The Winklevoss' Gemini terminates its yield product as dispute between the crypto exchange and DCG escalates
The decision to terminate the offering comes amid a public feud between Digital Currency Group's Barry Silbert and Gemini's Cameron Winklevoss.
crypto-economy.com
Bitcoin (BTC) breaks the $17K barrier and aims for $18K in the short term
Bitcoin (BTC) managed to push past the $17,000 mark, inevitably breaking out of the recent price range and hitting a three-week high. The increase happened as a result of data suggesting that multiple US service businesses witnessed a slowdown. Traders in both generic and digital markets took it as a sign that the FED might loosen its control of financial conditions.
Cardano (ADA) Sees Impressive Growth in Whale Transactions: Santiment
Cardano (ADA) surged more than 25% over the past week following a brutal meltdown, last year. On-chain analytics platform Santiment suggested the recent rally is due to an upswing in trading volumes as well as new address holders. Cryptocurrencies have seemed to have fired up since the onset of the...
Binance Coin (BNB) Adds 26% Breaking above $250
BNB is shaking off sellers of late 2022. From the daily chart, the coin is already up 26 percent from December lows, reversing losses posted. Even though trading volumes are comparatively low, there are signs of resilience from traders. To illustrate, BNB has already broken above $250 with above-average volumes.
Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) Skyrocket 20% as Crypto Market Swim in Green
Both Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) have experienced a dramatic spike over the past 24 hours as the cryptocurrency market started the week on a positive note. Bitcoin (BTC) pushed past $17K while Ethereum (ETH) along with major tokens gained significantly. Solana Fires Up. According to CoinMarketCap, Solana (SOL) gained...
Cryptocurrency trading volume hits 3-year low
Ever since the beginning of the crypto winter in 2022, the cryptocurrency market has been in a state of ruins. As a result of the winter, cryptocurrencies lost a great chunk of their value. Similarly, inflation rates managed to hit an all-time high percentage, and the FED frequently increased interest rates. The main aim of doing so was to steer the economy toward a recession. As a result of the continuous increase, cryptos kept losing their value. For a common cryptocurrency investor, the situation became a nightmare. For the longest possible time, investors believed Bitcoin (BTC) to be a hedge against inflation. Things went south when Bitcoin (BTC) itself ended up getting affected.
NEST Protocol Aims to Provide Accurate Price Prediction for DeFi
Nest Protocol (NEST), a blockchain based oracle network, aims to eliminate one of the biggest problems faced by decentralized applications (dApp) developers that is access to reliable and timely pricing data. It provides a more balanced distribution of the network promoting a trustless system which is the very core concept of DeFi. Here is everything you need to know about Nest protocol.
Lido DAO (LDO) Explodes 60% in 1 Week as Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade Approaches
Lido DAO (LDO), the native token of Lido Finance, has soared nearly 60% in the past one week in wake of Ethereum’s upcoming “Shanghai fork” which will enable users to withdraw their staked ETH tokens. Experts aniticipate this move will further encourage more people to stake through Lido Finance, boosting the demand for LDO.
