U.S. News & World Report Names Sisters of Charity Hospital and Mercy Hospital of Buffalo Best Hospitals for Maternity Care

Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Ellicott Town Center tenants struggle with apartment conditions post blizzard
Huge Outpouring Of Support For A Western New York Nurse
There may never be enough words, or expressions of gratitude, we can offer to those who are first responders and medical emergency professionals. The life saving work that these brave men and women do everyday goes above and beyond the call of duty in many cases. When there is an opportunity to give back, the generosity and outpouring of support is pretty incredible to witness.
‘Anndel was a caring, loving person’: Family remembers essential worker who died in Buffalo blizzard
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of families continue to mourn their loved ones who died in the Christmas weekend blizzard. News 4 sat down with the family of Anndel Taylor, an essential worker who was one of the 42 lives lost. “She’s goofy. She’s very funny. A little comedian. Everybody loved her,” Wanda Brown Steele […]
These 10 Bakeries Should Be Considered For Best In Buffalo
When you shop local, your support goes directly back into the local businesses of Western New York and in our economy. But what shops are locally owned in Western New York?. Well, when it comes to bakeries, there are a few places you can go for a bagel, pastry, breakfast, and a cup of coffee.
Unique Hidden House For Sale In Buffalo
Sometimes when you want to get away but don't want to leave the house, you need a house that is hidden away from everyone.
One child hospitalized following Buffalo house fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One child had to be taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Buffalo house Monday morning. The Buffalo Fire Department responded to the call on Woodlawn Ave. around 4:50 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire started on the first floor of the...
5 Bagels You Must Try in 2023 in Western New York
These 5 spots are a must-visit for bagels for people in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo is known for its food. Wings, Beef on 'Weck, Pizza, Pierogis, and so, so much more. It's been rated one top the top food cities in the world by National Geographic. It's a major source of pride for the people of Western New York and rightfully so.
Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished
A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
26 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
These 26 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. Pittler, Shawn Kenneth. Booking Date/Time: 01/09/2023 11:15:51. CRIM MIS INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY. Bail Amount:...
DA: shocked, not surprised by blizzard looting
During the December blizzard, roughly two dozen people were arrested on charges of looting. Erie County’s top prosecutor says he’s shocked but not surprised
JUST IN: Fire In The Southtowns, Multiple Crews Responding
There is a house fire that has multiple agencies responding in the Southtowns. The call came out early Tuesday morning. Crews are currently still attempting to extinguish the flames. We will posy updates as they roll in. West Falls | 09:19 | Erie Co. | Colden/East Aurora/Hillcrest/South Wales & Orchard...
Police Asking For Help With "Person Of Interest" In Amherst
The Amherst Police took to social media this afternoon asking for the public's help.
Popular Canadian Chain Opening A New Location In Buffalo
When you think of food available in a mall food court, most Buffalo shoppers picture fast-made burgers, soft pretzels, and pizza slices. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course. Greasy, carb-heavy grub comes with the territory when you’re spending your weekend afternoon on a marathon mall shopping spree.
2 more blizzard-related deaths confirmed, including 3-year-old that drowned
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shared that additional blizzard deaths have been confirmed, the total death toll in Erie County now rising to 43. The two confirmed deaths include a woman found in a tent and a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
Morning News Brief
CompassCare has launched its own private investigation into the break in and firebombing against one of its locations Eggert Rd in Buffalo that happened in June of last year. They are partnering with the Thomas More Society, a law firm “dedicated to restoring respect in law for life, family, religious liberty, and election integrity.” CompassCare said it had cooperated with local law enforcement and federal investigators but CEO Jim Harden says that the FBI has not been “operating in good faith.” There have been 78 attacks on pro life centers in the last 6 months and not a single perpetrator has been arrested. Yet when a pro abortion center was vandalized there was an arrest within days. Jane’s Revenge, a pro abortion group that said it was angry over the overturn of Roe vs Wade, claimed responsibility for the attack and many others. “It is a sad day when private citizens are left to do the work of law enforcement,” Harden added.
Snow Shoveling Etiquette For People In Buffalo, NY
One thing that makes Buffalo unique is our weather. So when we get snow, what are the rules for removing it. Our city is unique in a lot of ways! In Buffalo, we are known as The City of Good Neighbors. We do a lot for each other here. Whether it's helping someone out financially, or something as simple as just watching someone's house when we know they're going to be out of town, we do what we can to be neighborly.
Teen sentenced for bringing loaded gun inside Bennett Community School Campus
The district attorney's office announced that a 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to five years of probation for bringing a loaded gun inside Bennett Community School Campus.
Red Cross helping 4 people displaced by Saturday morning fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four people are being helped by the Red Cross following a fire in North Buffalo. The Buffalo Fire Department responded to a fire on Crowley Avenue Saturday around 6:50 a.m. Officials report that the fire started in the attic of a residence while people were inside.
These Appear to Be the Busiest Wegmans Locations in Buffalo
Here are the busiest Wegmans locations in Buffalo and Western New York.
Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years for robbery
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for a robbery that occurred in Chautauqua County, authorities said. 23-year-old Tyrese White, along with a co-defendant, traveled to the area under a guise that he was purchasing a vehicle listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. However, the pair […]
