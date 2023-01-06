Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
Related
butlerradio.com
Local Nonprofits Receive Recognition
A couple of local nonprofit institutions have received recognition for providing programs and services to southern Butler County families. The Cranberry Public Library has been honored as a Community Champion by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber. In spite of pandemic restrictions, library staff has continued to serve patrons with resources...
butlerradio.com
Butler Students Tackle Stigma With Bocce Tournament
Students in the Butler Area School District are once again teaming up to overcome disability and stigma in a spirit of inclusion. The community is invited to stop by the Senior High gymnasium today at 3:30 p.m. to cheer on members of the Special Olympics Unified Sports Bocce team. This...
butlerradio.com
Ag Grants To Help Fund Local School Programs
Several local schools will receive state funding as part of an annual grant program that looks to help with youth agricultural projects. Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding spoke about the “Ag and Youth” and “Farm to School” grants which provide direct assistance to youth-run projects, programs, and equipment purchases.
butlerradio.com
Esther G. Doutt
She was born May 20, 1939 in Butler, PA, the daughter of the late Earl C. Geibel and Vera E. (Davis) Geibel. Esther had been a driver for PA Dept. of Agriculture and Butler Rural Transit. She ran the concession stand at Pullman Park for over 20 years and she organized casino trips through Esther’s Tours.
nextpittsburgh.com
We found a hidden staircase at the Cathedral of Learning
Location: The Nationality Rooms at the Cathedral of Learning, University of Pittsburgh. Featured guest: Michael Walter, tour coordinator at the Nationality Rooms. There are 31 Nationality Rooms and each one was created by a committee, generally made up of folks from that country or region. During the day, most of these rooms are used as classrooms for University of Pittsburgh classes.
butlerradio.com
Butler County Looking To Redesign Diamond Park
Butler County is in the steps of preparing an update to Diamond Park in the City of Butler. Commissioners approved for Ashlar Designs of Butler to create a master plan to redesign the downtown park. Commissioners say that the war monuments will not be moved, but they hope to add...
butlerradio.com
BASD Hopes For Late March Opening Of Senior High Addition
As a new semester is set to begin, work on the Butler Senior High School construction projects continues. The Butler Area School District Board of Directors heard an update at their Monday night meeting from the district’s construction manager on the classroom expansion project. The Board approved several change...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny custodian passes away at 30
Students and staff of North Allegheny School District are mourning the death of the head custodian at Hosack Elementary School. Kevin Cavlovich, 30, died on Jan. 5, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. “Mr. Kevin” had been a custodian for the North Allegheny School District for more...
butlerradio.com
Mary Anne Leicher
Mary Anne Leicher, 69, of Butler, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 14, 1953 in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Leonard and Gloria (Sullivan) Broskey. Mary Anne was an amazing cook and known for...
butlerradio.com
Seneca Valley Announces Art Series
Seneca Valley School District has announced a new diverse art series. The Celebration Art Series is a unique visual art exhibition program at the Seneca Valley Intermediate High School Big Gallery. Visiting artists selected by a student committee will have the chance to spotlight diversity, equity, and inclusion in the...
butlerradio.com
County To Hire New Detective To Focus On Student Issues
Butler County is planning to hire a new detective that will focus on juvenile-related issues. The county’s salary board approved the position at yesterday’s public meeting. Commissioners say most of the position’s duties will center around the student population. The idea for the new detective was a product...
butlerradio.com
M. Kenneth Stephenson
M. Kenneth Stephenson, 90, of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, passed away on January 7, 2023, at the Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville, PA. He was born August 10, 1932, in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Melvin E. Stephenson and the late Ella Dumbaugh Stephenson. Kenneth worked as an architectural designer...
butlerradio.com
Paula M. Ealy
Paula M. Ealy, 67, of Butler, formerly of Chicora, Pennsylvania. Died unexpected at home Friday, January 6, 2023. Born April 23, 1955 in Butler, PA the daughter of the late Robert H. Ealy and the late Gladys S. Timblin Ealy. Survived by 5 children, 2 brothers: Alan Ealy and his...
Family of woman flown home from Ireland with broken hip encourages travelers to think about insurance
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Getting stuck overseas without the medical care you need can be very traumatic, as one local family discovered. As KDKA money editor Jon Delano reports, making certain you have the right insurance can really help. First, the good news: Anne Silbaugh arrived home in Pittsburgh Sunday from Belfast, Northern Ireland, on U.S. Air Ambulance and was transferred to UPMC Mercy Hospital, where she is now undergoing hip replacement surgery. The bad news: "We are putting up credit cards to cover the cost. It is a little bit over $78,000," says Silbaugh's daughter,...
butlerradio.com
Linda Chupka
Linda Chupka, 74 of Sarver passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. She was born in Butler on June 21st, 1948 to the late Lawrence and S. Elizabeth (Wall) Jewart. Linda worked as a restaurant cook for over 30 years and retired from Butler Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed to read, cook, crafts, gardening, and loved setting up wedding flower displays. She was known for her loving heart, her selflessness, her generosity, and her caring acts of kindness. She was loved and will be forever missed. Linda was the mother of Karen Turner, Amy (Rob) Saxion, and Kimberly Chupka; grandmother of Kaleb (Lexi), Jacob, and Carly. She is also survived by her siblings Mary Adams, Rose Marie Watson, Donald “Pop” Jewart, and Donna Mae Lingle. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, 3 brothers and a son in law. All services and burial will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
kidsburgh.org
24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun
Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
butlerradio.com
Sharon Gumpper
Sharon Gumpper, 71, of Renfrew passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2023. She was born in Saxonburg on July 25th, 1951 to the late Van and Jessie (Wieland) Weber II. Sharon graduated Knoch High School and then attended Word of Life Bible Institute. Sharon was a certified massage therapist and held various other jobs. She had a pleasing personality, was an outgoing “people person” who was always seeking to encourage others. Above all else she was known to be a great wife. Sharon was a woman of faith, while taking chemo treatments during her health struggles, she gained an even stronger faith through Jesus, her Savior. Sharon is survived by her husband John W. Gumpper Jr., brother Van (Kristen) B. Weber III, sisters Carolyn (Moe) McGray, Elaine Hamilton & Tom and Donna Weber & Brent, as well as her step-son Brian (Heidi) Prentice, 2 granddaughters Paige and Kate, and a number of nieces and nephews. Arrangements and burial will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at North Street Christian Church.
KDKA Investigates: Real estate corporations buying single-family homes to turn into rentals
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In the past 15 years, Joe Calloway has bought and renovated about 600 mostly vacant and abandoned houses, primarily in the Allentown section of the city. Calloway has his critics, but by most accounts, by fixing up these houses, renting most and selling others, he's helped rejuvenate a neighborhood."My ultimate goal for Allentown and Mt. Oliver where I grew up is to get owner occupants back in here so they love community as much as I love the community," Calloway said But more recently, Wall Street has gotten into the act. Hedge funds and private equity-backed real estate corporations...
Groundhog Day 2023 schedule of events in Punxsutawney
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The excitement builds as Groundhog Day is less than a month away! The Inner Circle and The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club have four days of great events planned ranging from Wednesday, February 1 to Saturday, February 4 at and around Gobbler’s Knob. Some events will need a ticket, but some, sadly, are […]
Pennsylvania Almanac
The end of an era: Whatever happened to the phone book?
Alas, the poor phone book. Once, it was the cornerstone of American connection, an indispensable resource people relied on to find pizza shops, plumbers, and the number of the cute girl in math class. But now, when a new phone book lands on a homeowner’s doorstep, the tome most often...
Comments / 0