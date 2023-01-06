Read full article on original website
Costco is one of America’s favorite retail shops, where people can purchase their favorite items in bulk. However, customers noticed a strange system at Costco. Even after the customers have purchased and paid, a Costco employee checks the receipt one more time before exiting the store.
DEAR ABBY: I recently went out to a bar with some friends. I was the designated driver because I no longer drink. I had a drinking problem, but I have been sober for almost seven years. The majority of the people I socialize with are supportive of my sobriety — except one. I have been good friends with a guy for several years. The problem is his girlfriend. She keeps mocking me for not drinking. She thinks it’s all in my head and has said so to my face. I usually ignore her, but on this particular night, when it was...
DEAR ABBY: I have been trying to develop a relationship with my half-sister, and I’m getting very mixed messages. She is mostly polite and distant. But then there are times she’ll disinvite me from her child’s birthday party or “unfriend” me on Facebook, etc. She explains later that she did it out of anxiety, and she seems worried about being hurt. She has an excuse every time I ask to get together. see also Dear Abby: I’m cheating on my wife with a co-worker I know she’s affected by our father dying of cancer when she was young (she was 10 or 11),...
When you are young you may have favorites that you miss in the future. Showing someone what you once loved may not go too well if they didn't grow up with it too and see it how you do.
Starbucks is giving away free drinks for the entire month of January in 2023 to kickstart the new year. The catch is, you’ll need to have Starbucks’ coveted refill tumbler to score this deal. Not your average tumbler, the refill tumbler is a game-changer that will have you saving money on your coffee runs. This year’s Dark Green Refill Tumbler is a little pricier than past years, but there are new drink options, too. Here’s how to use Starbucks’ January 2023 free refill tumbler for all the drinks.
When I began dating, I was pretty naive. I didn’t know how to protect my heart, and I quickly learned that not everyone has the best intentions. When I was around fifteen, I had the biggest crush on a track runner at the high school, James. James seemed to be interested in me. He wanted to hang out at my house and chill all the time, and how he smiled at me made me feel like we were getting somewhere.
To this brazen brunette, receiving a wedding invite can be a major slight. Mom of three Lanette Rincon has warned both close and estranged friends not to invite her to watershed fêtes if they aren’t regularly including her in more mundane activities like movie nights and coffee runs. She suspects that an invitation to a landmark moment, such as nuptials or a baby shower, rather than an everyday excursion, is solely for the sake of receiving a gift. “Do not invite me to baby showers, weddings, [or] housewarming parties if you don’t invite me to movie nights, girls night out, dinner, coffee dates...
A woman is being accused of stealing the spotlight during her stepsister Rachel’s proposal. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice. The woman got engaged in early December. However, Rachel’s boyfriend Matt planned to propose at a family party on New Year’s Eve. Everyone knew the woman had gotten engaged, and she wore her engagement ring to the party.
Compatibility quizzes offer a false sense of security when choosing a partner. There are certain things you should ask to ensure love lasts. One of the most important things you need to know is whether your partner will be willing to get help when the going gets tough. Mdowdell, CC...
Disclaimer :: This article contains affiliate links. Dallas Moms may receive a commission if you make a purchase using these links. Thanks for supporting Dallas Moms!. I’ve heard from many friends that they wish they read more books. Once they have kids and are balancing everything that come along with that, reading often takes a back seat to more pressing tasks. I get it.
If you were to talk to any die-hard Costco fan, they'd probably start listing off Costco food items you need to try before you die – the bakery goods, the $5 rotisserie chickens, and pretty much anything at the food court. In some cases, this can be helpful in deciding what items you want to try for yourself.
If you missed the boat on pre-holiday savings, don’t worry—after-Christmas sales are here. Enjoy savings of up to 70% on celebrated brands like Staub, Le Creuset and Cuisinart. From food and drinks to tableware and pet care, these are the best savings available online after the holidays. Spend your Christmas money wisely and browse deep discounts on items that make the transition to the new year less stressful.
Slide 1 of 13: Grocery shopping can be an enjoyable and therapeutic experience as you discover new foods while leisurely strolling the store and wandering the aisles. Ahhh. Sounds idyllic, doesn’t it? Unfortunately, many of us do not have the time to escape to the grocery store for some weekday R&R. Instead, we are usually pressed for time and rushed. Busy schedules, crazy calendars, packed planners, you get the picture. Grocery shopping for food is still a must, but some days we simply need to get in and get out as quickly as possible. The next time you are in a pinch and short on time, try these time-saving grocery store tips for your next grocery shopping trip. You can thank us later.
I’m a 26-year-old man with a stable job, a stable relationship and a stable life. Despite that, I revel in the idea of doing something wild and running away from it all. A few months ago, I joined a dating site using someone else’s photos. I had great conversations with a variety of people, all far more interesting than my partner. Previously when I have been on that site using pictures of myself, I haven’t had half the attention this other person’s photographs received, so I feel a bit lost. Am I just ugly?
People often find their ability to function diminishes after a breakup. Some feel like they lose a part of themselves when they break up with someone they used as a "self-object." A self-object is someone we use as an extension of ourselves to soothe us, help manage our self-esteem, and...
Regardless if you or someone you loved tested positive for Covid-19, the pandemic has changed our inner and outer worlds. To some extent, most people have felt uprooted, frightened, and disconnected. There seems to be a clear line – before the pandemic and after (assuming it is over). For many people, unhealthy thoughts, feelings, and behaviors resurfaced or began during this time.
I started this post back in April and just haven’t been able to finish it until now. One of my best friends from high school died in late March, and I was reeling. His death wasn’t altogether unexpected, but it felt like a really hard sucker punch anyway. I absolutely adored him. We’d been friends for almost 40 years, and to know he’s not roaming this earth anymore hurts my heart.
Evidently, one woman loves her cat so dearly that she put the cat above her friend's needs and the friend is wondering whether or not to remain in the friendship. The woman took to a Reddit post to explain the situation and why she was torn between her cat and her friend.
