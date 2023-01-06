ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Sands of Time Running Out for Lampard?

Rumours circulated beforehand that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was seriously considering removing manager Frank Lampard after this FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Manchester United, at Old Trafford. Accordingly, the under-pressure boss went with a full-strength lineup, resting only Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the starting eleven, though the striker would appear from the bench in the second half. Tactically, after the horror show Blues fans witnessed on Tuesday night, when the side attempted to play progressively, on the front foot and was routinely dismantled by Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park, Lampard did another tactical 180. Gone was the 4-3-3 formation deployed against the Seagulls, replaced with the 5-3-2 used to grind out a battling draw with Manchester City at the Etihad on New Year’s Eve.
CBS Sports

Fabrizio Romano's transfer notes: Arsenal and Chelsea eye Mykhailo Mudryk; Joao Felix to Premier League?

There is a lot of movement in the transfer market, but this is a window that can still offer many surprises. In particular, keep an eye on two players: Mykhailo Mudryk of Shakhtar Donestk and Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid, because the Premier League's big market revolves around these two stars who could be on the move in January. It depends on the proposals, but Manchester United and Arsenal have both confirmed in recent meetings with the agent Jorge Mendes their interest in signing Felix on loan. But it has to be a smart deal, not with crazy costs, otherwise nothing will happen. This is why Mendes flew to Madrid on Thursday to speak to Atletico Madrid about the situation. As of now, Atleti keep asking for an €18 million fee for a six month-loan and salary coverage until June, including taxes.
BBC

FA Cup: Aston Villa stunned by Stevenage as Premier League sides fall

It was one of the biggest FA Cup shocks of recent times - and it arrived in the most dramatic fashion as Aston Villa became the latest Premier League team to bow out on a "magical" third-round weekend. League Two side Stevenage produced an incredible late comeback to beat Aston...
BBC

Leeds 2023: Stadium show launches year of culture after Brexit blow

Thousands of people have watched a stadium show to launch a year of culture in Leeds, which is staging its own 12-month cultural celebrations after Brexit scuppered its chances of being European Capital of Culture. Locally-born stars including poet laureate Simon Armitage, singer Corinne Bailey Rae and presenter George Webster...
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...
BBC

PSG owners explore possibility of buying minority stake in a Premier League club

Paris St-Germain's owners Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) are exploring the possibility of buying a minority stake in a Premier League club. PSG president and QSI chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi met with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy in London last week. Manchester United's owners the Glazer family have said they are looking for...
SB Nation

Manchester City vs. Chelsea, FA Cup: Live blog; highlights

Welcome to the 2022-23 FA Cup. After reaching the final three years in a row and five of the last six (though only winning once), our campaign this season may be over before it truly begins as we take on heavyweights Manchester City in the third round. The “Magic of...
BBC

Chris Rigg: Sunderland's 15-year-old debutant deserved chance, says Tony Mowbray

Sunderland's 15-year-old midfielder Chris Rigg merited his chance to make history as the club's youngest-ever outfield player in Saturday's win over Shrewsbury, says boss Tony Mowbray. Rigg was 15 and 203 days old when he came off the bench to help the Black Cats overcome a 1-0 deficit to win...
BBC

Dalot sees United's 'bounce' improvement

Diogo Dalot believes Manchester United's improved ability to bounce back from disappointment has been a key factor this season. United suffered back-to-back defeats at the start of the Premier League season but have now lost just once in their last 17 competitive fixtures. Answering questions posed by fans, Dalot said:...
The Guardian

Qatar holds Spurs talks as it pushes to add Premier League club to portfolio

The head of Qatar’s sporting investment group has held talks with Tottenham amid plans to significantly increase the gulf state’s sporting portfolio after the World Cup. Sources close to Nasser al-Khelaifi, the chairman of Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and president of Paris Saint-Germain, have confirmed that he met Daniel Levy, the chairman of Tottenham, in London last week. However, reports also linking QSI with a potential move for Liverpool or Manchester United have been described as wide of the mark at this stage.

