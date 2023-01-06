Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersBoston, NY
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Big Blue View
Giants-Eagles final score: Giants make Eagles earn 22-16 victory
The junior varsity New York Giants, playing a lineup filled with almost exclusively backups, lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, 22-16. The 9-7-1 Giants, the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, now head to the playoffs, where they will face the third-seeded Minnesota Vikings. The Giants lost to...
Tom Brady reveals ‘most important thing’ he’s considering ahead of retirement decision
Tom Brady is reflecting on the biggest lesson he learned throughout his retirement ordeal last year. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, Brady — who retired from the NFL early last year only to return 40 days later — expressed how he has sympathy for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose football future remains unclear following Green Bay’s season finale on Sunday. “I think the most important thing is the day after the season, and I made this mistake, is not to decide the future,” Brady said. In the weeks following Brady’s 22nd season in the league, the seven-time Super...
Big Blue View
Azeez Ojulari, Leonard Williams, Adoree’ Jackson expected to practice on Wednesday
Injured New York Giants defenders Adoree’ Jackson, Leonard Williams and Azeez Ojulari are all expected to “do something” when the team reconvenes for practice on Wednesday, coach Brian Daboll said on Monday. The Giants travel to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in the wild-card round of...
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants ‘fun’ loss to Eagles
The New York Giants finished their regular season on Sunday with a 22-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Ed Valentine and Tony DelGenio discuss it on this episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast. In this episode:. 1:55 — More fun than we thought the game would be....
Big Blue View
4 Downs: Takeaways from the Giants’ 22-16 ‘loss’ in Philly
The New York Giants came up just short in their Week 18 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. But while the Giants may have ended the regular season with a 22-16 loss to a division rival, this game doesn’t really feel like a loss. Maybe it’s because the Giants were...
T.J. Houshmandzadeh to be Bengals' Ruler of the Jungle for playoff game vs Ravens
A familiar face will be the Cincinnati Bengals' Ruler of the Jungle on Sunday. Former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh will be the honorary leader for the pregame festivities before the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round at Paycor Stadium on Sunday Night Football. T.J. Houshmandzadeh is this week's Ruler...
Big Blue View
Giants’ Brian Daboll: Playoff experience ‘overrated’
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has been an assistant coach on five Super Bowl-winning teams. He was also offensive coordinator for a national championship team at Alabama. In Daboll’s vast playoff experience, the lesson he has learned about experience in those winner-take-all games is that it’s “overrated.”...
Big Blue View
Live reaction! Talking Giants-Eagles, Week 18
Chris Pflum and Nick Falato go live on the Big Blue View YouTube channel to react to the New York Giants’ Week 18 performance against the Eagles. If you miss the live show, watch on YouTube or listen on your favorite podcast app. Subscribe to our podcasts. Subscribe to...
Big Blue View
Giants-Eagles ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review: Davis Webb edition
Before we turn our focus completely to the New York Giants playoff matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (is that as much fun to read as it is to write?) let’s get to the ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review from Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Kudos...
Big Blue View
The Giants’ new pass-heavy offense (!), by the numbers
This week Ed Valentine has documented how the Giants are increasingly using 11 personnel on offense to great effect using previously unheralded wide receivers Isaiah Hodgins, Richie James, and Darius Slayton. Nick Falato has shown how Mike Kafka has transitioned from a heavy play-action, crossing pattern approach early in the year to a short passing attack using stacked receiver formations on the boundary. Let’s put some numbers on this dramatic change in offensive philosophy.
Big Blue View
NFL head coaching carousel: Will Giants’ coordinators Mike Kafka, Wink Martindale draw interest?
The NFL coaching carousel has begun to spin. There were three openings before the regular season ended, and two more have been created today with the firings of Lovie Smith and Kliff Kingsbury by the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, respectively. New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive...
Comments / 0