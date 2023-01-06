Read full article on original website
Michigan’s Largest Landowner Isn’t Based In Michigan
Have you ever wondered just exactly who it is that owns the land we live on? If you own your own property you probably understand the importance of making sure you're adding value to it, but in general, I've always wondered who owns the most land in Michigan. Is it...
What Did Michigan’s License Plates Look Like The Year You Were Born?
Michigan is credited with being the home of the auto industry. Detroit is known around the world as "The Motor City". One of the most well-known names in the world, Henry Ford is credited with creating the assembly line, which pulled the vehicle along instead of employees walking around, which took more time.
Ridin’ the Rails: Rail Biking Comes to Michigan in 2023
According to WILX-TV, a woman who graduated from Grand Ledge High in 2019 is bringing something unique to Michigan: rail biking. Although rail biking has been around for a while (see photos below), this is the first time it will be available in Michigan. Macie Hefron calls her new venture...
How Do Brutal Michigan Winters Rank Against The Rest Of The Country?
Michiganders are no strangers to rough winters, but how do our winters stack up to the rest of the country?. Without even looking at the data I would have guessed Michigan is towards the top when it comes to snowiest states. Just a few weeks ago the West Side of...
Looking For A New Gig? This Michigan City Was Named Worst In America for Jobs
Everybody's working for the weekend, but not everyone has to hate the work they do to get there. And with a new year upon us, you may find yourself looking for an opportunity to start fresh in the new year with a new career. That's why the helpful people at Wallethub decided to crunch the numbers in order to find the best cities in America for jobs.
Shocking Video: Michigan Man Hit In The Head With Bowling Ball
Bowling is supposed to be a fun game everyone can enjoy from young to old. You can ask the staff to set up the bumpers as I do so you don't keep throwing gutter balls. Fun fact: it's still possible to throw gutter balls with the bumpers. Shocking Video: Michigan...
Story of The Native American Civil War Sharpshooter From Michigan
I love learning about historical figures in Michigan who made a tremendous impact before our time and this one comes from the Civil War era and was part of a unique group. Payson Wolf was an Ottawa Native American of great renowned and played a big part in the Civil War:
Michigan Lottery Winner Didn’t Want to Cause a Scene – So He Screamed in His Car
An Oakland County man managed to contain his excitement and waited until he got into his car to let out a scream after he found out he'd just won a huge lottery jackpot. The 54-year-old lottery player won $557,137 on a Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket. Oakland County Man Thought...
What’s the Moose Capital of Michigan? Newberry, in Luce County
I would have guessed Isle Royale, but no..... It's Newberry, in Luce County, Upper Peninsula. According to travelthemitten.com, surprisingly – to me, anyway – there are approximately only 700 moose that live north of the Mackinac Bridge. Okay, but what about west of the bridge? I find it hard to believe there are only 700 in the whole Upper Peninsula. Plenty of moose reside in the counties of Baraga and Marquette, and definitely a huge population of 'em on Isle Royale, but thanks to frequent sightings, Luce County has been pinpointed as having the most moose. Specifically, the town of Newberry.
This Michigan Emergency Room Staff Just Claimed A $1 Million Powerball Prize
I've had conversations with co-workers in the past about pooling our money to hit it big and share the wealth. Every time I've done that, we've come out on the losing end, just like when I play by myself. But one Michigan lottery club in Traverse City hit it big...
Embrace Michigan Winter With These Free Small-Town Ice Festivals
With the post-holiday dust having just settled, now what are we supposed to do with ourselves?. I don't know about you, but this time of the year sure bums me out. The eventful holiday season has passed by and it's taken all the fun parties and gatherings with it. Now it's simply just January in Michigan. It's going to be a long winter!
Food Network Calls This The Best BBQ In Michigan
The state of Michigan does not have an official state food, maybe it is because we have to many great food options to choose from. You may not associate Michigan with great barbecue, but that may change when you hear about a place in Traverse City. The Food Network claims this hot spot is home to the best barbecue in the Great Lakes State.
Two Michigan Cities Have Been Named ‘Snowiest’ In US Over The Last 30 Years
There's no denying that living in Michigan has to come with some sort of love of the snow, or you're going to be miserable most of the year. And while large amounts of snowfall aren't unique to the mitten state, we're one of the best places in the US to find the white stuff.
Michigan’s Lost Peninsula: The Only Way to Drive There is Thru Ohio
Michigan is loaded with peninsulas: the Keweenaw, Upper Peninsula, the Thumb, the Mitten, and various little shards of land that just out into the Great Lakes up and down the Michigan coastlines. But there is one in particular that has been referred to as “Michigan's Lost Peninsula.”. Why 'lost'?...
The State of Michigan May Have Unclaimed Money For You
We have all had it happen -- You put on a coat or some pants you haven't worn in a while -- and you find money in a pocket! What a nice surprise that always is. Now, the State of Michigan may have a surprise for you with some money you are owed that you didn't know about.
Michigan City Makes the List for One of the “Worst” Places to Find a Job
As we're entering into the new year, this is usually the time that people take stock of what's going on with their lives. If they want to make improvements or changes in some aspect of their life. And a job could be a facet that is in need of a change.
Bad Landlord? When Is It Legal To Stop Paying Rent In Michigan?
You know the saying "good fences make good neighbors?" Well, good communication can make good landlord & tenant relationships, too. Sometimes that relationship goes sideways when you need something important fixed in your home, in a timely manner. Can I stop paying rent if my landlord isn't making serious repairs...
Photos of the Locomotive That Sunk to the Bottom of Lake Superior in 1910
Back on June 9, 1910 a freight train – the CPR 694 - became derailed and plunged into Lake Superior. It sank to the bottom and still sits there, approximately 200 feet below the surface. The train was cruisin' down along when it hit a boulder that had rolled...
Experts Say This Beautiful Michigan Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures
Living in Michigan we are blessed with some amazing sunrises and sunsets. But where in Michigan can you take the best picture of a sunrise or sunset?. Well according to the experts at Love Exploring this is Michigan's spot. Experts Say Harrisville Harbor Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures. Harrisville...
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?
There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
