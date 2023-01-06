Read full article on original website
Related
kjluradio.com
Two juveniles injured in Jefferson City crash
Two juveniles are injured during a two-vehicle collision on Jefferson City’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Andrea Smith, 28, of Smithton, was driving on Highway 179 Friday afternoon when an oncoming car turned left in front of her onto Country Club Drive, causing the two to collide.
kjluradio.com
Outbuilding in Phelps County destroyed by fire
An outbuilding is destroyed and a nearby trailer damaged in a fire in Phelps County. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says crews were called to a small outbuilding fire in the 19000 block of County Road 7300 Friday afternoon. By the time they arrived, the outbuilding had burned to the ground and the fire had spread to a trailer.
kjluradio.com
Camden County school bus involved in collision, two injured
Two people are injured when a Camden County school bus is involved in a collision. The School of the Osage reports the collision happened early Saturday morning on Highway 42. Both the bus driver and one student suffered minor injuries in the crash. The bus was enroute to pick up...
kjluradio.com
Seven-hour police standoff in Holts Summit ends peacefully, more info to be released Monday
More information about a Callaway County police standoff is expected to be released at a later time. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office reports it was the Holts Summit Police Department that was initially dispatched, early Sunday morning, to the 200 block of Spalding Road in Holts Summit. Officers determined shots had been fired at the location and that a victim in the home was able to successfully escape.
KYTV
Passenger dies in crash near Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A passenger died in a one-vehicle crash in Laclede County. Christopher Woodrum, 46, died in the crash on Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to Missouri 32, seven miles west of Lebanon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the minivan drove off the road. It hit a driveway and flew through the air before landing in a ditch.
Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cole County Sheriff's Office has canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Jefferson City man. Harold Tyrene Ross, 63, was located safe Sunday morning, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Officials say he went missing from the Bristol Manor care facility at 510 Kensington Park in Jefferson City The post Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Two Injured In School Bus Crash At The Lake
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A School of the Osage bus was involved in a crash on Saturday morning, Jan. 7, leaving two people with minor injuries. The bus was en route to pick up the school district's wrestling team, when it crashed along Highway 42. The driver and a passenger had minor injuries, the district said in a Facebook post.
kjluradio.com
Early morning fire causes significant damage to Audrain County home
A fire causes considerable damage to a home in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says they were called to a home in the 1000 block of Harwood Street, early Friday morning, regarding a house fire. When they arrived, they found flames coming from a number of different rooms in the house.
krcgtv.com
One dead, others seriously injured after head-on crash in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY — One man is dead and three were injured after a head-on crash on Highway 50 in Osage County Thursday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report, a vehicle driven by Nicholas White, 45, of Fulton, crossed the center line of the highway and hit a vehicle driven by Courtney Sims, 31, of Sullivan.
kjluradio.com
Lebanon man dies when minivan crashes just west of his hometown
A Laclede County man dies after the minivan he’s riding in wrecks just west of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Christopher Woodrum, 46, of Lebanon, was riding in the van late Saturday afternoon on Highway 32, when it traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says the van struck a driveway, then went airborne, landing on all four wheels in a ditch.
kjluradio.com
Investigation into deadly Audrain County fire reveals it was likely arson
An investigation into a deadly fire in Audrain County reveals that the fire was likely the result of arson. On Friday, December 23, the Mexico Department of Public Safety was called to a fire at an apartment building in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge. One person died in the fire, 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart. Nine units and an office were destroyed in the fire and 15 people were displaced.
myleaderpaper.com
Kirkwood woman arrested in Eureka for alleged possession of drugs
Eureka Police recently arrested a 39-year-old Kirkwood woman on an outstanding warrant and for alleged possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The woman was arrested during a traffic stop, police reported. At about 10 p.m. Dec. 15, a police officer spotted the woman driving a white pickup north on Hwy....
kwos.com
5 car crash on the Mo River bridge
Two drivers are hurt in a five car chain reaction pile up on the Missouri River Bridge. Police say a box truck rear-ended a car, causing the accident. Two people had moderate injuries. The accident tied up rush hour traffic coming into Jefferson City Thursday.
lakeexpo.com
Police Release Name Of Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks Trailer Park
LAURIE, Mo. — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The Laurie Police Department says 44-year-old Brian G. Mummert, of Sunrise Beach, Mo., was shot and killed by a police officer during an encounter with police, after Mummert allegedly tried to pull a firearm out of his waistband.
KYTV
Jury trial begins this week for Camden County man charged in mother’s overdose death
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The trial for Camden County man Dereck Beck starts this week. Beck is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the overdose death of his mother in 2021. Deputies responded to a home in Montreal on January 19 regarding an overdose death. Investigators say Beck supplied his...
Columbia police say prosecutor’s death a suicide
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - Police believe former Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight died by suicide, according to the department's death investigation. ABC 17 News obtained the Columbia Police Department's investigation into Knight's June death through an open records request. The case, which the department closed on Nov. 17, determined the 55-year-old prosecutor died from a The post Columbia police say prosecutor’s death a suicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Possible body in Mississippi River linked to two missing recreational enthusiasts, but no body recovered
A possible body sighting on the Mississippi River in southeast Missouri gives false hope to the families of two men who disappeared on the Missouri River late last year. Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Major Jason Schott reports it was last Tuesday when a barge deckhand on the Mississippi River spotted what they believed was a body floating up against a barge. The Sheriff’s Office, along with the Conservation Agency, took to the water in an attempt to locate what the deckhand saw. But Schott says barges were moving in that area when they arrived, and no body was found.
kjluradio.com
Arcing powerline in Montgomery County turns ground into glass
Montgomery County firefighters respond to three emergency calls Saturday night, while braving cold, snowy conditions. One call involved a rollover accident on Highway 19. By the time firefighters arrived, the driver had fled the scene. Another involved a report of a motor vehicle accident on I-70. But when firefighters arrived,...
lakeexpo.com
BREAKING: Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks
LAURIE, Mo. — An officer-involved shooting left one man dead and the Highway Patrol investigating, on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The shooting took place at Park Place on Highway O across from Jiffy Stop Gas Station in Laurie. At approximately 7:30 p.m. neighbors of a mobile home say they heard shots and yelling between an officer and a tenant at the neighboring residence. The witness said it was a domestic dispute that police were called to, with the suspect uncooperative with the Laurie Police officer.
kjluradio.com
Boonville convenience store robbed at gunpoint, possibly three suspects involved
The Boonville Police Department is working to solve a recent armed robbery at a convenience store. Detective Joe Pangburn reports a masked gunman walked into the Breaktime on Pioneer Street last Thursday night, armed with a gun. The robber made off with an undisclosed amount of money, before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored, larger size SUV.
Comments / 0