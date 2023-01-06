Another great tour is making its way to Evansville with Whiskey Myers announcing the Ford Center in downtown Evansville will be a stop on their Spring/Summer tour. Since touring resumed in mid-to-late 2021 when the restrictions of the pandemic began to ease, the Tri-State has seen a number of country artists add a venue in the Tri-State to their tour plans. In the past year and a half or so, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Jake Owen, Chase Rice, and Cody Johnson are just a few of the names that have played either the Ford Center, the Old National Events Plaza, the Victory Theater, or the Sportscenter in Owensboro. It looks like that trend shows no signs of slowing down in 2023 with Old Dominion, Kane Brown, Koe Wetzel, and Kenny Chesney all announcing shows at the Ford Center.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO