The Republican Agenda for Palm Beach County – Top 3 Takeaways
It’s a new day in Palm Beach County. I mean yes, literally too, however my top takeaway today isn’t just an obvious observation – though it is obvious to those paying attention. Today’s the day that the longtime bastion of blue hues politically has given way to the red tide which swept through this county along with most of the rest of the Free State of Florida in November. Today Michael Barnett will be sworn in as the District 3 County Commissioner placing county control in the hands of Republicans for the first time in 17 years. And as mentioned yesterday, perhaps for the first time ever with conservatives in charge. And what this means to you is potentially whatever you want this to mean to you. As in, now’s the time for you to reach out to your elected commissioner, regardless of their political party, and advocate for what you’d like to see change. Now to be clear, I love it here. This is home and this always will be home for Ashley and me. That said, there are more than a few changes that I think are worth pursuing, sooner than later. For example, gas prices. Are you tired of paying the highest gas prices in the state? I know I am. So too is Michael Barnett when I questioned him about the issue yesterday. Some factors, such as the cost of real-estate, drive gas prices higher here. Others, such as the gas tax, have been mandated here. Palm Beach County doesn’t just consistently have the highest gas prices in the state – with prices that are currently 17 cents per gallon higher than the state average. The Palm Beach County Commission has imposed the highest gas taxes allowable under state law. I’d say alleviating max gas taxes would be a good place to start. If not for the newly minted County Commission, at least conversationally for the purpose of helping all of us advocate for a more fiscally responsible and responsive county. But the reason I started with the max gas tax is that...
