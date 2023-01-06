ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy conditions this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting warm conditions to continue, before a storm system moves through mid week. This system is expected to produce strong winds and slightly cooler weather by the end of next week. Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:. For...
EL PASO, TX
US105

When A Crazy Biker Jumped The Rio Grande From El Paso To Juarez

No, he wasn't trying to flee the country .. just a man and his motorcycle having some fun. Evel Knievel pulled off some amazing and potentially life ending stunts while setting a few distance records back in the day. More contemporary lunatics like Robbie Maddison have since set new distance...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Animal Services needs community help heading into expansion project

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This February, El Paso Animal Services will undergo an expansion project that promises to add 400 new kennels, more medical facilities and create more visibility for the shelter’s adoptable pets. This, in turn, will affect the shelter in the meantime as it will lose 200 kennels due to the construction. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso encourages residents to register for STEAR

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR). STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders have access to critical information when a disaster strikes. “STEAR is an important tool that allows emergency management to adequately […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Single El Pasoans May Have Felt the Effects of Dating Sunday

Yesterday was known as "Dating Sunday," and if you saw more matches than normal on your dating apps, here's why. At the beginning of November every year, people discuss the beginning of "cuffing season," a time when people look for that special someone to cuddle up with during the cold winter months. Plenty of unhappy couples will stay together during the holidays just to not face awkward questions from family and friends about where their partners are.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Seriously? The Best Burrito In Texas Is Not In El Paso?

According to the folks at MSN.com, the burrito bragging rights in Texas do not go to El Paso. Not only is the "best" burrito in Texas not made in El Paso, it's not even made by a stand alone restaurant. It's part of a statewide chain with locations in Austin, San Antonio and Houston.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Person survives train accident in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person who was struck by a train overnight is expected to survive, according to El Paso police. The unidentified person was struck by a train on Piedras in central El Paso around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. The person was taken to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

"The Moonlit Path" a novel by Peter Goodman

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with poet, fictionist, photographer, Sunday columnist, lawyer, and radio commentator, Peter Goodman, about his new novel. – “The Moonlit Path,” a fictional journal of a 32-year-old woman living in...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Stabbing reported in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are responding to a report of a stabbing at 1600 Yandell in central El Paso. According to preliminary reports, the call came in at 2:36 p.m. The victim is described as a man in his 20s. This is a developing news story....
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Pedestrian struck by train early Monday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a train at 2:30 a.m. near Chico and Birch on Monday. EPPD says the individual was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive. No further information is available, this is a developing story. For local and breaking news, […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2 crashes on I-10 west in El Paso cause delays; 2 taken to hosptial

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two crashes on Interstate 10 west in El Paso are caused delays Monday night. Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving three vehicles on I-10 near Geronimo, according to emergency fire dispatch. One person suffered serious injuries and the other...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person injured after train struck in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was struck by a train in central El Paso according to El Paso Police department. The individual was transported to the hospital and expected to survive. The incident happened at 2:36 a.m. on Chico and Birch streets. Piedras North and Southbound were blocked at Elm. This is a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person injured in stabbing in Central El Paso; suspect arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are responding to a stabbing in Central El Paso. It happened just after 2:30 Monday afternoon. A 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries. Fire dispatchers originally said the injuries were critical, but police now say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. A 39-year-old man […]
EL PASO, TX
