Ann Arbor, MI

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Pac-12 QB situations from best to worst ahead of 2023 season

The final piece of the Pac-12 conference’s quarterback puzzle fell into place on Monday afternoon, with Utah’s Cam Rising announcing that he would return to the Utes for the 2023 season. Now, we finally have a really good picture of who will be playing where, and likely starting from the very start of the year at the end of this offseason. If you hadn’t taken a look at some of the names, get ready to be impressed. Guys like Bo Nix, Michael Penix, and Rising all but the NFL Draft off for a year in order to come back to college and compete...
UTAH STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Bears GM Ryan Poles reveals approach to No. 1 overall pick

During their 86-year history, the Bears have only made the first selection in the draft twice, taking halfback Tom Harmon in 1941 and halfback Bob Fenimore in 1947. While the Jacksonville Jaguars selected a defensive end (Travon Walker) with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 event, the previous four first overall selections and six of the previous seven have all bee quarterbacks.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Model Christen Harper ‘so proud’ of fiancé Jared Goff after wild Lions season

Christen Harper bid farewell to a “bittersweet” NFL season in a touching tribute to her fiancé, Lions quarterback Jared Goff. On Monday, one day after the Lions defeated the Packers, 20-16, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram, where she gushed over Goff in a post that included some of her favorite moments throughout the season. “It’s always bittersweet when the season comes to an end,” Harper wrote in her caption. “I am so so proud of @jaredgoff and this entire team with everything they accomplished this season. “Detroit is a special city and I feel so blessed to be along...
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

Popeye’s meme kid now a college football player, fans demand he get NIL deal

Dieunerst Collin is unlikely a name you have ever heard but if you’ve been on the internet, there is no doubt you’ve seen his face. In 2013, a video on the now-defunct platform Vine, an unlikely star was born. Standing in line at US fried chicken outlet Popeyes, a random stranger asked if he was Lil TerRio, who was a Vine sensation in his own right. But Collin was just a random kid and acted exactly how you’d expect if you were a kid and someone started asking if you were someone you weren’t — going shy and giving a nervous side-eye. It’s been...
LOUISIANA STATE

