Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
Al Pacino Cracks Up 'Tonight Show' With Story About His Most Engaged Audience
The "Hunters" star's anecdote had a surprise ending that left Jimmy Fallon doubling over.
Buckingham Palace Asked to ‘Immediately’ See Prince Harry’s ‘60 Minutes’ and ‘Good Morning America’ Interviews Before Commenting
Trying to plan ahead? Both 60 Minutes and Good Morning America revealed that when asked for comment on Prince Harry’s interviews, Buckingham Palace requested the footage before the programs aired. "We reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment,” Anderson Cooper revealed at the end of his interview with the Duke of Sussex, 38 on Sunday, […]
