Palm Coast, FL

Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day

Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Danny Peyton

If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank/Occupation: Lance corporal/anti-tank assaultman. Hometown: Leesburg, Virginia. Danny Peyton was an apprentice carpenter before enlisting in the Marine Corps. In the Corps, he was assigned to Camp Lejeune,...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
flaglerlive.com

Maria Facchini, Obituary

Maria Facchini passed away Monday January 2, 2023 in her home at the age of 88. She was born in Bari, Italy August 15, 1934 to Carlo Palumbo and Domenica Amendolare and emigrated to Toronto to join her older brothers Joe and Dominic. In Canada, she met and married the...
PALM COAST, FL
flaglerlive.com

Ex-Palm Coast Doctor Facing Rape and Deceit Allegations Says He Was Never Served

A year and a half after a civil lawsuit was filed against him, claiming he deceived, drugged and raped a woman, Dr. Gerard Abate says he was never served. In June 2021 a woman identified as M.D. sued Abate, a physician who was living in Palm Coast at the time, alleging he had deceived her on a dating site by falsely claiming he was single, and that he had drugged and raped her during a date at his Cinnamon Beach Way condo, when he also allegedly exposed her to a sexually transmitted disease. (See: “Woman Claiming She was Drugged and Raped Sues Palm Coast Doctor Gerard Abate.”)
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: Family fraud

Scheme to defraud. An 18-year-old was arrested on felony fraud charges after taking over $13,000 from his aunt’s bank account in just over a month. The 18-year-old’s father, who has power of attorney over the aunt, pressed charges against his son after repeatedly telling him to stop taking the money out, the report said. FCSO detectives found the 18-year-old had made 51 transactions in total — 47 to the man’s Cash App, one for PayPal and three to one of the man’s friend’s Cash App.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured after a shooting in Volusia County, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach on Saturday. [TRENDING: Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

FEMA’s Flagler Disaster Recovery Center Closes on Jan. 31

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will close the Disaster Recovery Center it has been operating at the Flagler County Fairgrounds at the end of business on January 31 (Tuesday). The deadline for residents to submit disaster assistance applications for Hurricane Ian is January 12, while the deadline for Hurricane...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Volusia County corrections director fired

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County officials have fired embattled Corrections Director Mark Flowers. Flowers received the notice of dismissal effective on Friday. County officials say they had been investigating Flowers for seven months following allegations he created a hostile workplace and violated the rights of inmates. His attorney...
WESH

Police: 2 injured in Volusia County shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Volusia County on Saturday is under investigation. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred near Hudson Street. Two people had injuries that were non-life-threatening. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Owner of Sanford soul food restaurant claims she's being treated unfairly by city

SANFORD, Fla. - A popular soul food restaurant in Sanford is in the process of foreclosing, but the owner says she is doing everything she can to stay open. The owner of Shantell's Just Until restaurant said during the pandemic, she set up a tent and had outdoor seating to make it safe for customers to survive, but the city said she can't use COVID as an excuse anymore.
SANFORD, FL
Action News Jax

Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man robs Circle K at gunpoint in Daytona Beach, steals clerk’s car, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday said a man had robbed a convenience store at gunpoint that morning and drove away in an employee’s car. Officers responded to the Circle K at 201 Main Street Bridge, which was robbed just before 8 a.m., according to a news release. Police, seeking information from the public, shared photos of the suspect on social media, describing him as a Black man about 6 ft. tall who wore a dark gray, two-tone Russell Athletic zip-up coat with red lettering and a hood, a black durag, dark pants and black shoes.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

