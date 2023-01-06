Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergElgin, IL
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Highly-rated restaurant to host grand opening event in Illinois next weekKristen WaltersBolingbrook, IL
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers opens Chicago-themed flagship location in the LoopJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Highly-rated restaurant to host grand opening event in Illinois next week
A highly-rated restaurant in Illinois is hosting its grand opening event next week with special prizes, live music, and great food. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, located at 641 E. Boughton Road in Bolingbrook, will be hosting a grand opening event for its new restaurant, which recently opened.
fox32chicago.com
Rock Bottom Brewery, staple of River North, abruptly closes after more than two decades in business
CHICAGO - After more than two decades in business, a River North staple has closed its doors. Rock Bottom Brewery, located at the southwest corner of State Street and Grand Avenue, served its final batch of beer Sunday night. "It’s always sad to see a restaurant close, especially one that...
evanstonroundtable.com
Union Pizzeria, Evanston SPACE hoping to expand
While the city has seen four longstanding businesses close recently, new places are still coming or are on the horizon: LeTour, Amy Morton’s newly opened French-Moroccan restaurant is one and another is Michael Lachowicz’s Fonda, a Mexican restaurant, hoping to open soon at 1735 Benson Ave., the former site of The Stained Glass.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in Illinois
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open its newest Illinois location in Chicago at 10 am, according to local reports.
Weekend Break: Wheaton Winter Market has something for everyone
WHEATON, Ill. — The Wheaton French Market has moved inside for the winter so people can still find their favorite vendors in one place. Vendors like 14-year-old Jenna Swain and her company High Rollers Rolled Ice Cream. The Wheaton Winter Market is full of local vendors who you can find at the Wheaton French Market […]
thereporteronline.net
Francesca’s Passaggio in Naperville out of business after 17-year run on Route 59 – Chicago Tribune
Francesca’s Passaggio on Route 59 near 95th Street in Naperville has closed. The Italian restaurant featuring cuisine from Rome and the surrounding areas of Tuscany, Umbria, and Lazio was part of the Scott Harris Hospitality, founded by restaurateur Scott Harris in 1992. A spokesperson for the company said there...
Eater
This Fabulous Suburban Hot Dog Stand Serves Wieners and Fried Rice
There are several hallmarks at a classic Chicago street food stand. The food centers around hot dogs, Italian beef, and the occasional pizza puff. The letterboard menus (often featuring a soft drink sponsor) make natives feel they are in a safe space, a place where they can find an affordable and quality meal. To honor these restaurants, Eater Chicago has launched a regular feature highlighting some of the more noteworthy stands around the city and suburbs.
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
luxury-houses.net
Captivating French Provincial Estate with Beautiful Architecture Inside and Out Asks for $3.4M in Naperville, IL
The Estate in Naperville is a stunning custom luxury estate with state of the art amenities, now available for sale. This home located at 27W675 Lane, Naperville, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 7,693 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Baker – Platinum Partners Realtors – (Phone: 630-376-4401) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Naperville.
wgnradio.com
Chicago’s best chicken noodle soup
It's National Soup Month and many people rate the chicken noodle soup at Gene's Sausage Shop and Deli as Chicago's best. Rating any food as “best in Chicago” will bring out the “whatabouters;” those who say “What about my favorite?” A great many, though, have the chicken noodle soup at Gene’s Sausage and Deli in Lincoln Square at the top of their best of list, and a December rating by “Time Out” not only put Gene’s in the top spot for chicken noodle soup but the best overall soup. In the audio clip below, Gene’s co-owner Derek Luszcz tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the history of Gene’s — celebrating its 50th year in business this year — and what makes his mother’s original recipe so good.
Sunday Brunch: Thassos Greek Restaurant in Clarendon Hills
CHICAGO — Natashia Hilentzaris with Thassos Greek Restaurant in Clarendon Hills joined WGN Weekend Morning news to talk about traditional Greek cuisine. Thassos Greek Restaurant is open Wednesday through Monday and is closed on Tuesdays. You can learn more about the dishes from Sunday Brunch below. Saganki Opa Kefalograviera Greek cheese, rolled in seasoned flour […]
luxury-houses.net
Truly One-of-a-kind Water Front Masterpiece in Oak Brook, IL Hits Market for $3.499M
The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home evoking elegance and craftmanship now available for sale. This home located at 6 Lochinvar Ln, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert Briant (630-920-0666), Mehri Briant – Baird & Warner Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
Ted Rivers
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Aurora
Aurora might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Aurora.
thereporteronline.net
New Chicago Restaurant and Bar Openings to Know, 2023
2023 has begun and winter is here, and as the cold days drag on, Chicago’s hospitality industry must wrangle with the challenge of luring patrons out of their cozy homes. Fortunately for the city, its chefs and restaurateurs are rising to the occasion and unveiling compelling new establishments all over town. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
The Old Town School of Folk Music Opening Restaurant Nearby
The to-be-named restaurant will open later this summer
Davanti Enoteca Replacing Pizzeria Neo in Naperville
The company's third location is expected to open in Spring 2023
Weekend Break: Gnarly Knots in Lombard
LOMBARD, Ill. — Gnarly Knots in Lombard offers homemade pretzels, stuffed pretzels, soup and more. The company recently moved to Lombard from Winfield and now offers indoor seating, expanded hours and a bigger menu. Gnarly Knots had a huge following at its previous location in Winfield. The new location in Lombard is also making its […]
Wind Farms on Lake Michigan part of plan to go from ‘Rust Belt’ to ‘Green Belt’
Renewable energy. Federal money. Local jobs. Illinois lawmakers are calling the “Rust Belt to Green Belt” program a win-win-win. The idea is to build offshore wind ports. State Sen. Robert Peters said the plan would bring thousands of jobs.
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
