BBC
Andrew Bridgen's five-day Commons suspension approved
Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen has been suspended from the House of Commons for five sitting days. The MP for North West Leicestershire was handed the sanction after the parliamentary watchdog concluded he had breached the MP's code of conduct. Mr Bridgen's attempt to overturn the recommendation was dismissed in December.
BBC
NHS crisis: Rishi Sunak knows he will be judged on fixing its problems
With timing that Labour is gleefully pointing out, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's promise to sort out the NHS came on the anniversary of a different vow from one of his predecessors. The Conservative leader then was David Cameron who promised in 2010 that he would sort out the nation's finances,...
BBC
Rishi Sunak's use of jet for hospital trip defended by No 10
Downing Street has defended Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's use of a jet to visit a hospital as "appropriate" given his busy schedule. His spokesman said flying to Leeds when visiting a healthcare centre was the "most effective use of his time". But critics say Mr Sunak's choice of taxpayer-funded transport...
BBC
Iran protests: Crowd gathers outside prison in bid to stop executions
Dozens of people demonstrated outside a prison in Iran overnight amid reports authorities were preparing to execute another two anti-government protesters. Opposition activists posted videos showing people chanting slogans in front of Rajai Shahr jail in the city of Karaj. The mother of Mohammad Ghobadlou, one of the two men...
BBC
Iran executions: UK summons top diplomat in protest at killings
The foreign secretary has summoned Iran's most senior diplomat in the UK after the regime executed two more protesters at the weekend. James Cleverly condemned the deaths and urged an end to "brutal repression". The diplomat - Mehdi Hosseini Matin - was also summoned in November over alleged threats to...
Lawyers for jailed Hong Kong publisher ask to meet UK PM
HONG KONG (AP) — Lawyers for a jailed Hong Kong pro-democracy publisher have asked for an urgent meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a leading member of his international legal team said Tuesday. Jimmy Lai, the 75-year-old founder of the now-defunct newspaper Apple Daily, was arrested in 2020...
BBC
Railway strikes bring weekend disruption in Scotland
Train passengers in Scotland are facing a second day of disruption during strike action by Network Rail staff. The latest UK-wide strike by members of the RMT union began on Friday. ScotRail is running a very limited schedule and said some trains would continue to be affected on Sunday, as...
Rishi Sunak restarts talks on London listing for UK tech firm Arm
Rishi Sunak has reportedly restarted efforts to persuade the Japanese investor SoftBank to list the computer chip designer Arm in London. SoftBank has been considering listing Arm, which has its headquarters in Cambridge, for months, with New York thought to be the lead candidate. Arm produces designs for the chips...
BBC
Biafra quest fuels Nigeria conflict: Too scared to marry and bury bodies
A spate of gruesome killings, kidnappings and extortion rackets has left residents of south-eastern Nigeria living in fear. An armed group is fighting for the region's independence but the line between its campaign and criminality has become increasingly blurred. The unrest has forced people to flee villages where they led...
U.S.'s Yellen chairs meeting with UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand ministers
LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen chaired a meeting of finance ministers from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, Britain's finance ministry said in a statement published on Tuesday.
BBC
Prince Harry's book: Things you might have missed
After days of leaks and a chaotic launch, Prince Harry's autobiography has finally arrived - telling the story of his life in and parting from the Royal Family. It covers many controversies - Prince Harry writes that he killed 25 Taliban fighters while in the Army in Afghanistan, took psychedelic drugs, has a deeply strained relationship with his brother and begged his father not to marry Camilla.
US News and World Report
UK Outlines Electricity Capacity Market Reforms, Incentivising Clean Suppliers
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain announced new proposals on Monday aimed at avoiding electricity blackouts and incentivising greater investment in low carbon technologies. The so-called capacity market ensures there is reliable electricity supply to meet peaks in demand, safeguarding against the possibility of blackouts if intermittent sources such as those dependent on weather, are not generating enough.
BBC
Grandmother, 95, waits 18 hours at Sandwell A&E
A woman says she is "absolutely flabbergasted" after her 95-year-old grandmother waited more than 18 hours in an ambulance and on a trolley at A&E. Geraldine Brown, of Birmingham, said while she knew of pressures on the NHS she had still been shocked to see it. Her grandmother Cynthia Oakley's...
BBC
Wolverhampton's night-time safe haven scheme set to expand
A weekend scheme to keep city centre visitors safe at night is set to be extended. The Late Night Safe Haven, in Wolverhampton, was introduced in 2021 after a trial and operates from a trailer in Queen Square. The scheme offers medical help and somewhere for people to wait for...
BBC
Call for East Lindsey councillor who assaulted boy, 14, to resign
A Labour councillor who assaulted a teenage boy cycling the wrong way down a one-way street should resign, says a political opponent. East Lindsey councillor Phillip Smith pulled the 14-year-old off his bike and stamped on a wheel, Boston Magistrates' Court heard. Smith admitted assault by beating and criminal damage...
BBC
Brazil protests: Lula vows to punish Congress invaders
Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has vowed to punish supporters of the country's ex-leader, Jair Bolsonaro, after they stormed Congress. The dramatic scenes - which saw hundreds of protesters clad in Brazil football shirts and flags - come just a week after Mr da Silva's inauguration. Supporters...
BBC
Amazon warehouse closures put 1,200 jobs at risk
Online retail giant Amazon has said it plans to shut three warehouses in the UK, putting 1,200 jobs at risk. However, the company also said it planned to open two new centres creating 2,500 jobs over the next three years. The three warehouses being closed are in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster...
