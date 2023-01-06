Read full article on original website
Related
traveltomorrow.com
Southeast Asia set for post-Covid Chinese tourism boom
Southeast Asia’s tourism industries can look forward to a boost from China’s newly opened borders, according to Reuters. In contrast to other nations worldwide who are asking for various Covid-19 travel requirements from Chinese arrivals, the test-free Southeast Asian destinations offer low stress alternatives. The world’s second largest...
traveltomorrow.com
Belgium requires travellers from China to present a negative covid test before departure
After several EU Member States started imposing testing requirements for travellers arriving from China, a meeting of the Council’s Integrated Political Crisis Response (IPCR) unit established on Wednesday, 4 January, the measure should be implemented bloc wide. Following this recommendation, on Sunday, 8 January, Belgium started asking passengers on...
traveltomorrow.com
China officially abandons zero-Covid policy
After three years of having the strictest Covid-19 restrictions in the world, China finally reopened borders on Sunday, 8 January. After years of lockdowns, people rejoiced as they reunited with their families. Throughout the pandemic China has adopted a strict zero-Covid policy. The first step towards opening the borders starts...
traveltomorrow.com
European airlines are uncomfortable with new Covid measures for travellers arriving from China
On Thursday January 5th, Airlines for Europe (A4E) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA), released a statement lamenting the EU member states’ agreement to recommend a negative Covid test for passengers traveling from China to the EU. The statement came after an emergency meeting of the Council’s Integrated...
traveltomorrow.com
Flight bookings from mainland China skyrocketed as border reopens
Outbound flight bookings from mainland China are surging, according to data from Trip.com Group, with a spike in demand expected for the upcoming Lunar New Year break at the end of January. Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan and Thailand are leading the most popular destinations for Chinese travelers. Searches for visa applications have also grown over the past few months.
