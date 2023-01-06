Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Suspended Sullivan band director Eddie Dalton retires
BLOUNTVILLE — Eddie Dalton, the Sullivan County middle school band director charged with falsely reporting he was stabbed by a student last month, says he has retired. Two school officials Monday also confirmed the tenured teacher’s retirement, which means he won’t face the start of dismissal action from the Sullivan County Board of Education at Tuesday’s meeting.
Kingsport Times-News
Mildred Haun Conference set for Walters State Feb. 3-4
MORRISTOWN — Walters State Community College will host the 13th annual Mildred Haun Conference Feb. 3-4 on the school’s Morristown campus. The conference is a celebration of Appalachian literature, culture and scholarship. The name honors Mildred Haun, a Hamblen County native and the author of “The Hawk’s Done Gone.” Published in 1940, the work is considered a classic in Appalachian literature.
Kingsport Times-News
Wataula Lake cleanup set for afternoon of Feb. 5
ELIZABETHTON — For the third year in a row, Keep Carter County Beautiful will be joining with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful for the kickoff event of a month-long Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series. This year, 15 to 30 volunteers are expected to participate in the Watauga River Cleanup on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The group will begin with a boat ride from Little Milligan Boat Ramp to some of the polluted points on the mountain-rimmed lake.
Kingsport Times-News
Out & About
Fischman Gallery’s first exhibit of 2023, "Good Grief," will be on display through Jan. 28. Fischman Gallery is located at 133 N. Commerce St., Johnson City, in Atelier 133. The gallery is open to the public 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. For more information email fischmangallery@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/FischmanGallery.
Kingsport Times-News
Alumni, faculty, friends take final walk-through at Appalachia High School
APPALACHIA — Saturday was like an Irish wake at the former Appalachia High School as alumni and former faculty joined friends to say goodbye to the main building and auditorium. While the gymnasium, field house and Riggs Stadium will remain, demolition of the main classroom building and auditorium will...
Kingsport Times-News
Next phase of Kingsport water meter replacement begins
KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport announced Monday the next phase of the $4.8 million water meter replacement project will begin this week. EnvoCore — a Maryland-based company contracted by Kingsport — will be installing 10,000 new water meters within the city’s service area over the next six months, according to a city press release.
Kingsport Times-News
Briefs: Morristown man dies while fishing
MORRISTOWN — A man who was fishing with his son on an East Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake when Keen fell into the water, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release.
Kingsport Times-News
Dabbs’ big fourth propels Greeneville past Science Hill
GREENEVILLE — Sooner or later, a player as good as Greeneville’s Adjatay Dabbs is going to show up in a big way. Having a relatively quiet game, the Greene Devils senior burst onto the scene in the fourth quarter when it mattered in a nonconference basketball contest Saturday night at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport police officers recognized for accomplishments
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department recognized several officers this week for their recent professional accomplishments. “I am extremely proud of these officers for these significant achievements in their career development,” Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud them for representing the Kingsport Police Department and the city of Kingsport at the highest level.”
Kingsport Times-News
Scott County students awarded in Rotary essay contest
GATE CITY — Last month, the Scott County Rotary Club awarded five students in the Rotary Service Above Self Essay Contest. Students were required to submit a one- to two-page essay that aligned with the Rotary club motto. The essays were judged by local Rotarians and community representatives based on originality, development of theme and mechanics and neatness.
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas cold freezes out Carter County Jail chiller
ELIZABETHTON — The chiller of the heating and air conditioning system at the Carter County Detention Center was destroyed by the Christmas cold wave. Mayor Patty Woodby reported the damage to the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission during its meeting on Monday evening. The good news for the county is that the county’s insurance will be reimbursing the county for the loss, less the deductible. Woodby told the committee that Nor-Well mechanical contractors of Elizabethton checked the system after it went down and found the damage. Nor-Well has the system working until the chiller can be replaced.
Kingsport Times-News
Area county mayors say regional projects will reap benefits for economic development
The mayors of Carter, Sullivan and Washington counties say a number of collaborative projects on education, drug recovery and economic development are set to yield benefits for the region. Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, who joined Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby and Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy in speaking to...
Kingsport Times-News
United Way hits 2022 campaign goal as new year begins
KINGSPORT — The United Way of Greater Kingsport has met its goal of raising $3 million. “We are grateful for the generosity of the Kingsport community — citizens, employees and companies,” Danelle Glasscock, executive director for the United Way of Greater Kingsport, said. “These dollars allow us to continue to invest into the nonprofit community at comparable levels from the previous years.”
Kingsport Times-News
Blountville man arrested for boat thefts
A Blountville man was arrested Friday after he was accused of stealing two boats around Christmas. Tony Lee Falin, 56, of Brown Circle, faces two felony charges of theft over $10,000, but less than $60,000.
Kingsport Times-News
Tusculum chemistry students, faculty contribute to cancer research
GREENEVILLE — Research by undergraduate chemistry and biology students at Tusculum University into another method to treat cancer, one that would spare healthy parts of the body, will benefit from a new grant that will enable the professor guiding them to dedicate additional time to the initiative. The Appalachian...
Kingsport Times-News
Erwin BMA rejects LPRF grant, appoints interim fire chief
The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to reject a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant awarded to the town for renovations to Fishery Park and instead move forward with taking bids for a new playground during Monday’s meeting. The $500,000 LPRF grant was originally awarded to the...
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough to hire new police investigator with state grant
The Jonesborough Police Department will be getting an investigator to primarily investigate violent crime using a $93,000 grant from the Tennessee Violent Crime Intervention Fund. Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday authorized staff to apply for the grant, which does not require any matching funds and must be...
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter at capacity for dogs
The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter took in 64 dogs and 74 cats in the two weeks before Dec. 28, causing them to stop intake for dogs. “For the whole entire past year, we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs. We always have probably three times as many cats as we do dogs in the building at any given time, but this year we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs coming in,” said Shelter Director Tammy Davis. “And typically, you know, spring and summer months we know we’re going to have an increase. It’s kitten season, that always happens, but it’s very unusual for us to have this large number of animals coming in in November and December.”
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast State to offer phlebotomy classes
KINGSPORT — Starting Feb. 9, Workforce Solutions at Northeast State Community College will offer phlebotomy classes at the Kingsport campus this semester. “Phlebotomists specialize in drawing blood and work in hospitals, clinics, medical offices, laboratories and public health facilities,” according to NSCC’s website. The occupation is expected to see higher growth than the national average, according to Data USA.
Kingsport Times-News
'Perfect storm' allows Furman to sink ETSU
JOHNSON CITY — Furman turned up the heat near the end of the first half and turned away East Tennessee State in Saturday’s Southern Conference men’s basketball game at Freedom Hall. The Paladins scored 11 unanswered points near the end of the first half for a 17-point...
