Marshall County Commissioners Receive Update on Regional Sewer District
Marshall County Attorney Jim Clevenger updated the Marshall County Commissioners last week that there may be a petition against the newly approved Marshall County Regional Sewer District. Clevenger said there are some landowners that reside in a subdivision near Plymouth and may file a petition with the Indiana Department of...
Plymouth Community School Board to Meet Tonight
The Plymouth Community School Board members will take the oath of office and reorganize when they meet tonight. The board will also appoint a corporation treasurer and deputy treasurer and determine compensation and board appointments. A project update will be provided, along with extracurricular financial reports. A resolution to transfer...
Marshall County Parks and Recreation Board Gets Estimate on Proposed Kayak Launch
The members of the Marshall County Parks and Recreation Board received an estimate from USI Consultants concerning a proposed kayak launch at the King Road bridge in Marshall County. The proposed “dream plan” called for a parking lot to accommodate vehicles and vehicles with trailers, a staging area, and an...
Argos Town Council Makes Appointments, Sets Meeting Dates
Article submitted by James Master, Managing Editor of The Pilot News. The Argos Town Council members made appointments and set meeting dates during their most recent meeting. The Argos Town Council will meet every first and third Wednesday of the month starting at 7 p.m. ET. Additionally, there will be a workshop scheduled prior to those meetings at 6 p.m. However, if there is no business to discuss, a workshop will not be held.
Plymouth High School Teacher Receives Diamond Coach Award
A local teacher has been awarded the National Speech & Debate Association’s Diamond Coach Award. David McKenzie was recognized for his professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education. This is his seventh Diamond Coach Award. Since 1925, the National Speech & Debate Association has...
More Candidates File for Primary Municipal Election in Marshall County
More candidates have filed for the Primary Municipal Election in the Marshall County Clerk’s Office. Democrat David F. Morrow filed for Plymouth City Common Council At-Large, Democrat Robert W. Listenberger filed for Mayor of Plymouth, Democrat Kimberly A. Berger filed for Bourbon Clerk-Treasurer, Republican Ward S. Byers filed for Bourbon Town Council member, Republican Terry L. Clemens filed for Bourbon Town Council member, and Republican Roger L. Ecker filed for LaPaz Town Council member.
Culver Town Manager Asks Town Council to Accept Resignation
Culver Town Manager Ginny Bess Munroe asked the Culver Town Council during their recent meeting to accept her resignation. She submitted her resignation in mid-December. She said the council’s 3-2 decision on December 13 to not fund Blue Zones for $25,000 in 2023 took her by surprise and would have appreciated any concerns be brought to her attention or to the attention of other Marshall County Crossroads officials before discussion or voting on that matter. She responded to that action with her resignation letter.
Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County RV-maker has put health care within walking distance of many of its workers. “It’s so convenient, and we don’t have to leave work. We can come right across the parking lot and come right here,” said Jayco VP of Marketing Trey Miller after ribbon cutting ceremonies marked the opening of a new health clinic for workers and their family members on Jayco’s Middlebury campus. “Wasn’t feeling very well, called over and said, hey, I’d love to get in there. I feel like I have something with my sinuses. They were able to see me within a few hours. Came in and got a Z-pack and in a few days, I felt great.”
Edwardsburg Public Schools finding solutions to bus driver shortage
(WNDU) - Many Michiana school districts returned to the classroom from winter break on Monday. That’s after some schools spent a few days doing remote learning before the holidays. A bus driver shortage forced Edwardsburg Public Schools to go the remote route in mid-December. Now Superintendent Jim Knoll is...
Warsaw Mayor Thallemer not seeking reelection
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Joe Thallemer says that 2023 will be his last year as mayor of Warsaw. In an announcement released to 16 News Now on Monday, the 67-year-old said that he will not seek reelection after his third term ends. Mayor Joe Thallemer.
Demolition event causes vibrations in southwest Indiana counties
INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois. A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, […]
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown
The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
Edwardsburg Public Schools students back in class after bus driver issues
Iris Moran-Walton was reported as a runaway and was last seen near the 51000 block of Lilac Road on Sunday night. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two puppies named Chloe and Andi!
Two local men killed in semi crash on U.S. 12 in Berrien County
A fatal crash involving two semis shut down a busy stretch of U.S. 12 in Berrien County. The collision happened on Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, at U.S. 12 and Portage Road, when the driver of a liquid-propane hauler crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
Valparaiso High School in Lockdown Status
In Valparaiso, police have posted a Community Alert at their Facebook page reporting that Valparaiso High School is currently in lockdown status “while investigating an ongoing situation.” Here is a link to the Valparaiso Police Department Facebook page for updates. Here is the announcement from the Valparaiso Police...
Police searching for missing 12-year-old in St. Joseph County
Edwardsburg Public Schools students back in class after bus driver issues. Superintendent Jim Knoll says the district is in much better shape as fewer drivers have called out sick. 2nd Chance Pets: Chloe and Andi. Updated: 4 hours ago. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now...
Highest-paying management jobs in Elkhart
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Elkhart-Goshen, IN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The Chapel Of The Resurrection, Indiana: Country’s Largest Collegiate Chapel You Can’t Miss
Tourist Attraction : The Chapel Of The Resurrection, Indiana: Country’s Largest Collegiate Chapel. The Chapel of the Resurrection, the main structure on the campus of Valparaiso University is located in Valparaiso (Indiana). It is primarily used to facilitate many Lutheran campus worship service. In 1959, the original Chapel of...
Knox Police Responds to Report of Explosion
Officers from the Knox City Police Department were called to the area of 308 S. Main Street after receiving reports of an explosion Saturday, January 7. Police say it was determined that the explosion occurred at an apartment in the Main Street apartment complex. Damage was found to the apartment’s window, along with minor damage to the interior of the home, according to the report.
Body found in Cass County on Thursday identified
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, January 7 released the identity of a body found by deputies on Thursday, January 5. The body, which was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township, was identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holts of Porter Township.
