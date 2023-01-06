Read full article on original website
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
14news.com
Lawsuit settlement checks arriving for Hoosiers who bought from certain car dealers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our NBC sister station, WTHR, reports thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit alleging that dozens of Indiana auto dealerships charged excessive document fees. WTHR reports the...
Payments up to $600 still being sent to qualifying Indiana residents
Did you know that you can get up to $600 from the state of Indiana? This money is coming from a surplus that the state of Indiana has from 2021. (source) The answer to that question depends on a few qualifications. There are two separate programs sending out money. There is the $125 payment and the $200 payment. Here are the rules for the $125 payment. You must have filed an Indiana resident tax return for 2020 tax year by December 31st, 2021 to qualify for this payment. According to the state, the Department of Revenue started issuing direct deposits over the summer for those who qualified for the $125 refund. (Source)
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
Some Indiana Car Owners Are Getting Lawsuit Settlement Checks in the Mail – Are They Legit?
When you get your mail out of the mailbox and see you've received something you weren't expecting, you're always a little unsure and curious. If it looks like a check inside the envelope, you might even get a little leary and cautious about why someone would give you money. Is it just another scam? Or, is it legit?
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
wrtv.com
Marijuana bills filed for Indiana 2023 legislative session
INDIANAPOLIS — A new legislative session is bringing multiple bills dealing with cannabis to the statehouse for debate. "With the enactment of an executive order last week in Kentucky which allows Kentuckians to posses medical cannabis that is purchased legally in another state up to 8 ounces ... Indiana has officially become an island of prohibition," State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-South Bend) said.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
“Most Haunted Road In Indiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Indiana is a state with a rich history and cultural heritage, and it is no surprise that it is home to several haunted roads and highways that are believed to be frequented by ghosts and other supernatural entities. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Indiana:
Solar opinion undermines growing industry
By Ben Inskeep, program director for Citizens Action Coalition, and Zach Schalk, Indiana program director for Solar United Neighbors Drive around Indiana and you’ll probably notice more and more homes and businesses powered by solar energy. This saves consumers money and creates a less expensive and more reliable grid for all Hoosiers. But a recent opinion issued […] The post Solar opinion undermines growing industry appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WIBC.com
Cannabis Day at the Statehouse, Supporters Talk Weed Legalization
STATEWIDE — On January 9th, Cannabis Day, advocates and opponents of marijuana legalization gathered at the Indiana State House for a rally hosted by Americans for Prosperity. The organization believes that legalizing cannabis has the potential to boost small businesses, create jobs, and generate revenue for necessary services. Additionally, they argue that it could allow Indiana law enforcement to focus on violent crimes while being mindful of taxpayers.
cbs4indy.com
Welcome back, Chris Wright
CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. Adult, 4 children critically injured in east side …. A fire at an east side apartment complex sent...
hometownnewsnow.com
Bill Could Put Legislators in Pickle
(Indianapolis, IN) - The Indiana State Legislature is expected to have something not so serious to chew on during this year’s session, which begins on Monday. After unveiling his 2023 Next Level Agenda this week, Gov. Eric Holcomb said a bill will be introduced to designate the breaded pork tenderloin as Indiana’s official state sandwich.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police Department’s K9 Rando has received his body armor
SELLERSBURG – Indiana State Police Department’s K9 Rando with the Sellersburg Indiana State Police Post has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Rando’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who...
You Can Take an Eagle Watching Van Tour in Kentucky
Winter is the prime time to spot bald eagles in the wild, and now you can go on an eagle-watching van tour. Since the year 1782 Bald Eagles have been the national bird of the United States. Even though these majestic raptors are native to our area, there's still always something so cool about catching a glimpse of one of these birds in the wild. They really are pretty creatures, and it's always cool to see one in the wild.
WTHR
Yes, checks now arriving in Indiana mailboxes for an auto dealer document fee lawsuit settlement are real
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit involving document fees charged by auto dealers, and 13News viewers contacted VERIFY to ask if they should cash the checks – or if they are part of a scam.
Indiana Angler Boats Two Record-Breaking Burbot on New Years Eve
“Epic day on the big pond! Limits of jumbo perch and a potential Indiana state record burbot.” That’s what an angler named Scott Skafar posted on his Facebook page with photos of his New Year’s Eve catch on Lake Michigan near Portage, Indiana. The post shows Skafar hoisting two giant burbot—eel-like bottom dwellers that are notoriously tough to catch on Lake Michigan.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Indiana Department of Revenue Shares Changes for Upcoming Tax Season
The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) wants individuals to be aware of several tax changes as the 2023 tax filing season approaches. In addition, DOR wants to remind low-income Hoosiers who received Social Security income in 2022 and who meet other eligibility criteria that they will need to file a tax return to claim the $200 Automatic Taxpayer Refund, even if they do not normally need to file a tax return.
newsfromthestates.com
County violated voter registration laws, Indiana election leaders rule
The Indiana Election Division determined that, at least until March 2022, Tippecanoe County was violating state voter registration law and the federal Help America Vote Act. (David Paul Morris/Getty Images) Tippecanoe County, home to Purdue University, violated state and federal voter registration laws, the Indiana Election Division said in an...
