ehshigusher.com
Teacher and Sub shortage at El Dorado High School.
Recently there’s been a teacher and substitute shortage at El Dorado High School. Not only is there a lack of teachers but substitute teacher employment is declining slowly. There are multiple factors influencing this trend but the extra stress on teachers and students because of the 2020 pandemic has not helped. Because there is a lack of substitutes when teachers have to leave school for their health or family matters, classes have to report to the arena. Coaches are watching over three classes at a time and students aren’t learning as efficiently as they could be.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Margie Nell Otwell Brown
Margie Nell Otwell Brown, age 85, joined the Lord Saturday, January 7, peacefully at home with her loved ones. She was born August 21, 1937 in Vienna, Louisiana to Owens and Florence “Blue” Otwell. On August 27, 1955, she married Stanley Allen “Buster” Brown at Dubach Pentecostal Church.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Jan. 9. Grambling State spring semester classes begin.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston City Council votes to bring on Buc-ee’s
The road toward bringing a Buc-ee’s travel center to Ruston came one step closer Monday night as the Ruston City Council agreed to a tax incentive plan that will help make that happen during its January meeting at City Hall. The company is investing more than $50 million of...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Glass named Associate AD at LA Tech
Louisiana Tech VP and Director of Athletics Dr. Eric A. Wood announced the hiring of Shyandrea Glass as the athletic department’s Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Success Services. Glass comes to LA Tech from Utah Valley where she served as Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Academic Services, Diversity &...
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish shooting club promotes firearm safety for youth
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Children in Ouachita Parish have the opportunity to go to various competitions for shooting sports. While they practice, they get a chance to learn about firearm safety at a young age. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Shooting Range allows children in the Ouachita 4-H Shooting Sports Club to practice shooting different kinds of guns and archery most Sundays, according to Shooting Sports Coordinator, Janet Mills. Mill says practices prepare children for more than just competitions. They prepare for firearm safety.
City of Monroe to host 44th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salute
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On January 17, 2023, at 10:00 AM in the W. L. “Jack” Howard Theater at the Monroe Civic Center Complex, Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe will host the 44 Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salute. In recognition of and tribute to Dr. King’s numerous contributions to the […]
Buc-ee’s is coming to Louisiana
Louisiana will be welcoming the state's first Buc-ee's travel center.
lincolnparishjournal.com
LPSO offers child safety seat installations
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering new parents and current parents a little extra sense of security this winter season. Starting today, the LPSO will offer child safety seat installation and inspections at the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, located at 161 Road Camp Road in Ruston. This...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcat fans invited to Jan. 23 banquet
Ruston fans are invited to celebrate the 2022 Bearcat football team after a 12-2 record and an appearance in the LHSAA Non-Select Division I State Championship game on Monday, Jan. 23, at 5:30 p.m. in the Ruston Civic Center. Tickets will be $20 per person and will be available for...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston makes presence known on LSWA 5A All-State Team
Ruston High continues to make waves after a spectacular 2022 campaign on the gridiron. Released at midnight on Saturday, the Louisiana Sports Writers’ Association announced its 5A All-State selections, and three Bearcats in senior defensive lineman Christian Davis, senior offensive lineman Mason Skipper and junior linebacker Jadon Mayfield. ”I’m...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes. Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old suspected in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries, a vehicle theft, and an armed robbery charge. Raceland, Louisiana – Lafourche Parish...
lincolnparishjournal.com
OPINION: Police jurors should disregard power, petty politics and personal agendas
To say that tonight’s Lincoln Parish Police Jury meeting is important is an understatement. A big-time understatement. Like mammoth. Why? Because tonight the 12-member jury will vote on four things. a) President. b) Vice President. c) Doug Postel’s possible reappointment as administrator. d) Buc-ee’s coming to Lincoln Parish...
lincolnparishjournal.com
A quick history of Buc-ee’s
Call it your favorite gas station or heavenly rest stop or the only place to get a Dr Pepper Icee and Beaver Nuggets. Just don’t you dare call it a truck stop. What has become a staple for travelers in the Southeast originally started as a humble 3,000 square foot store in Lake Jackson, Texas in 1982 by Arch Alpin III. Alpin named the first store “Buc-ee’s” in homage to his lab Buck, and the store still stands as an historic monument as a precursor to his successful convenience store empire. Shortly afterward in 1985, Alpin partnered with Don Wasnek to launch a second store in Lake Jackson, as well.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Deer Hunting Contest Fraud
A Louisiana hunter is facing serious fines and jail time too for alleged improprieties while hunting in the state.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
opso.net
In Memory of Lieutenant Michael Swallow
Today we pay tribute to our fallen brother, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Michael Swallow. Lt. Swallow passed away on January 8, 2022 due to a medical emergency while on duty. He was a 25-year veteran of the department and was very well respected by fellow Deputies, the Law Enforcement Community and his many personal friends.
Mike Small formally enrolls as attorney for Master Trooper Kory York in Ronald Greene death investigation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria-based defense attorney Mike Small has formally enrolled as the attorney for Master Trooper Kory York, one of the five law enforcement officers indicted in connection with the May 10, 2019 death of Ronald Greene. An arraignment date has been scheduled for February 22, 2023, in...
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Cook, Thomas William, 1/11/1985; 145 Dogwood Lane, Farmerville, Louisiana 71241; Driving On Roadway Laned For Traffic, Tail Lamps, Resisting An Officer, Possession Of Alcoholic Beverages In Motor Vehicles- Open Container No Inspection Sticker Owens, Joshua Obrian, 11/2/1992; 203 Par Rd Lot 7, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant) Barnes, Kataysia Shardae, 8/ 27/ 1995; 1007 Robert St, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant), Obstruction Of Justice, Possession Of Schedule I- Misd, Possession Of Schedule IV, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcats drop district opener Monday
Ruston High’s boys’ soccer squad lost 3-2 to Natchitoches Central Monday in the opening contest of district season and now sit 3-5-1 on the season. “We started slow and got behind,” Bearcat head coach Erich Hankamer said. “We made adjustments in the second half and got an early goal. We pressed hard after halftime but came up short.”
