Dallas County, TX

UPS semi truck driver dies in Dallas County freeway crash

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ofhiP_0k5YGTrY00

For the second time in two days, a delivery truck driver has died in a Dallas County freeway crash.

On Thursday, a UPS 18-wheeler smashed through a concrete barrier on I-45 near Malloy Bridge Road just north of Ferris.

The rig landed in Tenmile Creek and the driver was dead in the wreckage. Divers from Dallas Fire-Rescue went in the water to recover the body.

On Wednesday, a FedEx big rig driver died when his semi crashed on I-635 in North Dallas.

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Road Rage Shooting Investigated Along Central Expressway in Dallas: Police

Dallas Police are searching for the person who opened fire along Central Expressway Monday afternoon during a reported road rage incident, injuring at least one person. Police said a man was shot by an unknown person and that the shooter is not in custody. The victim was hospitalized and is said to be in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Ferris City Council severs ties with city attorney after deadly crash

FERRIS, Texas - There is new information in the deadly crash that killed a father and son in 2021. Michael Halla was arrested and charged late last week with two counts of manslaughter from an auto-pedestrian accident that happened in Ferris in 2021 fourteen months ago. Halla contracted with Ferris...
FERRIS, TX
dfwscanner.net

One killed, one badly hurt in crash near Denton

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash near Denton. On Sunday afternoon at 2:59pm, emergency responders from Krum and Denton County were dispatched to a crash at Farm to Market Road 1173 and Lovers Lane Road. Authorities say the driver of a pickup truck was...
DENTON, TX
darkhorsepressnow.com

Two children dead after being shot by 25-year-old man in Coahoma County

Two children are dead in Coahoma County after being shot, and authorities are trying to determine why he would do that. A release from the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Department says that deputies got a call of a child shot at the Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown. An off-duty deputy that lived in the area responded to the scene immediately where he and other deputies found Marquez Griffin, 25, of Arlington, Texas, was holding a child at gunpoint.
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
fox4news.com

Police identify victims killed in Dallas apartment shooting

DALLAS - Dallas police have identified two of the three people killed in a shooting that also injured two others at a Far North Dallas apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m., at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments on Spring Valley Road, just west of the Central Expressway.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Investigation underway after child dies at Medical City Plano, police say

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Plano police are investigating the death of a child who was brought to a local hospital for medical treatment Sunday night.At approximately 11:26 p.m. Jan. 8, police were sent to Medical City Plano after a child died. Officials said a parent brought the child to the hospital for medical treatment; However, despite lifesaving efforts, the child passed away. Their identity has not been released at this time. The manner or cause of death is currently unknown, but police do not believe there is any danger to the public.This remains an ongoing investigation.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Man with machete fatally shot by officers, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas - An investigation is underway into the officer-involved shooting death of a man who Fort Worth police said was armed with a machete. Police said a woman called 911 at 5:45 p.m. Saturday and said her adult son was possibly armed with a knife at her home in the 3500 block of Wedgworth Road S.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2 Dead in Major Accident Along Interstate 30 in Fort Worth: Police

According to Fort Worth police, two people are dead from a crash that occurred along an access road on Interstate 30 early Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Westbound lanes of West Freeway and Alta Mere Drive in reference to a major accident involving a motorcyclist. Call details stated...
FORT WORTH, TX
dfwscanner.net

18-wheeler plunges off I45 in Dallas County; driver killed

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has released an update on this morning’s crash at Interstate 45 and Malloy Bridge Road. Authorities say the driver of a UPS 18-wheeler collided with a guardrail and crashed through a concrete bridge barrier, plunging the truck off the highway and into a creek below. Dallas Fire Rescue’s Dive Team assisted in the recovery of the driver, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead after UPS truck crashes, lands in creek

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – One person has died after a UPS truck crashed into a barrier and landed in a creek.The Dallas County Sheriff's office says the accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on southbound I-45, just south of Malloy Bridge Road.A UPS truck pulling two trailers had collided with the guardrail and crashed through the concrete bridge barrier. The truck and trailers landed in the creek below. Dallas Fire-Rescue's dive team assisted in the recovery of the driver, who has died. There is no word on the cause of the crash.The two right southbound lanes and entry ramp from Malloy Bridge Road will remain closed until the truck and trailers are removed from the creek.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dfwscanner.net

Fort Worth police investigating double fatality crash on I-30

At 2:26am Saturday morning, emergency responders from Fort Worth FD and PD along with Medstar EMS responded to the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 near Alta Mere for a major accident. Authorities say a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on the interstate when we struck a sedan stopped along the highway....
FORT WORTH, TX
inForney.com

Driver extricated, airlifted from major crash in Forney

FORNEY, Texas — The driver of a vehicle involved in a single-vehicle major crash was extricated and airlifted to an area hospital on Friday. At approximately 11:42 a.m., on January 6, 2023, the Forney Police Department, Forney Fire Department, and CareFlite were dispatched to a major crash on the eastbound service road of U.S. Highway 80 at Pinson Road.
FORNEY, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

