus of this month’s Tri Cities Civil War Round Table meeting. The program will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Room 239 of the Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport.
wjhl.com
TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville Police assistant chief
TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville Police assistant chief. TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville …. TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville Police assistant chief. Milligan’s upset bid of No. 12 Union falls just short. Milligan's upset bid of No. 12 Union falls just short. Kingsport announces next phase...
Waterline break damages military and medical artifacts from now-closed museum at Mountain Home
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Historic military and medical objects that once were displayed in a Johnson City museum are being dried out and salvaged after a waterline break in the building where they were being stored. A waterline inside Beeson Hall froze and then broke during the historic cold snap that gripped much of […]
Johnson City Press
Christmas cold freezes out Carter County Jail chiller
ELIZABETHTON — The chiller of the heating and air conditioning system at the Carter County Detention Center was destroyed by the Christmas cold wave. Mayor Patty Woodby reported the damage to the Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee during its meeting on Monday evening. The good news for the county is that the county’s insurance will reimburse the loss, less the deductible.
993thex.com
Meadowview Virginia Man Confesses To Killing Wife
A Washington County Virginia man confesses to killing his wife in Meadowview Virginia. While authorities investigated the Friday night shooting that left a female victim dead.76 year old George William Morgan confessed to killing his 41 year old wife Ava Renee Morgan. Following his confession, Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Investigators arrived at the scene of the address Morgan provided and found the body of Ava Morgan on the floor dead from apparent gunshot wounds. George Morgan is currently being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Duffield, Virginia without bond.
TN identifies spot in Morristown as a potential site for future industrial development
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said Monday that a site in Morristown showed promise as a future spot for industrial development. The department's "Certified Sites" program is meant to help local governments across the state prepare large sites to be "construction ready" for...
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Police Arrest Mountain City Man On DUI, Underage Consumption At Monarch Apartments
There was another incident at Johnson City’s Monarch Apartments. This time, a Mountain City man is arrested after police find him behind the wheel of a parked vehicle with the motor running and his foot on the accelerator. Police say Ethan Campbell showed multiple signs of possible impairment. As officers attempted to make contact, Campbell put the vehicle in reverse and began to drive away. Campbell was located in a nearby parking lot. Campbell is charged with driving under the influence, felony evading arrest and underage consumption of alcohol and is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee Sessions Court.
wymt.com
Tennessee man arrested in Bell County on drug charges
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man is facing drug charges after he was arrested in Bell County. On Tuesday, officials said 58-year-old Howard Wilson, of Russellville, Tennessee, did not use a turn signal on two different occasions at Long’s Pic Pac. After pulling the 2001 Ford Taurus...
Kingsport Times-News
Next phase of Kingsport water meter replacement begins
KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport announced Monday the next phase of the $4.8 million water meter replacement project will begin this week. EnvoCore — a Maryland-based company contracted by Kingsport — will be installing 10,000 new water meters within the city’s service area over the next six months, according to a city press release.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
