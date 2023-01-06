ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs

Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
INDIANA STATE
Jake Wells

Payments up to $600 still being sent to qualifying Indiana residents

Did you know that you can get up to $600 from the state of Indiana? This money is coming from a surplus that the state of Indiana has from 2021. (source) The answer to that question depends on a few qualifications. There are two separate programs sending out money. There is the $125 payment and the $200 payment. Here are the rules for the $125 payment. You must have filed an Indiana resident tax return for 2020 tax year by December 31st, 2021 to qualify for this payment. According to the state, the Department of Revenue started issuing direct deposits over the summer for those who qualified for the $125 refund. (Source)
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State

A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Marijuana bills filed for Indiana 2023 legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS — A new legislative session is bringing multiple bills dealing with cannabis to the statehouse for debate. "With the enactment of an executive order last week in Kentucky which allows Kentuckians to posses medical cannabis that is purchased legally in another state up to 8 ounces ... Indiana has officially become an island of prohibition," State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-South Bend) said.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Solar opinion undermines growing industry

By Ben Inskeep, program director for Citizens Action Coalition, and Zach Schalk, Indiana program director for Solar United Neighbors Drive around Indiana and you’ll probably notice more and more homes and businesses powered by solar energy. This saves consumers money and creates a less expensive and more reliable grid for all Hoosiers. But a recent opinion issued […] The post Solar opinion undermines growing industry appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Cannabis Day at the Statehouse, Supporters Talk Weed Legalization

STATEWIDE — On January 9th, Cannabis Day, advocates and opponents of marijuana legalization gathered at the Indiana State House for a rally hosted by Americans for Prosperity. The organization believes that legalizing cannabis has the potential to boost small businesses, create jobs, and generate revenue for necessary services. Additionally, they argue that it could allow Indiana law enforcement to focus on violent crimes while being mindful of taxpayers.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Welcome back, Chris Wright

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. Adult, 4 children critically injured in east side …. A fire at an east side apartment complex sent...
INDIANA STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

Bill Could Put Legislators in Pickle

(Indianapolis, IN) - The Indiana State Legislature is expected to have something not so serious to chew on during this year’s session, which begins on Monday. After unveiling his 2023 Next Level Agenda this week, Gov. Eric Holcomb said a bill will be introduced to designate the breaded pork tenderloin as Indiana’s official state sandwich.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police Department’s K9 Rando has received his body armor

SELLERSBURG – Indiana State Police Department’s K9 Rando with the Sellersburg Indiana State Police Post has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Rando’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who...
SELLERSBURG, IN
99.5 WKDQ

You Can Take an Eagle Watching Van Tour in Kentucky

Winter is the prime time to spot bald eagles in the wild, and now you can go on an eagle-watching van tour. Since the year 1782 Bald Eagles have been the national bird of the United States. Even though these majestic raptors are native to our area, there's still always something so cool about catching a glimpse of one of these birds in the wild. They really are pretty creatures, and it's always cool to see one in the wild.
KENTUCKY STATE
Field & Stream

Indiana Angler Boats Two Record-Breaking Burbot on New Years Eve

“Epic day on the big pond! Limits of jumbo perch and a potential Indiana state record burbot.” That’s what an angler named Scott Skafar posted on his Facebook page with photos of his New Year’s Eve catch on Lake Michigan near Portage, Indiana. The post shows Skafar hoisting two giant burbot—eel-like bottom dwellers that are notoriously tough to catch on Lake Michigan.
PORTAGE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Indiana Department of Revenue Shares Changes for Upcoming Tax Season

The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) wants individuals to be aware of several tax changes as the 2023 tax filing season approaches. In addition, DOR wants to remind low-income Hoosiers who received Social Security income in 2022 and who meet other eligibility criteria that they will need to file a tax return to claim the $200 Automatic Taxpayer Refund, even if they do not normally need to file a tax return.
newsfromthestates.com

County violated voter registration laws, Indiana election leaders rule

The Indiana Election Division determined that, at least until March 2022, Tippecanoe County was violating state voter registration law and the federal Help America Vote Act. (David Paul Morris/Getty Images) Tippecanoe County, home to Purdue University, violated state and federal voter registration laws, the Indiana Election Division said in an...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy