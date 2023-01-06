Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Sands of Time Running Out for Lampard?
Rumours circulated beforehand that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was seriously considering removing manager Frank Lampard after this FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Manchester United, at Old Trafford. Accordingly, the under-pressure boss went with a full-strength lineup, resting only Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the starting eleven, though the striker would appear from the bench in the second half. Tactically, after the horror show Blues fans witnessed on Tuesday night, when the side attempted to play progressively, on the front foot and was routinely dismantled by Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park, Lampard did another tactical 180. Gone was the 4-3-3 formation deployed against the Seagulls, replaced with the 5-3-2 used to grind out a battling draw with Manchester City at the Etihad on New Year’s Eve.
Kalvin Phillips must be ‘perfect’ all year after being dropped, says Guardiola
Pep Guardiola believes that dropping Kalvin Phillips for being ‘overweight’ has taught the Manchester City midfielder a valuable lesson: that he has to be ‘perfect’ all year
CBS Sports
Fabrizio Romano's transfer notes: Arsenal and Chelsea eye Mykhailo Mudryk; Joao Felix to Premier League?
There is a lot of movement in the transfer market, but this is a window that can still offer many surprises. In particular, keep an eye on two players: Mykhailo Mudryk of Shakhtar Donestk and Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid, because the Premier League's big market revolves around these two stars who could be on the move in January. It depends on the proposals, but Manchester United and Arsenal have both confirmed in recent meetings with the agent Jorge Mendes their interest in signing Felix on loan. But it has to be a smart deal, not with crazy costs, otherwise nothing will happen. This is why Mendes flew to Madrid on Thursday to speak to Atletico Madrid about the situation. As of now, Atleti keep asking for an €18 million fee for a six month-loan and salary coverage until June, including taxes.
BBC
FA Cup: Aston Villa stunned by Stevenage as Premier League sides fall
It was one of the biggest FA Cup shocks of recent times - and it arrived in the most dramatic fashion as Aston Villa became the latest Premier League team to bow out on a "magical" third-round weekend. League Two side Stevenage produced an incredible late comeback to beat Aston...
BBC
Leeds 2023: Stadium show launches year of culture after Brexit blow
Thousands of people have watched a stadium show to launch a year of culture in Leeds, which is staging its own 12-month cultural celebrations after Brexit scuppered its chances of being European Capital of Culture. Locally-born stars including poet laureate Simon Armitage, singer Corinne Bailey Rae and presenter George Webster...
BBC
Hillsborough: FA to look into reports of overcrowding during Sheffield Wednesday-Newcastle FA Cup tie
The Football Association will speak to officials from Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle and the police over reports of overcrowding during the FA Cup third-round tie at Hillsborough. Newcastle fans claimed on social media there was a lack of stewarding in the Leppings Lane End before Saturday's kick-off and that they...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...
BBC
PSG owners explore possibility of buying minority stake in a Premier League club
Paris St-Germain's owners Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) are exploring the possibility of buying a minority stake in a Premier League club. PSG president and QSI chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi met with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy in London last week. Manchester United's owners the Glazer family have said they are looking for...
Chris Rigg to stay with Sunderland first-team - on non-school days at least...
Sunderland starlet to remain part of first-team picture after history-making debut.
SB Nation
Manchester City vs. Chelsea, FA Cup: Live blog; highlights
Welcome to the 2022-23 FA Cup. After reaching the final three years in a row and five of the last six (though only winning once), our campaign this season may be over before it truly begins as we take on heavyweights Manchester City in the third round. The “Magic of...
Report: Chelsea To Continue Contract Talks With N'Golo Kante
Chelsea are set to continue contract talks with N'Golo Kante regarding a new deal next week. There is a feeling that a deal can be agreed.
Report: Arsenal To Hold Further Talks For Chelsea Target Joao Felix
Arsenal are set to hold further talks for Chelsea target Joao Felix. Arsenal want the player on loan and are hoping Atletico Madrid lower their loan fee demands.
Report: Arsenal Confident Of Signing Mykhailo Mudryk Amid Chelsea Interest
Arsenal are confident of signing Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk despite the growing interest from Chelsea in the player.
BBC
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says 'I'm not a magician' as he highlights lack of spending
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he is "not a magician" as he tries to keep his side competing with their rivals. Rodgers was speaking before his side travel to Newcastle United for their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie on Tuesday at 20:00 GMT. Leicester's only outlay last summer was on...
BBC
Chris Rigg: Sunderland's 15-year-old debutant deserved chance, says Tony Mowbray
Sunderland's 15-year-old midfielder Chris Rigg merited his chance to make history as the club's youngest-ever outfield player in Saturday's win over Shrewsbury, says boss Tony Mowbray. Rigg was 15 and 203 days old when he came off the bench to help the Black Cats overcome a 1-0 deficit to win...
BBC
Stockport County 1-2 Walsall: Saddlers set up FA Cup fourth round tie against Leicester City
Andy Williams scored a 95th-minute penalty against Stockport County to earn Walsall an FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to Leicester City. Paddy Madden's precise strike looked to have earned the hosts a replay two minutes from the end of normal time. Madden then conceded a spot-kick for a foul...
Pep Guardiola Urges Todd Boehly To Give Graham Potter Time
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged Chelsea owner Todd Boehly to give Graham Potter time to turn things around at the club.
BBC
Dalot sees United's 'bounce' improvement
Diogo Dalot believes Manchester United's improved ability to bounce back from disappointment has been a key factor this season. United suffered back-to-back defeats at the start of the Premier League season but have now lost just once in their last 17 competitive fixtures. Answering questions posed by fans, Dalot said:...
Qatar holds Spurs talks as it pushes to add Premier League club to portfolio
The head of Qatar’s sporting investment group has held talks with Tottenham amid plans to significantly increase the gulf state’s sporting portfolio after the World Cup. Sources close to Nasser al-Khelaifi, the chairman of Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and president of Paris Saint-Germain, have confirmed that he met Daniel Levy, the chairman of Tottenham, in London last week. However, reports also linking QSI with a potential move for Liverpool or Manchester United have been described as wide of the mark at this stage.
'Chris Rigg makes us all look stupid' - Sunderland hails teenager's quality
Just how good is Chris Rigg? Luke O'Nien has offered some insight.
