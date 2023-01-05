Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis Believes He’s A Better All Around Fighter Than Terence Crawford
The schedule of Terence Crawford may have slowed considerably in recent memory, but the 35-year-old WBO 147-pound champion is of the belief that his pugilistic standing shouldn’t be questioned. On December 10th, Crawford left his fans speechless. On the night, the switch-hitting star toyed with longtime fringe contender David...
Bold boxing predictions for 2023: Deontay Wilder beats Anthony Joshua in fight of the year; Shakur Stevenson becomes undisputed
Our boxing panelists make their predictions for 2023, fights they want to see and big moments for the sport.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder passes on vacant WBC bridgerweight title shot
Deontay Wilder has no interest in fighting for the WBC bridgerweight title after the green and gold strap became vacant, WBN understands. Wilder is eligible to step down and compete for the belt as the World Boxing Council’s number-one contender at heavyweight and a WBC legend with ten title defenses behind him.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder vs Mike Tyson – Who has the hardest punch?
Deontay Wilder and Mike Tyson are widely looked at as the two hardest punchers the sport has ever seen. But who is the most concussive?. Due to the unreal feats of Wilder’s strength, a considerable debate rages regarding boxing’s hardest hitter. Wilder takes down all comers with a...
worldboxingnews.net
‘I’m human!’ Gervonta Davis opens up, rips Devin Haney title win
Gervonta Davis gave insight into his mindset ahead of a Pay Per View return. He also found time to comment on Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney. SHOWTIME® Boxing host Brian Custer sat down with the five-time world champion for an extensive and revealing interview. Davis got candid when discussing...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Suggests Prograis Is Barred From Fighting in the US, Floats Purse Bid Scenario
Teofimo Lopez apparently believes boxing politics may get in the way of a fight with Regis Prograis. In a tweet posted on Friday, Lopez, the former unified lightweight champion and current junior welterweight contender, seemed to make the argument that WBC 140-pound champion Regis Prograis is banned from fighting in the United States because of his promotional affiliations.
Boxing Scene
Jean Pascal (Covid) Sidelined, IBF Eliminator Versus Michael Eifert Postponed Until March
Jean Pascal will have to wait at least one more month for his chance to return to the title picture. The former lineal and WBC light heavyweight champion has been struck with Covid and its accompanying symptoms, thus forced to postpone his planned IBF title eliminator versus Germany’s Michael Eifert. The bout was due to take place on February 9 at Place Bell in Pascal’s hometown of Laval, Canada but is now pushed to at least March.
Boxing Scene
Demetrius Andrade: "I Don’t Think GGG Is Gonna Bring That Fire Anymore"
Fear once reverberated through the middleweight division the moment Gennadiy Golovkin’s name was ultimately mentioned. Of course, having built his name and legacy off the backs of his concussed opponents, Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) has forged a Hall of Fame level career. At his destructive peak, Golovkin rendered the...
worldboxingnews.net
WBC heavyweight champs: Wilder, Fury oddly trail Norton, Liston
World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and his predecessor Deontay Wilder currently sit outside the all-time WBC Top 10 list. Before every world title defense, the WBC reveals its honor roll of the most significant green and gold belt holders in history. According to the latest WBC statistics released...
worldboxingnews.net
World Boxing Council set to use ‘legal measures’ over ‘similar’ belt
World Boxing Council chiefs are up in arms after spotting a similar belt to their iconic green and gold awarded at a recent fight night. The IBA, a staunch rival of the WBC and one that has a chequered past when it comes to both sides getting along, faced a warning this week.
Boxing Scene
Nonito Donaire Planning For 115-Pound Run, Wants Estrada Fight To Become 5-Division Champ
Nonito Donaire already comfortably stands as a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer, but the Filipino fighter is still trying to find new ways to further forge his legacy. Ever since the start of his professional career in 2001, the four-division champion Donaire has been a world titleholder at 112, 118, 122, and 126 pounds.
Boxing Scene
Zerafa: I Want Golovkin Fight Next, I'm His Biggest Payday!
Middleweight contender Michael Zerafa believes that he's the “biggest payday” for IBF, WBA, IBO world champion Gennadiy Golovkin. Zerafa has been targeting a fight with Golovkin since last year, but he's also willing to fight WBA "regular" champion Erislandy Lara and WBO champion Janibek Alimkhanuly. Golovkin has until...
BoxingNews24.com
VIDEO: 5 Random Boxing Opinions
That dream got me thinking about the passage of time, and how in boxing just like in real life, the younger generation eventually takes over for the old guard, and with the passage of time – in boxing terms – certain names survive the test of time during the long rich history of professional boxing, and in terms of heavyweights in particular, from John L Sullivan to Tyson Fury. And in between we had many all time great heavyweight champions including the likes of Joe Louis, Rocky Marciano, Muhammad Ali, and the great Lennox Lewis – the last undisputed world heavyweight champion, more than 20 damn years ago.
Jose Aldo to Make His Professional Boxing Debut on Feb. 10 in Rio de Janeiro
Featherweight great Jose Aldo is rumored to make his professional boxing debut much earlier than expected. Aldo officially retired from mixed martial arts in September after nearly 20 years in combat sports. Now 36, Aldo will step into the squared circle for the first time. As reported by MMA Fighting, Aldo is scheduled to debut in the sweet science at Upper Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 10. Details regarding the bout are yet to be released, including opponent, number of rounds, and weight class.
Bleacher Report
Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions
Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) might have his eyes on a blockbuster fight with Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO), but there's one more order of business to take care of against Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KO) on Saturday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Baltimore native...
Bleacher Report
Best Reaction from Gervonta Davis' Win vs. Hector Luis Garcia
Gervonta "Tank" Davis (28-0, 26 KO) picked up a TKO win over Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KO) after Garcia did not answer the bell going into the ninth round in the first major boxing event of 2023 from the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. While Garcia put forth...
ng-sportingnews.com
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr fight date, start time, card, PPV price for 2023 YouTube boxing fight
Despite another opponent change, KSI is ready to dominate in the ring. It will be Misfits vs. FaZe as KSI takes on FaZe Temperrr on January 14. The fight takes place inside Wembley Arena in London. It will be the fourth event of the MF & DAZN X Series. The series showcases the biggest global names in entertainment, sports, and lifestyle competing against one another.
Bleacher Report
UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov Retires as MMA Coach to Focus on His Family
Having already retired from fighting, Khabib Nurmagomedov is making a clean break from mixed martial arts altogether. The former UFC lightweight champion announced Friday on Instagram that he's leaving his coaching role to be with his family. Javier Mendez, who trained Khabib and coached alongside him at American Kickboxing Academy,...
Bleacher Report
Former NFL Star Shawne Merriman Open to MMA Fight vs. WWE Stars, Former Pro Athletes
Former Pro Bowl linebacker Shawne Merriman says he would be open to fighting in MMA against former athletes or a WWE star. "I'm not opposed to [fighting]," Merriman said on Fox Sports 1's TMZ Sports show. "I would fight the right former athlete, another guy in the WWE, something that people would pay to see in Lights Out.
Boxing Scene
Anthony Yarde: My Best Performances Have Been When I'm The Underdog
ANTHONY YARDE IS approaching what he calls 'the biggest fight of his career' on January 28 at the venue where it all began for him as a professional back in 2015. On the 9th of May in 2015, Mitch Mitchell was in the opposite corner at what was formerly known as Wembley Arena. He lasted 15 seconds into the second round.
Comments / 0