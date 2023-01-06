Read full article on original website
max983.net
More Candidates File for Primary Municipal Election in Marshall County
More candidates have filed for the Primary Municipal Election in the Marshall County Clerk’s Office. Democrat David F. Morrow filed for Plymouth City Common Council At-Large, Democrat Robert W. Listenberger filed for Mayor of Plymouth, Democrat Kimberly A. Berger filed for Bourbon Clerk-Treasurer, Republican Ward S. Byers filed for Bourbon Town Council member, Republican Terry L. Clemens filed for Bourbon Town Council member, and Republican Roger L. Ecker filed for LaPaz Town Council member.
max983.net
Marshall County Commissioners Receive Update on Regional Sewer District
Marshall County Attorney Jim Clevenger updated the Marshall County Commissioners last week that there may be a petition against the newly approved Marshall County Regional Sewer District. Clevenger said there are some landowners that reside in a subdivision near Plymouth and may file a petition with the Indiana Department of...
max983.net
Marshall County Parks and Recreation Board Gets Estimate on Proposed Kayak Launch
The members of the Marshall County Parks and Recreation Board received an estimate from USI Consultants concerning a proposed kayak launch at the King Road bridge in Marshall County. The proposed “dream plan” called for a parking lot to accommodate vehicles and vehicles with trailers, a staging area, and an...
max983.net
Culver Town Manager Asks Town Council to Accept Resignation
Culver Town Manager Ginny Bess Munroe asked the Culver Town Council during their recent meeting to accept her resignation. She submitted her resignation in mid-December. She said the council’s 3-2 decision on December 13 to not fund Blue Zones for $25,000 in 2023 took her by surprise and would have appreciated any concerns be brought to her attention or to the attention of other Marshall County Crossroads officials before discussion or voting on that matter. She responded to that action with her resignation letter.
95.3 MNC
Warsaw woman killed in U.S. 30 crash
A Warsaw woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 30. The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road when the 41-year-old Warsaw man driving car smashed into the back of a semi, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
max983.net
Argos Town Council Makes Appointments, Sets Meeting Dates
Article submitted by James Master, Managing Editor of The Pilot News. The Argos Town Council members made appointments and set meeting dates during their most recent meeting. The Argos Town Council will meet every first and third Wednesday of the month starting at 7 p.m. ET. Additionally, there will be a workshop scheduled prior to those meetings at 6 p.m. However, if there is no business to discuss, a workshop will not be held.
95.3 MNC
Two local men killed in semi crash on U.S. 12 in Berrien County
A fatal crash involving two semis shut down a busy stretch of U.S. 12 in Berrien County. The collision happened on Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, at U.S. 12 and Portage Road, when the driver of a liquid-propane hauler crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
abc57.com
Deputies investigating explosive device found in building on U.S. 33
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an explosive device was found at an automotive business on U.S. 33 Friday afternoon. At 1:36 p.m., a man reported finding a small, explosive device at CK Auto Works in the 23000 block of U.S. Hwy 33/Elkhart Road.
WNDU
Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County RV-maker has put health care within walking distance of many of its workers. “It’s so convenient, and we don’t have to leave work. We can come right across the parking lot and come right here,” said Jayco VP of Marketing Trey Miller after ribbon cutting ceremonies marked the opening of a new health clinic for workers and their family members on Jayco’s Middlebury campus. “Wasn’t feeling very well, called over and said, hey, I’d love to get in there. I feel like I have something with my sinuses. They were able to see me within a few hours. Came in and got a Z-pack and in a few days, I felt great.”
max983.net
Plymouth High School Teacher Receives Diamond Coach Award
A local teacher has been awarded the National Speech & Debate Association’s Diamond Coach Award. David McKenzie was recognized for his professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education. This is his seventh Diamond Coach Award. Since 1925, the National Speech & Debate Association has...
WNDU
Owen ‘Butch’ Morgan, former St. Joseph County Democratic chairman, dies at 73
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic figure on the South Bend political scene has passed away at the age of 73. Owen “Butch” Morgan was a long-time chairman of the St. Joseph County Democratic Party. His political career was cut short by scandal. In 2013, Morgan was...
regionnewssource.org
Michigan City Man Charged After Porter Fatal Crash In March
Charges and an arrest have been made on a 69-year-old, Michigan City man, resulting from a fatal crash in March of 2022 in the Town of Porter. On Friday, March 25th, 2022, at approximately 7:40 P.M., Porter Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on US 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge, according to Porter Police.
max983.net
Plymouth Community School Board to Meet Tonight
The Plymouth Community School Board members will take the oath of office and reorganize when they meet tonight. The board will also appoint a corporation treasurer and deputy treasurer and determine compensation and board appointments. A project update will be provided, along with extracurricular financial reports. A resolution to transfer...
WNDU
Saint Joseph Health System to host hiring event for nurses, medical assistants
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph Health System (SJHS) is hosting an in-person hiring event on Friday, Jan. 13, for nurses and medical assistants. It’s taking place at the Mishawaka Medical Center, located at 5215 Holy Cross Parkway, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. EST. Interviews are available for RNs, LPNs, CNAs, and Medical Assistants.
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: South Bend Clerk’s office donation drive for the YWCA
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones and YWCA of North Central Indiana President Susan Tybon joined 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about an upcoming donation drive to help support single mothers and their children. Starting Monday, Jan. 16, people can donate hygienic items and...
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw woman killed In US 30 accident near Pierceton
PIERCETON — One person is dead following an early morning accident Saturday near Pierceton. The accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday after a white 2023 Nissan traveling east on U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council to discuss Reparations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The Common Council will discuss whether or not the city should take steps for reparations, with voting on a resolution scheduled for Monday. The so called, Reparatory Justice, is to address racist-exclusionary practices and historic disadvantages against minorities. The resolution would call for a formal apology to...
max983.net
Culver Town Council to Meet Tonight
The Culver Town Council members will reorganize and make appointments when they meet tonight. The board will also consider the first readings of several separate ordinances that rezone properties at 114 Lakeshore Drive, 810 South Main Street and 217 South Ohio Street. An update will be given on the search for a new town manager.
New Drug Causing a Spike in Accidental Overdoses in Berrien County
We all wish we could live in a world free of substance abuse and misuse, but unfortunately we haven't made it to that place quite yet as a society. And one of the largest dangers posed to people who consume illegal substances is the lack of regulation, and what can happen when you unknowingly consume something.
inkfreenews.com
Snyder Arrested After Driving Vehicle Under Influence While Child Present
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence while a child was in his vehicle. Jonathan Tyler Snyder, 32, 1755 Rozella Road No. 2, Warsaw, is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a minor passenger in the vehicle and neglect of a dependent, both level 6 felonies.
