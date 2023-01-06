Read full article on original website
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
msn.com
Fans want the trainer who saved Damar Hamlin's life with CPR in the Football Hall of Fame
An athletic trainer is being called a “hero” for rushing to Damar Hamlin’s aid after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed during a game earlier this week. Denny Kellington, assistant athletic trainer for the Buffalo Bills, jumped into action immediately after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of “Monday Night Football” on Jan. 2, according to Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott.
msn.com
Bills QB Josh Allen shares sad truth about tough situation
Throughout the past four days, Josh Allen has demonstrated his leadership and maturity, leaving Buffalo Bills fans that much more confident in his ability to lead the team well. In his first press conference since Damar Hamlin‘s injury on Monday night, Allen shared an unfortunate reality about moving forward.
Report: Arizona Cardinals fire head coach Kliff Kingsbury, remove GM Steve Keim
One year after Kliff Kingsbury guided the Arizona Cardinals to an 11-6 record and their first postseason appearance in six seasons, the team on Monday fired its head coach, a move that had been speculated about for months. In announcing Kingsbury's dismissal, the Cardinals also said General Manager Steve Keim, who has been on a medical leave of absence since mid-December, has decided to step away from his position to focus on his health. ...
Ratings: East New York Audience Rises in Return, Alert Enjoys NFL Boost
In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ East New York and NCIS: Los Angeles returned from the holiday break to larger audiences, and opposite a well-watched Sunday Night Football. NBC | The SNF match-up between the Lions and Packers averaged 17.7 million total viewers and a 4.5 demo rating — some of this season’s largest tallies, for sure. (I’m on a plane, abacus isn’t handy.) CBS | Leading out of 60 Minutes (10.5 mil/1.2), East New York (5.6 mil/0.5) veritably matched its second-largest audience thus far (and ticked up in the demo), while NCIS: Los Angeles (4.2 mil/0.4) similarly returned to its second-best...
