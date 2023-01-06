Read full article on original website
Tottenham has held preliminary talks with Qatar Sports Investment over minority share purchase
A huge, and for some potentially distressing, report has dropped concerning the future ownership of Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon. According to Ben Jacobs, writing for CBS Sports, earlier in the week Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had what is being called an “exploratory meeting” with Qatar Sports Investments, including QSI and Paris St. Germain chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi, over a possible minority investment in the football club.
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Sands of Time Running Out for Lampard?
Rumours circulated beforehand that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was seriously considering removing manager Frank Lampard after this FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Manchester United, at Old Trafford. Accordingly, the under-pressure boss went with a full-strength lineup, resting only Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the starting eleven, though the striker would appear from the bench in the second half. Tactically, after the horror show Blues fans witnessed on Tuesday night, when the side attempted to play progressively, on the front foot and was routinely dismantled by Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park, Lampard did another tactical 180. Gone was the 4-3-3 formation deployed against the Seagulls, replaced with the 5-3-2 used to grind out a battling draw with Manchester City at the Etihad on New Year’s Eve.
Report: Chelsea To Continue Contract Talks With N'Golo Kante
Chelsea are set to continue contract talks with N'Golo Kante regarding a new deal next week. There is a feeling that a deal can be agreed.
PSG owners explore possibility of buying minority stake in a Premier League club
Paris St-Germain's owners Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) are exploring the possibility of buying a minority stake in a Premier League club. PSG president and QSI chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi met with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy in London last week. Manchester United's owners the Glazer family have said they are looking for...
Sunderland legend 'impressed but not surprised' by fine Tony Mowbray start
While not everyone was initially convinced by Tony Mowbray's appointment at Sunderland, one club legend knew just how good he was.
Chris Rigg: Sunderland's 15-year-old debutant deserved chance, says Tony Mowbray
Sunderland's 15-year-old midfielder Chris Rigg merited his chance to make history as the club's youngest-ever outfield player in Saturday's win over Shrewsbury, says boss Tony Mowbray. Rigg was 15 and 203 days old when he came off the bench to help the Black Cats overcome a 1-0 deficit to win...
Dalot sees United's 'bounce' improvement
Diogo Dalot believes Manchester United's improved ability to bounce back from disappointment has been a key factor this season. United suffered back-to-back defeats at the start of the Premier League season but have now lost just once in their last 17 competitive fixtures. Answering questions posed by fans, Dalot said:...
Ashley Westwood: Burnley midfielder leaves for MLS side Charlotte FC
Midfielder Ashley Westwood has left Burnley to join Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC on a free transfer. The 32-year-old's deal runs until 2024, with the American club having a further 12-month option on his contract. Westwood started his career with Crewe and went on to spend much of the...
Ryan Porteous: Hibs to hold fresh talks with Serie A side Udinese
Hibernian are to hold fresh talks on Monday with Italian side Udinese over the January signing of Ryan Porteous. The Scotland cap, 23, will be out of contract in the summer and has rejected an offer to stay at Easter Road. Udinese, currently eighth in Serie A, initially contacted Hibs...
Ulster Rugby: Irish province's problems are 'redeemable', says ex-Ireland coach Eddie O'Sullivan
Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Ulster; Match report on BBC Sport website. Ulster's current slump in form, which has seen them lose five of their past six matches, is "getting to crisis mode but it can be fixed" says former Ireland coach Eddie O'Sullivan.
Benetton 31-29 Ulster: Last-gasp URC defeat in Italy 'heartbreaking' - McFarland
Ulster's last-gasp 31-29 defeat by Benetton was "heartbreaking", says head coach Dan McFarland. Rhyno Smith's late penalty snatched a win for the Italian hosts in the United Rugby Championship encounter. The defeat is a fifth in six games for Ulster, who face Champions Cup holders La Rochelle away next Saturday.
