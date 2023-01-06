Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Top Semiconductor Stocks and 1 ETF for 2023: Nvidia, AMD, and Invesco Semiconductor ETF
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXQ). Jose has an interesting approach to getting exposure in chip stocks, but does Nick agree? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
3 Tech Titans Worth Owning in 2023 (and Beyond)
Last year was hard for most investors as the S&P 500 fell more than 19%. But chin up: Historically, the stock market rarely has multiple consecutive down years. That doesn't guarantee prosperity in 2023, but it could make now a good time to start buying quality stocks that the broader market declines have pushed to bargain-basement prices.
Comments / 0