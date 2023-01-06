ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Pizzeria, Evanston SPACE hoping to expand

While the city has seen four longstanding businesses close recently, new places are still coming or are on the horizon: LeTour, Amy Morton’s newly opened French-Moroccan restaurant is one and another is Michael Lachowicz’s Fonda, a Mexican restaurant, hoping to open soon at 1735 Benson Ave., the former site of The Stained Glass.
Weekend Break: Wheaton Winter Market has something for everyone

WHEATON, Ill. — The Wheaton French Market has moved inside for the winter so people can still find their favorite vendors in one place. Vendors like 14-year-old Jenna Swain and her company High Rollers Rolled Ice Cream. The Wheaton Winter Market is full of local vendors who you can find at the Wheaton French Market […]
This Fabulous Suburban Hot Dog Stand Serves Wieners and Fried Rice

There are several hallmarks at a classic Chicago street food stand. The food centers around hot dogs, Italian beef, and the occasional pizza puff. The letterboard menus (often featuring a soft drink sponsor) make natives feel they are in a safe space, a place where they can find an affordable and quality meal. To honor these restaurants, Eater Chicago has launched a regular feature highlighting some of the more noteworthy stands around the city and suburbs.
Captivating French Provincial Estate with Beautiful Architecture Inside and Out Asks for $3.4M in Naperville, IL

The Estate in Naperville is a stunning custom luxury estate with state of the art amenities, now available for sale. This home located at 27W675 Lane, Naperville, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 7,693 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Baker – Platinum Partners Realtors – (Phone: 630-376-4401) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Naperville.
Chicago’s best chicken noodle soup

It's National Soup Month and many people rate the chicken noodle soup at Gene's Sausage Shop and Deli as Chicago's best. Rating any food as “best in Chicago” will bring out the “whatabouters;” those who say “What about my favorite?” A great many, though, have the chicken noodle soup at Gene’s Sausage and Deli in Lincoln Square at the top of their best of list, and a December rating by “Time Out” not only put Gene’s in the top spot for chicken noodle soup but the best overall soup. In the audio clip below, Gene’s co-owner Derek Luszcz tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the history of Gene’s — celebrating its 50th year in business this year — and what makes his mother’s original recipe so good.
Sunday Brunch: Thassos Greek Restaurant in Clarendon Hills

CHICAGO — Natashia Hilentzaris with Thassos Greek Restaurant in Clarendon Hills joined WGN Weekend Morning news to talk about traditional Greek cuisine. Thassos Greek Restaurant is open Wednesday through Monday and is closed on Tuesdays. You can learn more about the dishes from Sunday Brunch below. Saganki Opa Kefalograviera Greek cheese, rolled in seasoned flour […]
Truly One-of-a-kind Water Front Masterpiece in Oak Brook, IL Hits Market for $3.499M

The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home evoking elegance and craftmanship now available for sale. This home located at 6 Lochinvar Ln, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert Briant (630-920-0666), Mehri Briant – Baird & Warner Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Aurora

Aurora might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Aurora.
New Chicago Restaurant and Bar Openings to Know, 2023

2023 has begun and winter is here, and as the cold days drag on, Chicago’s hospitality industry must wrangle with the challenge of luring patrons out of their cozy homes. Fortunately for the city, its chefs and restaurateurs are rising to the occasion and unveiling compelling new establishments all over town. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.
Weekend Break: Gnarly Knots in Lombard

LOMBARD, Ill. — Gnarly Knots in Lombard offers homemade pretzels, stuffed pretzels, soup and more. The company recently moved to Lombard from Winfield and now offers indoor seating, expanded hours and a bigger menu. Gnarly Knots had a huge following at its previous location in Winfield. The new location in Lombard is also making its […]
