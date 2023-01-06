Read full article on original website
rewind1077.com
Elmira replaces police chief for undisclosed reasons
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Elmira has a new police chief, but the city is not disclosing why. WENY-TV reports Anthony Alvernaz was removed Monday and replaced by Deputy Chief Kris Thorne, who was named acting chief. City officials are remaining silent about the decision. Alvernaz had been with the...
Police pursue vehicle on Interstate 81, 690 and through Eastwood, find it abandoned
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police pursued a car through sections of Syracuse, including on interstates 81 and 690 and through the Eastwood neighborhood Sunday night, police said. A 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with two people possibly armed with guns inside, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police Department.
Several Gunshots Reportedly Fired in Binghamton Neighborhood
Binghamton police are investigating gunfire that was heard in a residential neighborhood on the city's North Side. People on the east end of Doubleday Street reported hearing several shots around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Binghamton police detective Captain Cory Minor said there had been no indication that anyone was injured. Binghamton...
wxhc.com
Multiple Fire Departments Work to Stop House Fire on Saturday
Around 3pm on Saturday, January 7th, the Preble Fire Department responded to a call on East Homer Baltimore Rd. for a reported dryer fire. The caller to 9-1-1 reported seeing flames coming from the backside of the house. Upon arrival, heavy smoke could be seen by firefighters and Preble requested...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Heavy Police Presence on Doubleday Street
There was a heavy police presence on Doubleday Street in the City of Binghamton earlier this afternoon. Police responded to reports of shots fired around 1:45 p.m. Fox 40 crew members on scene spoke with neighbors who say they heard gunshots. Additionally, authorities on scene state they were responding to...
Windsor man arrested for firing rifle at mobile home
In the early morning hours of January 5th, Broome County Sheriff's deputies responded to Tuscarora Trailer Park in Windsor for reports of a person driving through the park firing a weapon out of their window.
Man gets DWI after passing out on Cortlandville highway
An Ithaca man is being charged with Driving While Intoxicated after police found him unconscious in a stopped vehicle.
rewind1077.com
Off-duty Syracuse cop not facing charges after gun goes off
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) — No charges are being filed against a Syracuse police officer, who fired a gun in his apartment while off duty. Investigators in the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office say it was an accident, and Officer Ahmad Bradley was not reckless. Last Wednesday, authorities responded to...
rewind1077.com
Traffic stop in Newfield leads to fugitive of justice arrest
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – An attempted traffic stop leads to a fugitive from justice arrest in Newfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a car driving without a front license plate in the Town of Newfield around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, but driver pulled into a gas station. 41-year-old Nicole Manwaring, of Elmira, was found in the bathroom. She was taken into custody and issued numerous traffic citations and infractions including operating without insurance, unregistered motor vehicle, no seat belt, illegal window tints, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. She was also charged with misdemeanors of operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. Manwaring was held in custody as she was also found to have an extraditable warrant out of the state of Pennsylvania.
rewind1077.com
Ithaca readies Deer Management Program for February
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Town of Ithaca plans to continue harvesting deer. The goal is to reduce the risk of Lyme disease and minimize car collisions. Senior Town Planner Michael Smith says 40 deer were taken last year. But Deputy Town Supervisor Rich DePaolo questions if the program...
27-year-old man dead after North Side shooting, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man died after being shot on the North Side of Syracuse Saturday night, police said. At 11:43 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Sunset Avenue where they found two men shot, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police. The...
cnycentral.com
Multiple agencies respond to a fire at TK Tavern in Camillus
Camillus, NY. — Multiple agencies responded this morning to a fire at TK Tavern on Newport Road in Camillus. Reports of the fire began at seven this morning. A person in the area tells us there was a lot of smoke when they saw the building initially just after seven.
1037qcountry.com
Dryden mourns loss of ‘insightful’ town official
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Dryden are grieving the loss of a former Town Board member. Jim Skaley recently passed away at age 79. Officials say he was an “insightful and thoughtful” advocate for Dryden. His Town Board seat will be fulfilled by Christina Dravis through...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fundraiser Held For Victims of Johnson City House Fire
Mike Toro and Dalya Shears were away from home when they received alarming phone calls. Their residence – a multifamily home in Johnson City – had caught on fire. But tonight, at Irish Kevins on Riverside Drive, an outpour of support left Toro and Shears with hope for the future.
rewind1077.com
Cortland County firefighters receive awards
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Cortland County are getting applause. The Cortlandville Fire Department named Josh Henry and Jonathan Alteri ‘Firefighters of the Year.’ Alteri also won the ‘Life Saving Award.’ Authorities received trophies for their accomplishments. Elsewhere in the county, the Truxton Fire...
BC Sheriff: Man held woman against her will with gun
The incident was said to have involved a man holding a female against her will, armed with a revolver.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego woman arrested for assault following stabbing on Fox Street
On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2022 at about 11:20 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to a residence on Fox Street for a Domestic Violence Incident. The caller, later identified as Veronica R. Kelly, age 58 of Owego, reported that she had stabbed another individual. Upon arriving...
urbancny.com
Menacing Complaint Leads to Barricaded Suspect on Teall Ave
On Monday, January 2nd, 2022, at around 9:49 A.M., Officers responded to Teall Avenue at Shuart Avenue for a menacing complaint. A call was made to 911, from a delivery driver working in the area, about a male at this location pointing a long gun at others. Officers responded to the scene to investigate.
Plainville family discovers black bear hibernating under their porch
As one Plainville family discovered that spot just happened to be a little too close for comfort when they found a burly, uninvited guest hibernating under their porch.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Crews Battle House Fire in Johnson City
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Johnson City. The call came in around 12:50 p.m. on Friday for a report of a house fire at 15 Columbus Place. The fire marshal told Fox40 that the fire started in the basement and there was moderate damage to the walls of the basement, but the cause is still under investigation.
