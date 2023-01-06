Read full article on original website
Doyline hits buzzer beater against Aggies
CHOUDRANT — In a battle of two of the top teams in Louisiana Class B boys basketball, the Choudrant Aggies never trailed the Doyline Panthers until the final tick off the clock. But that last second was a heartbreaker. Doyline standout Jamaria Clark’s driving putback that sank through the...
Doyline girls pull away late to top Lady Aggies
CHOUDRANT — Choudrant’s girls hoopsters ran out of steam after a third-quarter surge Monday night as the Lady Aggies fell 45-39 to Doyline at the CHS Gym. The Lady Aggies started sluggishly, trailing 12-6 at the end of the first quarter and 21-12 at halftime as Choudrant failed to get its offensive game untracked.
Bearcats drop district opener Monday
Ruston High’s boys’ soccer squad lost 3-2 to Natchitoches Central Monday in the opening contest of district season and now sit 3-5-1 on the season. “We started slow and got behind,” Bearcat head coach Erich Hankamer said. “We made adjustments in the second half and got an early goal. We pressed hard after halftime but came up short.”
Panthers run past Cougars in district opener
Cedar Creek knew it had a tremendous challenge in its District 2-1A opener as the Cougars faced Lincoln Prep at the Ruston Sports Complex Monday night. And early on the Cougars met that challenge. Creek (6-9, 0-1) jumped out to an early 7-2 advantage and led 11-10 late in the...
Hill, Osborne lead Cougars to victory
Brian Osborne scored 17 points and Carter Hill added 16 more to lead Cedar Creek to a 49-33 win over Saline Friday night at the Brickhouse. Creek (6-8) avenged an earlier season 48-47 loss to Saline at the Neil Killgore Memorial Tournament in early December. For a while Friday night,...
Ruston makes presence known on LSWA 5A All-State Team
Ruston High continues to make waves after a spectacular 2022 campaign on the gridiron. Released at midnight on Saturday, the Louisiana Sports Writers’ Association announced its 5A All-State selections, and three Bearcats in senior defensive lineman Christian Davis, senior offensive lineman Mason Skipper and junior linebacker Jadon Mayfield. ”I’m...
Bulldogs out-tough UTEP; Techsters fall short
Bulldogs 60, UTEP 58 (Ruston) Louisiana Tech picked up its 10th win of the season on Saturday afternoon, getting one last defensive stop in the closing seconds to pull out a 60-58 victory over UTEP inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. “We got out-toughed when we went...
Bearcat fans invited to Jan. 23 banquet
Ruston fans are invited to celebrate the 2022 Bearcat football team after a 12-2 record and an appearance in the LHSAA Non-Select Division I State Championship game on Monday, Jan. 23, at 5:30 p.m. in the Ruston Civic Center. Tickets will be $20 per person and will be available for...
Furr, McAdams pace Lady Cougars in rout
A few minutes into Friday night’s non-district contest against Saline, Cedar Creek found itself trailing 5-0. But a pair of three-pointers by Lizzie McAdams and eight points by Allie Furr ignited the Lady Cougars who steam rolled Saline 61-21 at the Brickhouse. Furr scored 25 points, including hitting 13-of-15...
Hartwell, Smith provide spark in Lady Cougars district win
With second leading scorer Lizzie McAdams out due to illness, Cedar Creek head coach Gene Vandenlangenberg turned to his bench during Monday night’s District 2-1A opener against Lincoln Prep. And they responded. Ava Hartwell, making the start in place of McAdams, scored 11 points while reserve Mallory Smith added...
Glass named Associate AD at LA Tech
Louisiana Tech VP and Director of Athletics Dr. Eric A. Wood announced the hiring of Shyandrea Glass as the athletic department’s Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Success Services. Glass comes to LA Tech from Utah Valley where she served as Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Academic Services, Diversity &...
Remembering Margie Nell Otwell Brown
Margie Nell Otwell Brown, age 85, joined the Lord Saturday, January 7, peacefully at home with her loved ones. She was born August 21, 1937 in Vienna, Louisiana to Owens and Florence “Blue” Otwell. On August 27, 1955, she married Stanley Allen “Buster” Brown at Dubach Pentecostal Church.
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Jan. 9. Grambling State spring semester classes begin.
A quick history of Buc-ee’s
Call it your favorite gas station or heavenly rest stop or the only place to get a Dr Pepper Icee and Beaver Nuggets. Just don’t you dare call it a truck stop. What has become a staple for travelers in the Southeast originally started as a humble 3,000 square foot store in Lake Jackson, Texas in 1982 by Arch Alpin III. Alpin named the first store “Buc-ee’s” in homage to his lab Buck, and the store still stands as an historic monument as a precursor to his successful convenience store empire. Shortly afterward in 1985, Alpin partnered with Don Wasnek to launch a second store in Lake Jackson, as well.
Ruston City Council votes to bring on Buc-ee’s
The road toward bringing a Buc-ee’s travel center to Ruston came one step closer Monday night as the Ruston City Council agreed to a tax incentive plan that will help make that happen during its January meeting at City Hall. The company is investing more than $50 million of...
Special Collections and Archives acquires Bernard J. Stinnett Collection
The Special Collections and Archives at Louisiana Tech University has acquired a collection of letters, memorabilia, artwork, and photographs of former Camp Ruston U.S. Army clerk Bernard J. Stinnett, courtesy of his daughter Hester Stinnett. Louisiana’s Camp Ruston was one of the largest prisoner-of-war (POW) camps established by the U.S....
Stolen car recovered with arrest
A car stolen near downtown Ruston Thursday was recovered within hours with the arrest of the suspected thief. Jermichael Mangham, 32, of Ruston, was arrested four hours after a car was reported at the Dollar General Store on Arizona Avenue Thursday evening. Ruston Police investigated the theft about 6 p.m....
Notice of death — Jan. 8, 2022
Leroy Ray Minnifield, Jr. Family Gathering: Tuesday 01/10/2023 2:00pm to 3:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Visitation: Tuesday 01/10/2023 3:00pm to 5:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: Wednesday 01/11/2023 11:00am at King’s Funeral Home. Interment: Wednesday 01/11/2023 Following Service at St. Rest Cemetery, 209 Walker Road,...
Shoplifting suspect sought
The Ruston Police Department is requesting your help identifying a shoplifting suspect. This unidentified female stole several bottles of perfume valued at over $1,000. If you recognize this individual, please contact the Ruston Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 318-255-4141 or CrimeStoppers of Lincoln Parish. CrimeStopper information can be given...
LPSO offers child safety seat installations
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering new parents and current parents a little extra sense of security this winter season. Starting today, the LPSO will offer child safety seat installation and inspections at the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, located at 161 Road Camp Road in Ruston. This...
