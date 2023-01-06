Read full article on original website
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Broncos interviewed Michigan's Jim Harbaugh virtually on Monday
Broncos interviewed Michigan's Jim Harbaugh virtually, per report. In-person interview set with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Tuesday.
Ranking the Pac-12 QB situations from best to worst ahead of 2023 season
The final piece of the Pac-12 conference’s quarterback puzzle fell into place on Monday afternoon, with Utah’s Cam Rising announcing that he would return to the Utes for the 2023 season. Now, we finally have a really good picture of who will be playing where, and likely starting from the very start of the year at the end of this offseason. If you hadn’t taken a look at some of the names, get ready to be impressed. Guys like Bo Nix, Michael Penix, and Rising all but the NFL Draft off for a year in order to come back to college and compete...
For a Florida Gator fan, a 60,000-mile road trip leads to 77 games — and a Georgia title
On the day the college football season began, Ben Chase — a 33-year-old lawyer from Florida who was living in Arizona and had recently lost his job — posted a video on social media. “I’m going on a little bit of a road trip,” he said. ...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bears GM Ryan Poles reveals approach to No. 1 overall pick
During their 86-year history, the Bears have only made the first selection in the draft twice, taking halfback Tom Harmon in 1941 and halfback Bob Fenimore in 1947. While the Jacksonville Jaguars selected a defensive end (Travon Walker) with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 event, the previous four first overall selections and six of the previous seven have all bee quarterbacks.
Model Christen Harper ‘so proud’ of fiancé Jared Goff after wild Lions season
Christen Harper bid farewell to a “bittersweet” NFL season in a touching tribute to her fiancé, Lions quarterback Jared Goff. On Monday, one day after the Lions defeated the Packers, 20-16, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram, where she gushed over Goff in a post that included some of her favorite moments throughout the season. “It’s always bittersweet when the season comes to an end,” Harper wrote in her caption. “I am so so proud of @jaredgoff and this entire team with everything they accomplished this season. “Detroit is a special city and I feel so blessed to be along...
Popeye’s meme kid now a college football player, fans demand he get NIL deal
Dieunerst Collin is unlikely a name you have ever heard but if you’ve been on the internet, there is no doubt you’ve seen his face. In 2013, a video on the now-defunct platform Vine, an unlikely star was born. Standing in line at US fried chicken outlet Popeyes, a random stranger asked if he was Lil TerRio, who was a Vine sensation in his own right. But Collin was just a random kid and acted exactly how you’d expect if you were a kid and someone started asking if you were someone you weren’t — going shy and giving a nervous side-eye. It’s been...
NFL Week 18: Notable performances from former Tigers
Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott successfully kicked five field goals, including a 54-yard and 52-yard attempt. He scored 16 points in the 22-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
T.J. Houshmandzadeh to be Bengals' Ruler of the Jungle for playoff game vs Ravens
A familiar face will be the Cincinnati Bengals' Ruler of the Jungle on Sunday. Former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh will be the honorary leader for the pregame festivities before the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round at Paycor Stadium on Sunday Night Football. T.J. Houshmandzadeh is this week's Ruler...
Ryan Poles: Bears have 'flexibility' with No. 1 overall pick
Bears general manager Ryan Poles is excited about the “flexibility” that his organization has after landing the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
