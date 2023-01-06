UPS semi truck driver dies in Dallas County freeway crash

For the second time in two days, a delivery truck driver has died in a Dallas County freeway crash.

On Thursday, a UPS 18-wheeler smashed through a concrete barrier on I-45 near Malloy Bridge Road just north of Ferris.

The rig landed in Tenmile Creek and the driver was dead in the wreckage. Divers from Dallas Fire-Rescue went in the water to recover the body.

On Wednesday, a FedEx big rig driver died when his semi crashed on I-635 in North Dallas.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram