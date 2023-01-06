Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Powell: Fed needs independence to fight inflation, should avoid climate policy
STOCKHOLM, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's independence from political influence is central to its ability to battle inflation, but requires it stay out of issues like climate change that are beyond its congressionally-established mandate, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday. "Restoring price stability when inflation is high...
NASDAQ
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge lower ahead of Powell speech
Jan 10 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday, tracking the weakness in global markets, as investors exercised caution ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech following hawkish comments overnight by Fed policymakers. March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.3%, by 0718...
NASDAQ
GRAINS-Wheat firm as dollar eases, corn and soy mixed ahead of USDA data
CHICAGO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Monday in a short-covering bounce from one-month lows last week as the dollar weakened and outside markets, including crude oil and equities, advanced. Corn and soybeans were mixed as investors weighed weather-reduced production in some areas of South America against...
NASDAQ
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
NASDAQ
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
NASDAQ
‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this...
NASDAQ
Is First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) a Strong ETF Right Now?
A smart beta exchange traded fund, the First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) debuted on 11/01/2017, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which...
NASDAQ
Why Fiverr International Stock Lost 17% Last Month
Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) fell by 17.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was a story of temporary gains being reversed by even larger price cuts. The freelance services reseller experienced that unfortunate pattern twice last month. So what. Fiverr entered December on...
NASDAQ
Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think
It probably feels like forever, but just over a year ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high just shy of $70,000. Since then, the world's first and most valuable cryptocurrency has dropped about 75% and finished 2022 posting a 65% loss. Although corrections are more than normal after meteoric...
NASDAQ
5 Winning ETF Ideas for Your Portfolio in 2023
After incurring the biggest annual loss since 2008 and the first yearly fall since 2018, Wall Street staged a solid rebound to start 2023. Easing inflation and hopes of the Fed’s slower rate hike following a weak jobs report rekindled investors’ interest in riskier assets. Inflation is easing...
NASDAQ
Why Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and ApeCoin Are Rising Today
Many altcoins rose today along with the broader crypto market, as the price of Bitcoin rose over $17,200 and investors seemingly got more bullish on macroeconomic conditions. Since Sunday afternoon, the price of the meme tokens Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 5.5% and 8.5% higher, respectively, as of 10:50 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, the price of ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) was up about 15%.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 10, 2023
Wall Street closed mixed on Monday after a choppy session. Market participants were considering a soft landing of the U.S, economy by the Fed. However, some Fed officials comments have dented investors sentiment. The Dow and the S&P 500 ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in green.
NASDAQ
Why CBOE Global (CBOE) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
NASDAQ
3 Gold Mining Stocks To Watch In January 2023
For the uninformed, gold mining stocks are a popular investment choice for those looking to gain exposure to the precious metals market. These stocks represent ownership in a company that is engaged in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. As such, the performance of gold mining stocks is closely tied to the price of gold, which can fluctuate significantly based on a variety of factors, including interest rates, currency movements, and geopolitical events.
NASDAQ
Why United Rentals (URI) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NASDAQ
Strength Seen in Transocean (RIG): Can Its 6.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Transocean (RIG) shares soared 6.9% in the last trading session to close at $5.24. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 31.4% gain over the past four weeks. Transocean stock extended its rally for...
NASDAQ
Why Tesla Stock Started the Week With a Pop
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares jumped to start this week's trading after a weak start to the year. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, the stock was higher by 7% so far today, but that still hasn't gotten it into the green for 2023. Much of Tesla's trading last week was focused...
NASDAQ
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - SQQQ
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (Symbol: SQQQ) where we have detected an approximate $133.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.3% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 79,700,550 to 82,300,550). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SQQQ, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
In trading on Tuesday, waste management shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Waste Management, off about 4% and shares of Republic Services off about 3.2% on the day. Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil & gas...
