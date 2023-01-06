Read full article on original website
President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visitMalek SherifEl Paso, TX
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrantsEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy conditions this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting warm conditions to continue, before a storm system moves through mid week. This system is expected to produce strong winds and slightly cooler weather by the end of next week. Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:. For...
When A Crazy Biker Jumped The Rio Grande From El Paso To Juarez
No, he wasn't trying to flee the country .. just a man and his motorcycle having some fun. Evel Knievel pulled off some amazing and potentially life ending stunts while setting a few distance records back in the day. More contemporary lunatics like Robbie Maddison have since set new distance...
El Paso Couple Turns Dream Into Reality With First Downtown Store, Viva La Mocha
I first met Monica and Charlie Monarrez back in 2019 when I did a feature story on the El Paso Strong t-shirts they had created to honor and support the victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting. The couple was working hard to keep up with the demand for these...
El Paso Animal Services needs community help heading into expansion project
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This February, El Paso Animal Services will undergo an expansion project that promises to add 400 new kennels, more medical facilities and create more visibility for the shelter’s adoptable pets. This, in turn, will affect the shelter in the meantime as it will lose 200 kennels due to the construction. […]
Sunday Funday Moment: Viva La Mocha opens their first store in Downtown El Paso
El Paso, Texas-- What started off as a dream has now turned into a reality for the owners of Viva La Mocha as they opened up their first store in Downtown El Paso. Monica Rios Monarrez and her husband, Charlie, have come a long way from screen printing t-shirts out of their home kitchen.
City of El Paso encourages residents to register for STEAR
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR). STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders have access to critical information when a disaster strikes. “STEAR is an important tool that allows emergency management to adequately […]
Semitruck along U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson leaves shattered glass on roadway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency services responded to the scene at U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson Monday morning after a semitruck shattered glass on the roadway. Glass that was being carried on the semitruck spilled onto the roadway. It's unknown what caused the incident. All lanes reopened by...
Single El Pasoans May Have Felt the Effects of Dating Sunday
Yesterday was known as "Dating Sunday," and if you saw more matches than normal on your dating apps, here's why. At the beginning of November every year, people discuss the beginning of "cuffing season," a time when people look for that special someone to cuddle up with during the cold winter months. Plenty of unhappy couples will stay together during the holidays just to not face awkward questions from family and friends about where their partners are.
Seriously? The Best Burrito In Texas Is Not In El Paso?
According to the folks at MSN.com, the burrito bragging rights in Texas do not go to El Paso. Not only is the "best" burrito in Texas not made in El Paso, it's not even made by a stand alone restaurant. It's part of a statewide chain with locations in Austin, San Antonio and Houston.
Person survives train accident in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person who was struck by a train overnight is expected to survive, according to El Paso police. The unidentified person was struck by a train on Piedras in central El Paso around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. The person was taken to the hospital...
"The Moonlit Path" a novel by Peter Goodman
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with poet, fictionist, photographer, Sunday columnist, lawyer, and radio commentator, Peter Goodman, about his new novel. – “The Moonlit Path,” a fictional journal of a 32-year-old woman living in...
Stabbing reported in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are responding to a report of a stabbing at 1600 Yandell in central El Paso. According to preliminary reports, the call came in at 2:36 p.m. The victim is described as a man in his 20s. This is a developing news story....
Bright-colored backpacks line up along E. Las Vegas St., thanks to Step Up El Paso
Bright-colored backpacks line up along E. Las Vegas St., thanks to Step Up El Paso. Bright-colored backpacks line up along E. Las Vegas …. Bright-colored backpacks line up along E. Las Vegas St., thanks to Step Up El Paso. Sex trafficking survivor shares her story. Jennisue Jessen said her grandfather...
Cheap Trick is Heading to El Paso and They Want You to Want (to See) Them
One of America’s preeminent power pop bands of your youth is coming to El Paso. Get ready to “Surrender” to Cheap Trick. With a legendary career spanning more than four decades and hit songs on the radio throughout the 70s and 80s, the enduring classic rock band will be hitting the stage at the Abraham Chavez Theatre in February.
El Paso sees traffic closures due to President Biden’s visit
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At around 12:25 p.m., President Biden arrived to the City of El Paso on Sunday. This means that El Paso will be experiencing some heavy traffic as well as some closures throughout the day. Here’s some traffic closures El Paso is currently experiencing:
Pedestrian struck by train early Monday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a train at 2:30 a.m. near Chico and Birch on Monday. EPPD says the individual was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive. No further information is available, this is a developing story. For local and breaking news, […]
Did They Really Clean Up El Paso Just for Biden’s Visit?
President Joe Biden visited El Paso on Sunday some people are saying that the city only cleaned up some areas of the city JUST for the presidential. This article will examine if this is a.) true and b.) accurately reported. Let’s start with FitFam, who posted this on Saturday, the...
2 crashes on I-10 west in El Paso cause delays; 2 taken to hosptial
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two crashes on Interstate 10 west in El Paso are caused delays Monday night. Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving three vehicles on I-10 near Geronimo, according to emergency fire dispatch. One person suffered serious injuries and the other...
One person injured after train struck in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was struck by a train in central El Paso according to El Paso Police department. The individual was transported to the hospital and expected to survive. The incident happened at 2:36 a.m. on Chico and Birch streets. Piedras North and Southbound were blocked at Elm. This is a […]
1 person injured in stabbing in Central El Paso; suspect arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are responding to a stabbing in Central El Paso. It happened just after 2:30 Monday afternoon. A 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries. Fire dispatchers originally said the injuries were critical, but police now say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. A 39-year-old man […]
