wkvi.com
Knox City Council to Meet Tonight
The Knox City Council will hold their first meeting of the year tonight. The council is expected to hold an election for council president pro temp this evening. The council will also appoint members to the Board of Zoning Appeals, the Redevelopment Commission, the Starke County Economic Development Foundation, and the Starke County Solid Waste.
wkvi.com
Culver Town Manager Asks Town Council to Accept Resignation
Culver Town Manager Ginny Bess Munroe asked the Culver Town Council during their recent meeting to accept her resignation. She submitted her resignation in mid-December. She said the council’s 3-2 decision on December 13 to not fund Blue Zones for $25,000 in 2023 took her by surprise and would have appreciated any concerns be brought to her attention or to the attention of other Marshall County Crossroads officials before discussion or voting on that matter. She responded to that action with her resignation letter.
wkvi.com
Starke County Park Board to Meet Tonight
The Starke County Park Board will meet tonight where the members will review an agreement concerning beavers in the Starke County Forest. The board will also hear about several projects at Bass Lake including lift station bids, sunken diving platform, swimming ropes, area campground pricing and amenities comparison, leases, and the pier project.
WNDU
Warsaw Mayor Thallemer not seeking reelection
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Joe Thallemer says that 2023 will be his last year as mayor of Warsaw. In an announcement released to 16 News Now on Monday, the 67-year-old said that he will not seek reelection after his third term ends. Mayor Joe Thallemer.
WNDU
Mishawaka Common Council to discuss housing development plans
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Development could soon be reaching new heights in Mishawaka. A request has been made to raise the maximum allowable building height for the next phase of the Grandview development at Cleveland and Gumwood. The limit is now 48 feet. Developers want to take that up to...
News Now Warsaw
Sheriff Smith announces promotions as officers take oath of office
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith announced on Friday some staff changes as he begins his new role in law enforcement. Nearly 40 merit officers, including most deputies, took the oath of office early Friday morning in a ceremony presided over by Superior Court 4 Judge Christopher Kehler.
wkvi.com
City of Knox Awarded Railroad Bridge and Crossing Fund
The Knox Board of Works announced the city has been awarded a 2022 Railroad Bridge and Crossing fund grant. It was announced the awarded funds will go toward all of Knox’s railroad crossings to have new thermal plastic pavement markings installed. The City of Knox will pay the up...
WNDU
Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County RV-maker has put health care within walking distance of many of its workers. “It’s so convenient, and we don’t have to leave work. We can come right across the parking lot and come right here,” said Jayco VP of Marketing Trey Miller after ribbon cutting ceremonies marked the opening of a new health clinic for workers and their family members on Jayco’s Middlebury campus. “Wasn’t feeling very well, called over and said, hey, I’d love to get in there. I feel like I have something with my sinuses. They were able to see me within a few hours. Came in and got a Z-pack and in a few days, I felt great.”
wkvi.com
Knox Police Responds to Report of Explosion
Officers from the Knox City Police Department were called to the area of 308 S. Main Street after receiving reports of an explosion Saturday, January 7. Police say it was determined that the explosion occurred at an apartment in the Main Street apartment complex. Damage was found to the apartment’s window, along with minor damage to the interior of the home, according to the report.
95.3 MNC
Two local men killed in semi crash on U.S. 12 in Berrien County
A fatal crash involving two semis shut down a busy stretch of U.S. 12 in Berrien County. The collision happened on Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, at U.S. 12 and Portage Road, when the driver of a liquid-propane hauler crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
Liquid propane leaking from semitrailer after Southwest Michigan crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A two-semitrailer crash Monday afternoon in Southwest Michigan prompted a partial highway closure and left one of the semis leaking liquid propane. The two semis crashed around 3:42 p.m., Jan. 9, Michigan State Police said. The crash was on U.S. 12 near Portage Road in Bertrand Township in Berrien County.
Police Determine ‘No Immediate Threat' at NW Indiana High School After Lockdown
Police in northwest Indiana said Monday there was "no immediate threat" at Valparaiso High School, where a lockdown was put into place as the result of an unspecified law enforcement investigation. In a Facebook post at approximately 9:29 a.m., the Valparaiso Police Department said the school was placed into a...
abc57.com
New School Resource Officer assigned to Buchanan Community Schools
BUCHANAN, Mich. -- Buchanan Community Schools is set to welcome their new School Resource Officer, Amy Bruce on Monday. Bruce is a veteran officer with the Buchanan City Police Department and will now work with school staff to help mentor students and keep them safe. Bruce says that she's excited...
wkzo.com
Body found in Cass County on Thursday identified
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, January 7 released the identity of a body found by deputies on Thursday, January 5. The body, which was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township, was identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holts of Porter Township.
warricknews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Elkhart
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Elkhart-Goshen, IN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WNDU
Signs installed on the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The VA clinic in Mishawaka is now officially named in honor of late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Signs bearing Walorski’s name have now been installed on the building. Legislation renaming the clinic was passed by Congress and signed by President Biden after Walorski’s tragic death in...
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown
The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
WNDU
Saint Joseph Health System to host hiring event for nurses, medical assistants
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph Health System (SJHS) is hosting an in-person hiring event on Friday, Jan. 13, for nurses and medical assistants. It’s taking place at the Mishawaka Medical Center, located at 5215 Holy Cross Parkway, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. EST. Interviews are available for RNs, LPNs, CNAs, and Medical Assistants.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:21 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 4700 block North SR 13, Leesburg. Representatives for Dollar General reported theft. Value: $27. 10:51 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 6400 block West CR 900N, Nappanee. Jesse D. Miller reported the theft of a...
abc57.com
Deputies investigating explosive device found in building on U.S. 33
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an explosive device was found at an automotive business on U.S. 33 Friday afternoon. At 1:36 p.m., a man reported finding a small, explosive device at CK Auto Works in the 23000 block of U.S. Hwy 33/Elkhart Road.
