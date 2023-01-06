Read full article on original website
‘World’s Best Restaurant’ Noma Is Closing in 2024
Noma, the serial “world’s best restaurant” and three-Michelin-starred venue in Copenhagen run by chef René Redzepi, has announced that it will permanently close in 2024. As first reported by the New York Times, the restaurant which pioneered the idea of New Nordic dining, and which has...
One of San Francisco’s Only Three-Michelin-Star Restaurants Is Closing Temporarily
Anyone hoping to experience a meal at one of San Francisco’s premier dining destinations before the summer will have to act fast. James Beard award-winning chef Michael Tusk and his wife Lindsay Tusk plan to temporarily close their three-Michelin-star Jackson Square restaurant Quince by the end of January for about six months. During that time, the couple will redesign the restaurant with the goal of making the space lighter and brighter, a spokesperson shared with Eater SF via email.
5 Best Dishes to Try at the New Food Hall in Union Square
Contrary to the days when a new food court was a big deal, they now appear with such regularity that these collections of pricey fast-food stalls — where a meal, including beverage, tax, and tip (and now, a credit-card surcharge), often runs $25 or more — can be a nonevent, unless they have some special feature. Olly Olly was significant for its artsy location and cocktail program, while Urban Hawker was the hit of the year because of its single-minded emphasis on the street food of Singapore.
One of LA’s Best Spanish Restaurants Teases a New Jamon and Wine Hangout
A robust new Spanish marketplace is coming soon to a familiar location in Highland Park. Otoño Mercat will take over the closed Dave’s Chillin’ and Grillin’ space tucked away just off Figueroa, with chef Teresa Montaño of Otoño telling Eater that the project — which has been in the works in one form or another since 2019 — will stock otherwise hard-to-source conservas, snacks, and vermouths, but that the space is ultimately much, much more than that.
19 Quintessential Places to Eat Chinese Food in Celebration of the Lunar New Year
Sunday, January 22 ushers in another Lunar New Year — the Year of the Rabbit. Also known as Chinese New Year, Spring Festival, Tet Nguyen Dan, or Seol-Nal, it’s celebrated by many East and Southeast Asian countries, from China and Vietnam to Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore. Centered around...
Beloved Turkish Cypriot Restaurant Oklava Is Done in Shoreditch
One of London’s most-loved Turkish Cypriot restaurants has closed its doors after seven years in east London. Oklava, founded by chef Selin Kiazim and restaurateur Laura Christie in 2015, ceased trading on 10 January. Announcing the end of its life, the co-founders said that “we’ve let the fire down...
NYC Hipster Seafood Spot Plots Opening in Uptown Dallas
Catch will bring its modern classic seafood and steak menu to Dallas in 2024. Naturally, it will open in Uptown at Maple Terrace, a luxury high-rise apartment and mixed-use space currently under construction. Catch has restaurants in New York, New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, with a Miami Beach...
This Fabulous Suburban Hot Dog Stand Serves Wieners and Fried Rice
There are several hallmarks at a classic Chicago street food stand. The food centers around hot dogs, Italian beef, and the occasional pizza puff. The letterboard menus (often featuring a soft drink sponsor) make natives feel they are in a safe space, a place where they can find an affordable and quality meal. To honor these restaurants, Eater Chicago has launched a regular feature highlighting some of the more noteworthy stands around the city and suburbs.
What Are We Wearing to Restaurants Now, Oakland?
Welcome to Best Dressed, an Eater series where restaurant diners show and tell what they’re wearing out to dinner, from the small details to the splashy pieces — and how they approached getting dressed for each spot’s specific scene. After two years of inside time, how do we dress to go out these days?
A Banquet of London Lunar New Year Feasts for the Year of the Rabbit
Lunar New Year is a special time for bringing families together, feasting, and to reflect on the the times ahead. While it is a public holiday in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, North Korea, South Korea, Singapore and Vietnam, it is also celebrated by people across other parts of Asia, such as Taiwan, Japan and India.
You Were Never Going to Go to Noma Anyway
Like many whose Google News “For You” feeds are skewed toward restaurant reviews and the latest TikTok recipe trends, I woke up to the news that Noma is closing next year (to focus on e-commerce and the occasional pop-up). You can read about René Redzepi and his acclaimed hyperlocal, experimental restaurant elsewhere; there will be no shortage of retrospectives on how Noma completely rearranged the conception of what restaurants can do, or how Redzepi was perhaps the most singular influence on a whole generation of chefs. And that’s all correct! But let’s be real. You were probably never going to go to Noma.
Mexico City Restaurant La Popular Is Coming to Austin With Tacos, Mezcals, and Tequilas
Mexico City restaurant La Popular is opening its second-ever location in America right in Austin. It’ll be found within the Lantana Place development at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Building Five, Suite 100 in the West Oak Hill neighborhood debuting sometime in spring 2023. Through executive chef César de la Parra...
Find a Taste of Pre-Pandemic Chinatown at Manhattan’s New 4 A.M. Dim Sum Parlor
It’s 2 a.m. on an otherwise deserted stretch of Division Street in Chinatown, but a group of aunties is picking apart a whole lobster on a lazy susan. The bright, 200-seat dining room is about a quarter full some four hours after many of the neighborhood’s businesses have closed, with most customers crowded around larger tables in the back, right by the enormous television screen with an aquatic scene that spans an entire wall of the restaurant. Nearby, actual fish and live king crabs, that weigh as much as ten pounds each, tap at the glass walls of their fish tanks.
This New LA Coastal Italian Pop-Up Is Big on ‘White Lotus’ Vibes
High-end Amalfi Coast destination Hotel Santa Caterina is popping up at the Peninsula Beverly Hills for most of February, meaning spritzes and seafood for everyone on a very luxurious LA patio. Chef Giuseppe Stanzione from Santa Caterina’s on-site restaurant Al Mare will be in Beverly Hills with his team from February 7 to February 25, turning out two tasting menus across dishes like eggplant parmigiana, spaghetti al limone con scampi, grilled fish, and more. And, because this is the Peninsula (and February) there will even be a luxe Valentine’s Day package that includes dinner, caviar, monogrammed robes, and more for $4,500 for two. Expect to spend for the White Lotus-esque experience, with a four-course meal running $150 and a six-course option coming in at $200.
A Bright and Colorful Distillery and Bar Just Debuted in Allapattah
Cocktails with a side of beverage education is on hand at newcomer, Tropical Distillers, the Allapattah distillery and bar that offers tastings, tours, events, an indoor-outdoor bar, food trucks, and a gift shop. The space specializes in J.F. Haden’s Liqueur, featuring mango, espresso, and citrus liqueurs. Jointly owned by...
Jelly Is Ready for Its Redemption Arc
“I predict that we are on the threshold of a new aspic-forward aesthetic,” writes the food historian and University of the Pacific professor Ken Albala in The Great Gelatin Revival, out January 10 from University of Illinois Press. Though Albala finished writing the book before the pandemic, he encountered those now-common publishing delays. Reading his words in 2023, as jelly jiggles its way back into American affection, Albala’s prediction feels more like a manifestation.
A Semi-Private Club With All-Day Service and Guy Fieri Energy Is Opening in the West End
Once upon a time, Dallas’s historic West End was home to then-hot properties like Planet Hollywood and Spaghetti Warehouse, drawing tourists in from the aquarium, Dealey Plaza, and the convention center. These days, it almost isn’t a destination at all — other than a few notable stops, like Ellen’s for brunch or Record Grill for lunch if you’re in the area. It’s become a bit of a dead zone, abutted by a collection of highways. But a restaurant and entertainment veteran aims to change that with a new, (almost) always-on establishment called the Operator’s Club.
San Francisco Sushi Staple Akikos Enters an Elegant New Era With Enhanced Omakase Menu and New Space
For more than a decade, Akikos has been one of San Francisco’s favorite destinations for pristine sushi — particularly for diners willing and able to splurge on the restaurant’s omakase experience. In 2009, self-taught chef Ray Lee took over his parent’s business on Bush Street, which first opened in 1987, ushering in a new era for the restaurant, one built on his obsession with the finest ingredients and inventive cooking techniques.
The 16 Essential Restaurants in Halland, Sweden
On the Swedish west coast, between the country’s second-largest city, Gothenburg, and the breadbasket of Skåne, there’s Halland. The county, a bit bigger than Delaware, has a long and proud history of farming and food production. The landscape of rolling hills, grain fields, grazing cattle, deep forests, mighty rivers, and beautiful coastline provide every restaurant with a well-stocked pantry and fridge.
A First Look Inside the Incredible Super Mario Brothers-Themed Restaurant in Los Angeles
When Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood next month, amusement parkgoers will be treated to a highly immersive themed land straight out of the iconic Super Mario Brothers video games. The lineup of new attractions includes the Mario Kart-inspired ride Bowser’s Challenge, a merch shop called 1-Up Factory, and the Mushroom Kingdom’s signature restaurant, Toadstool Cafe.
