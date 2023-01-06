Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety Praises Street Department, Hears Updates, Appoints Members to Tree Committee

Read full article on original website
Argos Town Council Makes Appointments, Sets Meeting Dates
Article submitted by James Master, Managing Editor of The Pilot News. The Argos Town Council members made appointments and set meeting dates during their most recent meeting. The Argos Town Council will meet every first and third Wednesday of the month starting at 7 p.m. ET. Additionally, there will be a workshop scheduled prior to those meetings at 6 p.m. However, if there is no business to discuss, a workshop will not be held.
Culver Town Manager Asks Town Council to Accept Resignation
Culver Town Manager Ginny Bess Munroe asked the Culver Town Council during their recent meeting to accept her resignation. She submitted her resignation in mid-December. She said the council’s 3-2 decision on December 13 to not fund Blue Zones for $25,000 in 2023 took her by surprise and would have appreciated any concerns be brought to her attention or to the attention of other Marshall County Crossroads officials before discussion or voting on that matter. She responded to that action with her resignation letter.
Marshall County Parks and Recreation Board Gets Estimate on Proposed Kayak Launch
The members of the Marshall County Parks and Recreation Board received an estimate from USI Consultants concerning a proposed kayak launch at the King Road bridge in Marshall County. The proposed “dream plan” called for a parking lot to accommodate vehicles and vehicles with trailers, a staging area, and an...
Marshall County Commissioners Receive Update on Regional Sewer District
Marshall County Attorney Jim Clevenger updated the Marshall County Commissioners last week that there may be a petition against the newly approved Marshall County Regional Sewer District. Clevenger said there are some landowners that reside in a subdivision near Plymouth and may file a petition with the Indiana Department of...
More Candidates File for Primary Municipal Election in Marshall County
More candidates have filed for the Primary Municipal Election in the Marshall County Clerk’s Office. Democrat David F. Morrow filed for Plymouth City Common Council At-Large, Democrat Robert W. Listenberger filed for Mayor of Plymouth, Democrat Kimberly A. Berger filed for Bourbon Clerk-Treasurer, Republican Ward S. Byers filed for Bourbon Town Council member, Republican Terry L. Clemens filed for Bourbon Town Council member, and Republican Roger L. Ecker filed for LaPaz Town Council member.
Plymouth Community School Board to Meet Tonight
The Plymouth Community School Board members will take the oath of office and reorganize when they meet tonight. The board will also appoint a corporation treasurer and deputy treasurer and determine compensation and board appointments. A project update will be provided, along with extracurricular financial reports. A resolution to transfer...
Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County RV-maker has put health care within walking distance of many of its workers. “It’s so convenient, and we don’t have to leave work. We can come right across the parking lot and come right here,” said Jayco VP of Marketing Trey Miller after ribbon cutting ceremonies marked the opening of a new health clinic for workers and their family members on Jayco’s Middlebury campus. “Wasn’t feeling very well, called over and said, hey, I’d love to get in there. I feel like I have something with my sinuses. They were able to see me within a few hours. Came in and got a Z-pack and in a few days, I felt great.”
Plymouth High School Teacher Receives Diamond Coach Award
A local teacher has been awarded the National Speech & Debate Association’s Diamond Coach Award. David McKenzie was recognized for his professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education. This is his seventh Diamond Coach Award. Since 1925, the National Speech & Debate Association has...
Two dead after crash closes area of U.S. 12, Portage Road near Niles
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Two people have died following a crash involving two semi-trucks on US-12, near Portage Road, in Berrien County Monday. The driver of a liquid-propane hauler was traveling eastbound on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
Property manager speaks on Addison St. fire after claims of broken smoke detectors
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has new video footage showing the very moment a house on Addison Street in South Bend caught fire and sent two people to the hospital. We told you earlier that Nadeana Halamar and her daughter are being treated for burns at the University of Michigan Trauma Burn Center in Ann Arbor after claiming the smoke detectors in the house they lived in didn’t work.
Michigan City Man Charged After Porter Fatal Crash In March
Charges and an arrest have been made on a 69-year-old, Michigan City man, resulting from a fatal crash in March of 2022 in the Town of Porter. On Friday, March 25th, 2022, at approximately 7:40 P.M., Porter Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on US 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge, according to Porter Police.
Deputies investigating explosive device found in building on U.S. 33
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an explosive device was found at an automotive business on U.S. 33 Friday afternoon. At 1:36 p.m., a man reported finding a small, explosive device at CK Auto Works in the 23000 block of U.S. Hwy 33/Elkhart Road.
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown
The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
Warsaw woman killed in U.S. 30 crash
A Warsaw woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 30. The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road when the 41-year-old Warsaw man driving car smashed into the back of a semi, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
Demolition event causes vibrations in southwest Indiana counties
INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois. A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, […]
Warsaw woman killed In US 30 accident near Pierceton
PIERCETON — One person is dead following an early morning accident Saturday near Pierceton. The accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday after a white 2023 Nissan traveling east on U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
Thousands of NW Indiana residents to temporarily lose water service Thursday night, boil advisory to follow
HOBART, Ind. - Approximately 3,200 people in northwest Indiana will be without water service overnight Thursday evening into Friday morning as crews work to complete a storm sewer project. Indiana American Water announced Tuesday that its crews will be lowering a water main near U.S. 30 and Grand Boulevard in...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 11:18 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 500 block of North CR 175E, Warsaw. Francisco Cesario Castillo lost his military ID. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following incident:. 8:47 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 100 block of...
Police searching for missing 12-year-old in St. Joseph County
Edwardsburg Public Schools students back in class after bus driver issues. Superintendent Jim Knoll says the district is in much better shape as fewer drivers have called out sick. 2nd Chance Pets: Chloe and Andi. Updated: 4 hours ago. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now...
Highest-paying management jobs in Elkhart
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Elkhart-Goshen, IN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
