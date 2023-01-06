Read full article on original website
Sheriff's office: Two minors from Louisiana led deputies on chase in car stolen from victim at McDonald's
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Chambers County deputies apprehended two minors from Louisiana following a chase involving a car stolen from a victim at a McDonald's in Winnie. It happened on January 7, 2023, shortly before 8:30 p.m. The Chambers County Sheriff's Office received a call about a vehicle that had been stolen from a Mcdonald's.
Texas to execute ex-cop for hiring 2 people to kill wife
HOUSTON (AP) — A former suburban Houston police officer was set to be executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. Robert Fratta, 65, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection for the November 1994 fatal shooting of his wife, Farah, amid a contentious divorce and custody fight for their three children.
Wanted fugitive found at domestic call
A man wanted in St. Mary Parish for armed robbery was arrested Saturday at a Ruston domestic disturbance call. Police responded to the call on Broadway Avenue about 8 p.m. Saturday. Officers found visible injuries to both the man and the woman in the incident. The woman said Kaelin B. Broussard, 23, of Ruston came home and began arguing with her over using her cell phone. She said Broussard attacked her and grabbed and held her by the neck. Officers observed bruising on her neck.
Shoplifting suspect sought
The Ruston Police Department is requesting your help identifying a shoplifting suspect. This unidentified female stole several bottles of perfume valued at over $1,000. If you recognize this individual, please contact the Ruston Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 318-255-4141 or CrimeStoppers of Lincoln Parish. CrimeStopper information can be given...
Officers threatened, resisted at call
Ruston Police arrested two on Clinton Circle Saturday night while investigating a domestic disturbance. When an officer responded to a Clinton Circle residence about 3:15 a.m. regarding a disturbance that occurred on Calvin Street earlier in the day, Jamarcio K. Jenkins, 29, of Ruston was seen beating on the door of a nearby apartment.
Stolen car recovered with arrest
A car stolen near downtown Ruston Thursday was recovered within hours with the arrest of the suspected thief. Jermichael Mangham, 32, of Ruston, was arrested four hours after a car was reported at the Dollar General Store on Arizona Avenue Thursday evening. Ruston Police investigated the theft about 6 p.m....
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes. Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old suspected in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries, a vehicle theft, and an armed robbery charge. Raceland, Louisiana – Lafourche Parish...
Ouachita Parish shooting club promotes firearm safety for youth
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Children in Ouachita Parish have the opportunity to go to various competitions for shooting sports. While they practice, they get a chance to learn about firearm safety at a young age. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Shooting Range allows children in the Ouachita 4-H Shooting Sports Club to practice shooting different kinds of guns and archery most Sundays, according to Shooting Sports Coordinator, Janet Mills. Mill says practices prepare children for more than just competitions. They prepare for firearm safety.
LPSO offers child safety seat installations
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering new parents and current parents a little extra sense of security this winter season. Starting today, the LPSO will offer child safety seat installation and inspections at the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, located at 161 Road Camp Road in Ruston. This...
Trooper charged with negligent homicide in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest plans to plead not guilty, attorney says
UNION PARISH - A state trooper charged with negligent homicide in the death of Ronald Greene, an unarmed Black man who died in police custody in 2019, will plead not guilty when he appears in court next month, according to his attorney. A lawyer representing Trooper Kory York says the...
One dead after shooting at liquor store in Third Ward overnight
HOUSTON (KIAH) One person is dead after a fight at a liquor store in south Houston’s Third Ward. It happened after 7 p.m. last night near Winbern and Tierwester Street. Houston police say the fight involving two men started outside the store and ended inside the liquor store. Police...
Defendants knock hole through Shipley Do-Nut franchise lawsuit
Defendants have responded and filed a counter-claim in a Columbia County lawsuit that pits the parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts against local franchise holders. Last August, Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed suit in Columbia County Circuit Court against...
“Sheriff’s Office, stop!”: Deputies respond to burglary at storage facility; West Monroe man arrested for drug and gun offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 9, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Arrowhead Mini Storage in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies observed 40-year-old Maurice Leshun Mitchell riding a bicycle away from the storage units. Deputies then […]
Man charged with violating protective order
A Dubach male was arrested last week on charges of violating a protection order. A Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched Jan. 5 to a residence on May Road in reference to a violation of a protection order. The LPSO had been contacted by the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office after they were informed that Ladeteric Shelbon was residing at the residence and violating the protective order.
Escapee located in Ruston
A man wanted for escape in Richland Parish was arrested at a Ruston residence Monday. Ruston Police responded to a Foxxwood Drive residence Monday evening in an attempt to locate Christopher Scott Smith, 36, of Jonesboro, who was reported to be an escapee from authorities in Richland Parish. Smith was found in a vehicle outside the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
Farmerville Foster Farms donates 400K chickens to Louisiana food banks
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the last weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry transported approximately 400,000 pounds of chicken to food banks throughout the state of Louisiana. The chicken was donated by Foster Farms, which operates in Farmerville, La. The donated chicken will be distributed by Louisiana food banks through regular […]
Missing Bienville Parish Woman Believed to be in Danger
A missing Ringgold woman is believed to be in danger. 43 year old Kimberly Moore was last seen on 12-31-22 at around 11:30 PM. According to the family of the missing woman and the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office Moore was wearing the same outfit as the picture above. After Moore...
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Cook, Thomas William, 1/11/1985; 145 Dogwood Lane, Farmerville, Louisiana 71241; Driving On Roadway Laned For Traffic, Tail Lamps, Resisting An Officer, Possession Of Alcoholic Beverages In Motor Vehicles- Open Container No Inspection Sticker Owens, Joshua Obrian, 11/2/1992; 203 Par Rd Lot 7, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant) Barnes, Kataysia Shardae, 8/ 27/ 1995; 1007 Robert St, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant), Obstruction Of Justice, Possession Of Schedule I- Misd, Possession Of Schedule IV, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id.
15 Free Things to Do in Monroe, LA
Whether searching for a budget-friendly getaway to the great outdoors or a family-friendly and budget-friendly vacation, visit Monroe, Louisiana. As the parish capital of Ouachita Parish, Monroe is the eighth-largest city in Louisiana. The James Monroe, a paddle-wheeler that made the first successful trip up the Ouachita River from the...
Man booked for stalking, trespassing
Ruston Police arrested a local man Monday for allegedly stalking his victim. Monday evening officers responded to a residence on West Alabama Avenue regarding a man who is barred from the premises returning to the property. The victim said Greshun M. Saulsberry, 28, had been following her and harassing her....
