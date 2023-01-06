Read full article on original website
max983.net
Argos Town Council Makes Appointments, Sets Meeting Dates
Article submitted by James Master, Managing Editor of The Pilot News. The Argos Town Council members made appointments and set meeting dates during their most recent meeting. The Argos Town Council will meet every first and third Wednesday of the month starting at 7 p.m. ET. Additionally, there will be a workshop scheduled prior to those meetings at 6 p.m. However, if there is no business to discuss, a workshop will not be held.
max983.net
Culver Town Manager Asks Town Council to Accept Resignation
Culver Town Manager Ginny Bess Munroe asked the Culver Town Council during their recent meeting to accept her resignation. She submitted her resignation in mid-December. She said the council’s 3-2 decision on December 13 to not fund Blue Zones for $25,000 in 2023 took her by surprise and would have appreciated any concerns be brought to her attention or to the attention of other Marshall County Crossroads officials before discussion or voting on that matter. She responded to that action with her resignation letter.
max983.net
More Candidates File for Primary Municipal Election in Marshall County
More candidates have filed for the Primary Municipal Election in the Marshall County Clerk’s Office. Democrat David F. Morrow filed for Plymouth City Common Council At-Large, Democrat Robert W. Listenberger filed for Mayor of Plymouth, Democrat Kimberly A. Berger filed for Bourbon Clerk-Treasurer, Republican Ward S. Byers filed for Bourbon Town Council member, Republican Terry L. Clemens filed for Bourbon Town Council member, and Republican Roger L. Ecker filed for LaPaz Town Council member.
max983.net
Plymouth Community School Board to Meet Tonight
The Plymouth Community School Board members will take the oath of office and reorganize when they meet tonight. The board will also appoint a corporation treasurer and deputy treasurer and determine compensation and board appointments. A project update will be provided, along with extracurricular financial reports. A resolution to transfer...
max983.net
Marshall County Commissioners Receive Update on Regional Sewer District
Marshall County Attorney Jim Clevenger updated the Marshall County Commissioners last week that there may be a petition against the newly approved Marshall County Regional Sewer District. Clevenger said there are some landowners that reside in a subdivision near Plymouth and may file a petition with the Indiana Department of...
max983.net
Marshall County Parks and Recreation Board Gets Estimate on Proposed Kayak Launch
The members of the Marshall County Parks and Recreation Board received an estimate from USI Consultants concerning a proposed kayak launch at the King Road bridge in Marshall County. The proposed “dream plan” called for a parking lot to accommodate vehicles and vehicles with trailers, a staging area, and an...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: South Bend Clerk’s office donation drive for the YWCA
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones and YWCA of North Central Indiana President Susan Tybon joined 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about an upcoming donation drive to help support single mothers and their children. Starting Monday, Jan. 16, people can donate hygienic items and...
max983.net
Plymouth High School Teacher Receives Diamond Coach Award
A local teacher has been awarded the National Speech & Debate Association’s Diamond Coach Award. David McKenzie was recognized for his professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education. This is his seventh Diamond Coach Award. Since 1925, the National Speech & Debate Association has...
WNDU
Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County RV-maker has put health care within walking distance of many of its workers. “It’s so convenient, and we don’t have to leave work. We can come right across the parking lot and come right here,” said Jayco VP of Marketing Trey Miller after ribbon cutting ceremonies marked the opening of a new health clinic for workers and their family members on Jayco’s Middlebury campus. “Wasn’t feeling very well, called over and said, hey, I’d love to get in there. I feel like I have something with my sinuses. They were able to see me within a few hours. Came in and got a Z-pack and in a few days, I felt great.”
WNDU
Owen ‘Butch’ Morgan, former St. Joseph County Democratic chairman, dies at 73
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic figure on the South Bend political scene has passed away at the age of 73. Owen “Butch” Morgan was a long-time chairman of the St. Joseph County Democratic Party. His political career was cut short by scandal. In 2013, Morgan was...
WNDU
Saint Joseph Health System to host hiring event for nurses, medical assistants
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph Health System (SJHS) is hosting an in-person hiring event on Friday, Jan. 13, for nurses and medical assistants. It’s taking place at the Mishawaka Medical Center, located at 5215 Holy Cross Parkway, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. EST. Interviews are available for RNs, LPNs, CNAs, and Medical Assistants.
WANE-TV
Road work to temporarily close portion of Jefferson Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers can expect heavier traffic this week at a busy southwest side intersection, according to Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department. Starting Wednesday, there will be lane restrictions on Jefferson Boulevard at Illinois Road. The construction extends to Apple Glen Boulevard, the road that leads to Apple Glen Crossing and Jefferson Pointe.
wkvi.com
Knox Police Responds to Report of Explosion
Officers from the Knox City Police Department were called to the area of 308 S. Main Street after receiving reports of an explosion Saturday, January 7. Police say it was determined that the explosion occurred at an apartment in the Main Street apartment complex. Damage was found to the apartment’s window, along with minor damage to the interior of the home, according to the report.
WNDU
Property manager speaks on Addison St. fire after claims of broken smoke detectors
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has new video footage showing the very moment a house on Addison Street in South Bend caught fire and sent two people to the hospital. We told you earlier that Nadeana Halamar and her daughter are being treated for burns at the University of Michigan Trauma Burn Center in Ann Arbor after claiming the smoke detectors in the house they lived in didn’t work.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Man Arrested On OWI, Intimidation, Drug Charges
A Warsaw man is facing multiple charges after allegedly driving the wrong way drunk and threatening a police officer. Douglas Paul Shuster, 53, of 3762 W. Old 30, apt. 700, Warsaw, is charged with intimidation, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw woman killed In US 30 accident near Pierceton
PIERCETON — One person is dead following an early morning accident Saturday near Pierceton. The accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday after a white 2023 Nissan traveling east on U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
regionnewssource.org
Michigan City Man Charged After Porter Fatal Crash In March
Charges and an arrest have been made on a 69-year-old, Michigan City man, resulting from a fatal crash in March of 2022 in the Town of Porter. On Friday, March 25th, 2022, at approximately 7:40 P.M., Porter Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on US 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge, according to Porter Police.
fox32chicago.com
Thousands of NW Indiana residents to temporarily lose water service Thursday night, boil advisory to follow
HOBART, Ind. - Approximately 3,200 people in northwest Indiana will be without water service overnight Thursday evening into Friday morning as crews work to complete a storm sewer project. Indiana American Water announced Tuesday that its crews will be lowering a water main near U.S. 30 and Grand Boulevard in...
95.3 MNC
Warsaw woman killed in U.S. 30 crash
A Warsaw woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 30. The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road when the 41-year-old Warsaw man driving car smashed into the back of a semi, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
abc57.com
Two dead after crash closes area of U.S. 12, Portage Road near Niles
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Two people have died following a crash involving two semi-trucks on US-12, near Portage Road, in Berrien County Monday. The driver of a liquid-propane hauler was traveling eastbound on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
