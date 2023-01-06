Read full article on original website
Panthers run past Cougars in district opener
Cedar Creek knew it had a tremendous challenge in its District 2-1A opener as the Cougars faced Lincoln Prep at the Ruston Sports Complex Monday night. And early on the Cougars met that challenge. Creek (6-9, 0-1) jumped out to an early 7-2 advantage and led 11-10 late in the...
Bearcats drop district opener Monday
Ruston High’s boys’ soccer squad lost 3-2 to Natchitoches Central Monday in the opening contest of district season and now sit 3-5-1 on the season. “We started slow and got behind,” Bearcat head coach Erich Hankamer said. “We made adjustments in the second half and got an early goal. We pressed hard after halftime but came up short.”
Hartwell, Smith provide spark in Lady Cougars district win
With second leading scorer Lizzie McAdams out due to illness, Cedar Creek head coach Gene Vandenlangenberg turned to his bench during Monday night’s District 2-1A opener against Lincoln Prep. And they responded. Ava Hartwell, making the start in place of McAdams, scored 11 points while reserve Mallory Smith added...
Ruston makes presence known on LSWA 5A All-State Team
Ruston High continues to make waves after a spectacular 2022 campaign on the gridiron. Released at midnight on Saturday, the Louisiana Sports Writers’ Association announced its 5A All-State selections, and three Bearcats in senior defensive lineman Christian Davis, senior offensive lineman Mason Skipper and junior linebacker Jadon Mayfield. ”I’m...
Doyline girls pull away late to top Lady Aggies
CHOUDRANT — Choudrant’s girls hoopsters ran out of steam after a third-quarter surge Monday night as the Lady Aggies fell 45-39 to Doyline at the CHS Gym. The Lady Aggies started sluggishly, trailing 12-6 at the end of the first quarter and 21-12 at halftime as Choudrant failed to get its offensive game untracked.
Furr, McAdams pace Lady Cougars in rout
A few minutes into Friday night’s non-district contest against Saline, Cedar Creek found itself trailing 5-0. But a pair of three-pointers by Lizzie McAdams and eight points by Allie Furr ignited the Lady Cougars who steam rolled Saline 61-21 at the Brickhouse. Furr scored 25 points, including hitting 13-of-15...
Bearcat fans invited to Jan. 23 banquet
Ruston fans are invited to celebrate the 2022 Bearcat football team after a 12-2 record and an appearance in the LHSAA Non-Select Division I State Championship game on Monday, Jan. 23, at 5:30 p.m. in the Ruston Civic Center. Tickets will be $20 per person and will be available for...
Natchitoches Central's hire of Many's Jess Curtis highlights Central Louisiana football coaching carousel
By LaMar Gafford Photo of Many coach Jess Curtis by Parker Waters The best hires are the ones that you never see coming. Nearly a month after winning his third state championship in nine years, Many coach Jess Curtis was named as Natchitoches Central’s new football coach Thursday. “It is ...
Glass named Associate AD at LA Tech
Louisiana Tech VP and Director of Athletics Dr. Eric A. Wood announced the hiring of Shyandrea Glass as the athletic department’s Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Success Services. Glass comes to LA Tech from Utah Valley where she served as Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Academic Services, Diversity &...
Bulldogs out-tough UTEP; Techsters fall short
Bulldogs 60, UTEP 58 (Ruston) Louisiana Tech picked up its 10th win of the season on Saturday afternoon, getting one last defensive stop in the closing seconds to pull out a 60-58 victory over UTEP inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. “We got out-toughed when we went...
Former Grambling head football coach Broderick Fobbs, to lead running backs at ULM
Former Grambling head football coach, Broderick Fobbs, didn’t have to leave the 318 area code to find his next coaching opportunity. The Carroll High School alum, returns home to coach running backs at ULM, on Terry Bowden’s staff. Fobbs replaces Tony Hull, who is expected to be named offensive coordinator at Grambling, under Hue Jackson. […]
Doyline hits buzzer beater against Aggies
CHOUDRANT — In a battle of two of the top teams in Louisiana Class B boys basketball, the Choudrant Aggies never trailed the Doyline Panthers until the final tick off the clock. But that last second was a heartbreaker. Doyline standout Jamaria Clark’s driving putback that sank through the...
Remembering Margie Nell Otwell Brown
Margie Nell Otwell Brown, age 85, joined the Lord Saturday, January 7, peacefully at home with her loved ones. She was born August 21, 1937 in Vienna, Louisiana to Owens and Florence “Blue” Otwell. On August 27, 1955, she married Stanley Allen “Buster” Brown at Dubach Pentecostal Church.
Former Louisiana Tech head football coach, Sonny Dykes, receives Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award
The magical season continues in Sonny Dykes’ first year at TCU. The Horned Frogs head football coach formally received the trophy, while in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Dykes, who led the Bulldogs from 2010-12, guided TCU to a 13-1 record, including a CFP semifinal win over Michigan. The No. 3 Frogs battle No. 1 […]
Buc-ee's is bringing brisket and Beaver Nuggets to Louisiana
It's not where you would expect.
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Jan. 9. Grambling State spring semester classes begin.
Street closure
South Maple Street between Walnut Avenue and Beech Avenue will be closed to through traffic Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The closure is necessary to allow for utility repairs. The City of Ruston regrets any inconvenience this necessary work may cause residents and motorists. To...
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana
It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
A quick history of Buc-ee’s
Call it your favorite gas station or heavenly rest stop or the only place to get a Dr Pepper Icee and Beaver Nuggets. Just don’t you dare call it a truck stop. What has become a staple for travelers in the Southeast originally started as a humble 3,000 square foot store in Lake Jackson, Texas in 1982 by Arch Alpin III. Alpin named the first store “Buc-ee’s” in homage to his lab Buck, and the store still stands as an historic monument as a precursor to his successful convenience store empire. Shortly afterward in 1985, Alpin partnered with Don Wasnek to launch a second store in Lake Jackson, as well.
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
