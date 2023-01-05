ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

U.S. News & World Report Names Sisters of Charity Hospital and Mercy Hospital of Buffalo Best Hospitals for Maternity Care

chsbuffalo.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Huge Outpouring Of Support For A Western New York Nurse

There may never be enough words, or expressions of gratitude, we can offer to those who are first responders and medical emergency professionals. The life saving work that these brave men and women do everyday goes above and beyond the call of duty in many cases. When there is an opportunity to give back, the generosity and outpouring of support is pretty incredible to witness.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Bagels You Must Try in 2023 in Western New York

These 5 spots are a must-visit for bagels for people in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo is known for its food. Wings, Beef on 'Weck, Pizza, Pierogis, and so, so much more. It's been rated one top the top food cities in the world by National Geographic. It's a major source of pride for the people of Western New York and rightfully so.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished

A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
HAMBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Canadian Chain Opening A New Location In Buffalo

When you think of food available in a mall food court, most Buffalo shoppers picture fast-made burgers, soft pretzels, and pizza slices. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course. Greasy, carb-heavy grub comes with the territory when you’re spending your weekend afternoon on a marathon mall shopping spree.
BUFFALO, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

CompassCare has launched its own private investigation into the break in and firebombing against one of its locations Eggert Rd in Buffalo that happened in June of last year. They are partnering with the Thomas More Society, a law firm “dedicated to restoring respect in law for life, family, religious liberty, and election integrity.” CompassCare said it had cooperated with local law enforcement and federal investigators but CEO Jim Harden says that the FBI has not been “operating in good faith.” There have been 78 attacks on pro life centers in the last 6 months and not a single perpetrator has been arrested. Yet when a pro abortion center was vandalized there was an arrest within days. Jane’s Revenge, a pro abortion group that said it was angry over the overturn of Roe vs Wade, claimed responsibility for the attack and many others. “It is a sad day when private citizens are left to do the work of law enforcement,” Harden added.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Snow Shoveling Etiquette For People In Buffalo, NY

One thing that makes Buffalo unique is our weather. So when we get snow, what are the rules for removing it. Our city is unique in a lot of ways! In Buffalo, we are known as The City of Good Neighbors. We do a lot for each other here. Whether it's helping someone out financially, or something as simple as just watching someone's house when we know they're going to be out of town, we do what we can to be neighborly.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years for robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for a robbery that occurred in Chautauqua County, authorities said. 23-year-old Tyrese White, along with a co-defendant, traveled to the area under a guise that he was purchasing a vehicle listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. However, the pair […]
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy