Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Car Wash May Be Coming to a Unique Location on Evansville’s East Side
While it would take some time to reach Dollar General territory, it feels like we've seen a number of new automatic car washes pop up in and around Evansville over the past few years. It seems that trend may continue in 2023 with news that another new car wash company is looking to set up shop on Evansville's east side in a spot that, to me, is hard to picture a car wash sitting on.
The Slime Factory opens for business in Eastland Mall
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A unique hands-on experience has made its way into Evansville, all thanks to a gooey substance called slime. The Slime Factory opened its doors to families on Saturday, allowing kids to go wild with their creativity as they played with slime of all colors and sizes. Ryan Scott, who is originally […]
14news.com
Lawsuit settlement checks arriving for Hoosiers who bought from certain car dealers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our NBC sister station, WTHR, reports thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit alleging that dozens of Indiana auto dealerships charged excessive document fees. WTHR reports the...
Evansville’s Eastland Mall Losing Popular Retail Store – Gaining Slime Fun
As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana. I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.
14news.com
New coffee shop opens in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coffee shop is set to open in Evansville on Monday. Farm 57 Coffee Shop is hosting their grand opening event in Evansville on January 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new coffee shop location is 3443 Kansas Road. Their regular business hours...
Yes, Eastland Mall is Closing After 54 Years – But Don’t Worry, It’s Not in Indiana
I noticed that 'Eastland Mall Closing' was trending this week, and I kind of freaked out. After doing some research, I discovered that there is more than one Eastland Mall. When we hear about a once popular and busy mall closing, it is usually because most of the businesses have closed. While a lot of the retail spaces appear to be vacant, Eastland Mall in Columbus, Ohio was forced to close because of ongoing health and safety violations.
Classic Car Invasion! Free Downtown Owensboro Cruise-In Returns
Rev up your engines, the Sunset Cruisers just announced the cruise-in schedule for 2023. Are you ready to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles in town? It's one of the most popular car cruises and begins in April. We have the monthly themes and complete schedule.
wevv.com
Woman crashes into Boonville home
Around 1:30 in the morning, 74-year-old Barbara Dotson crashed her SUV into a Boonville home. She was arrested and charged with OWI, hit and run, and criminal mischief. Woman arrested on DUI, hit-and-run charges after home hit by car in Boonville. A 74-year-old Boonville woman is facing charges after being...
A ‘Fear Factor’ Experience is Coming to an Evansville, Indiana Escape Room
Do you have what it takes to face your fears with your friends? You'll have the opportunity to do just that with an experience in Evansville based on the popular show Fear Factor. I remember not wanting to miss an episode of the hit show Fear Factor when I was...
14news.com
Plans filed for new Starbucks in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans have been filed to build a new Starbucks in Newburgh. They show it would be on Pointe View Drive, across the street from TownePlace Suites. This would be the second Starbucks for Newburgh. We’ve reached out to the owner for a timeline of construction and...
One of The Food Network’s Best Places to Eat in Indianapolis has Special Evansville Connection
Every week we feature an on-air segment with Taylor Merriss, she is the Special Projects Coordinator with the Evansville Police Department. Over the summer, we took a little road trip to meet a celebrity Chef, but little did I know that Taylor has a Chef in her family!. Our trip...
SUV crashes into Boonville home early Monday morning
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Emergency crews responded to the 1000 block of Oakdale Terrace around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning after an SUV crashed into a home. The SUV allegedly ran off the road and severed the home’s gas meter, which was located near the street. The vehicle continued up the yard after hitting the meter […]
14news.com
Dispatch: Semi knocks down power lines on Florida St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch says a semi has knocked down some power lines on Florida Street in Evansville. They say that’s between 2nd and 3rd Street. Officials say CenterPoint crews are on their way to the scene. Officials on scene also say a couple of cars have...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Closure beginning this week on Upper Mount Vernon Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers on Evansville’s west side. Starting Monday, Upper Mount Vernon Road will be closed between Boehne Camp Road and North Red Bank Roads for an EWSU waterline project. Officials say this closure is going to last about 30 days. Detours will...
New Indiana Small Business Specializes in ‘Nerd Related Items’
A new small business has opened its doors in Southern Indiana and it caters to "nerds." If you've ever wondered what constitutes being labeled as a nerd, Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the term as:. a person devoted to intellectual, academic, or technical pursuits or interests. and:. a person preoccupied with or...
WTVW
One person injured in Evansville shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 600 block of Adams Avenue on Monday night. Investigators say there may have been several shooters or multiple guns involved. Police say one person with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital. The investigation...
14news.com
Police investigating Sunday night arson on Helmuth Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an arson report was taken at an Evansville home on Sunday. They say that happened on Helmuth Avenue just before 8 p.m. Officials say the fire was contained and put out, but the fire investigator believes it was started by someone inside the home.
Whiskey Myers Bringing Their Brand of Country to the Ford Center in Evansville May 11th
Another great tour is making its way to Evansville with Whiskey Myers announcing the Ford Center in downtown Evansville will be a stop on their Spring/Summer tour. Since touring resumed in mid-to-late 2021 when the restrictions of the pandemic began to ease, the Tri-State has seen a number of country artists add a venue in the Tri-State to their tour plans. In the past year and a half or so, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Jake Owen, Chase Rice, and Cody Johnson are just a few of the names that have played either the Ford Center, the Old National Events Plaza, the Victory Theater, or the Sportscenter in Owensboro. It looks like that trend shows no signs of slowing down in 2023 with Old Dominion, Kane Brown, Koe Wetzel, and Kenny Chesney all announcing shows at the Ford Center.
Vanderburgh Co. Deputies investigate ravine crash
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says a two-vehicle crash occurred on Monday around 1 p.m. at Millersburg and Green River Road.
WTHI
Vincennes house fire sends three people to the hospital
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people escaped a house fire Sunday in Knox County. It happened on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents were out of the house when first responders arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0