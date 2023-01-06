Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
OPINION: Police jurors should disregard power, petty politics and personal agendas
To say that tonight’s Lincoln Parish Police Jury meeting is important is an understatement. A big-time understatement. Like mammoth. Why? Because tonight the 12-member jury will vote on four things. a) President. b) Vice President. c) Doug Postel’s possible reappointment as administrator. d) Buc-ee’s coming to Lincoln Parish...
Mike Small formally enrolls as attorney for Master Trooper Kory York in Ronald Greene death investigation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria-based defense attorney Mike Small has formally enrolled as the attorney for Master Trooper Kory York, one of the five law enforcement officers indicted in connection with the May 10, 2019 death of Ronald Greene. An arraignment date has been scheduled for February 22, 2023, in...
City of Monroe to host 44th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salute
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On January 17, 2023, at 10:00 AM in the W. L. “Jack” Howard Theater at the Monroe Civic Center Complex, Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe will host the 44 Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salute. In recognition of and tribute to Dr. King’s numerous contributions to the […]
magnoliareporter.com
Defendants knock hole through Shipley Do-Nut franchise lawsuit
Defendants have responded and filed a counter-claim in a Columbia County lawsuit that pits the parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts against local franchise holders. Last August, Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed suit in Columbia County Circuit Court against...
Farmerville Foster Farms donates 400K chickens to Louisiana food banks
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the last weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry transported approximately 400,000 pounds of chicken to food banks throughout the state of Louisiana. The chicken was donated by Foster Farms, which operates in Farmerville, La. The donated chicken will be distributed by Louisiana food banks through regular […]
Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson Arrested: Impersonating Police
Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven P. Jackson was arrested on January 7th in Plain Dealing on a charge of impersonation of a police officer. According to Bossier City Police spokeswoman Erin Buchanan, the incident happened in Bossier City in November, 2022 at a business in the 3100 block of Airline Drive. According to the Bossier City Police Department, the complainant alleged an individual in an unmarked police model SUV identified himself as a police officer after he became involved in a disagreement that took place in the business' parking lot.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish shooting club promotes firearm safety for youth
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Children in Ouachita Parish have the opportunity to go to various competitions for shooting sports. While they practice, they get a chance to learn about firearm safety at a young age. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Shooting Range allows children in the Ouachita 4-H Shooting Sports Club to practice shooting different kinds of guns and archery most Sundays, according to Shooting Sports Coordinator, Janet Mills. Mill says practices prepare children for more than just competitions. They prepare for firearm safety.
lincolnparishjournal.com
LPSO offers child safety seat installations
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering new parents and current parents a little extra sense of security this winter season. Starting today, the LPSO will offer child safety seat installation and inspections at the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, located at 161 Road Camp Road in Ruston. This...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Officers threatened, resisted at call
Ruston Police arrested two on Clinton Circle Saturday night while investigating a domestic disturbance. When an officer responded to a Clinton Circle residence about 3:15 a.m. regarding a disturbance that occurred on Calvin Street earlier in the day, Jamarcio K. Jenkins, 29, of Ruston was seen beating on the door of a nearby apartment.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Street closure
South Maple Street between Walnut Avenue and Beech Avenue will be closed to through traffic Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The closure is necessary to allow for utility repairs. The City of Ruston regrets any inconvenience this necessary work may cause residents and motorists. To...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man charged with violating protective order
A Dubach male was arrested last week on charges of violating a protection order. A Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched Jan. 5 to a residence on May Road in reference to a violation of a protection order. The LPSO had been contacted by the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office after they were informed that Ladeteric Shelbon was residing at the residence and violating the protective order.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Wanted fugitive found at domestic call
A man wanted in St. Mary Parish for armed robbery was arrested Saturday at a Ruston domestic disturbance call. Police responded to the call on Broadway Avenue about 8 p.m. Saturday. Officers found visible injuries to both the man and the woman in the incident. The woman said Kaelin B. Broussard, 23, of Ruston came home and began arguing with her over using her cell phone. She said Broussard attacked her and grabbed and held her by the neck. Officers observed bruising on her neck.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Jan. 9. Grambling State spring semester classes begin.
lincolnparishjournal.com
A quick history of Buc-ee’s
Call it your favorite gas station or heavenly rest stop or the only place to get a Dr Pepper Icee and Beaver Nuggets. Just don’t you dare call it a truck stop. What has become a staple for travelers in the Southeast originally started as a humble 3,000 square foot store in Lake Jackson, Texas in 1982 by Arch Alpin III. Alpin named the first store “Buc-ee’s” in homage to his lab Buck, and the store still stands as an historic monument as a precursor to his successful convenience store empire. Shortly afterward in 1985, Alpin partnered with Don Wasnek to launch a second store in Lake Jackson, as well.
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Cook, Thomas William, 1/11/1985; 145 Dogwood Lane, Farmerville, Louisiana 71241; Driving On Roadway Laned For Traffic, Tail Lamps, Resisting An Officer, Possession Of Alcoholic Beverages In Motor Vehicles- Open Container No Inspection Sticker Owens, Joshua Obrian, 11/2/1992; 203 Par Rd Lot 7, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant) Barnes, Kataysia Shardae, 8/ 27/ 1995; 1007 Robert St, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant), Obstruction Of Justice, Possession Of Schedule I- Misd, Possession Of Schedule IV, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Notice of death — Jan. 8, 2022
Leroy Ray Minnifield, Jr. Family Gathering: Tuesday 01/10/2023 2:00pm to 3:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Visitation: Tuesday 01/10/2023 3:00pm to 5:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: Wednesday 01/11/2023 11:00am at King’s Funeral Home. Interment: Wednesday 01/11/2023 Following Service at St. Rest Cemetery, 209 Walker Road,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Margie Nell Otwell Brown
Margie Nell Otwell Brown, age 85, joined the Lord Saturday, January 7, peacefully at home with her loved ones. She was born August 21, 1937 in Vienna, Louisiana to Owens and Florence “Blue” Otwell. On August 27, 1955, she married Stanley Allen “Buster” Brown at Dubach Pentecostal Church.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes. Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old suspected in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries, a vehicle theft, and an armed robbery charge. Raceland, Louisiana – Lafourche Parish...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Fairview Alpha Elementary School Closure
Due to major plumbing issues, Fairview Alpha Elementary School will be closed tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6. All Fairview Alpha students will return to campus on Monday, Jan. 9. All other Natchitoches Parish Schools will remain open tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
