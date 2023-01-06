ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Big Blue View

Giants-Eagles final score: Giants make Eagles earn 22-16 victory

The junior varsity New York Giants, playing a lineup filled with almost exclusively backups, lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, 22-16. The 9-7-1 Giants, the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, now head to the playoffs, where they will face the third-seeded Minnesota Vikings. The Giants lost to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Tom Brady reveals ‘most important thing’ he’s considering ahead of retirement decision

Tom Brady is reflecting on the biggest lesson he learned throughout his retirement ordeal last year. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, Brady — who retired from the NFL early last year only to return 40 days later — expressed how he has sympathy for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose football future remains unclear following Green Bay’s season finale on Sunday. “I think the most important thing is the day after the season, and I made this mistake, is not to decide the future,” Brady said. In the weeks following Brady’s 22nd season in the league, the seven-time Super...
GREEN BAY, WI
Big Blue View

Azeez Ojulari, Leonard Williams, Adoree’ Jackson expected to practice on Wednesday

Injured New York Giants defenders Adoree’ Jackson, Leonard Williams and Azeez Ojulari are all expected to “do something” when the team reconvenes for practice on Wednesday, coach Brian Daboll said on Monday. The Giants travel to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in the wild-card round of...
Big Blue View

Giants’ Brian Daboll: Playoff experience ‘overrated’

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has been an assistant coach on five Super Bowl-winning teams. He was also offensive coordinator for a national championship team at Alabama. In Daboll’s vast playoff experience, the lesson he has learned about experience in those winner-take-all games is that it’s “overrated.”...
ALABAMA STATE
Big Blue View

Live reaction! Talking Giants-Eagles, Week 18

Chris Pflum and Nick Falato go live on the Big Blue View YouTube channel to react to the New York Giants’ Week 18 performance against the Eagles. If you miss the live show, watch on YouTube or listen on your favorite podcast app. Subscribe to our podcasts. Subscribe to...
Big Blue View

The Giants’ new pass-heavy offense (!), by the numbers

This week Ed Valentine has documented how the Giants are increasingly using 11 personnel on offense to great effect using previously unheralded wide receivers Isaiah Hodgins, Richie James, and Darius Slayton. Nick Falato has shown how Mike Kafka has transitioned from a heavy play-action, crossing pattern approach early in the year to a short passing attack using stacked receiver formations on the boundary. Let’s put some numbers on this dramatic change in offensive philosophy.
MINNESOTA STATE

