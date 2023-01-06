Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Pompano BeachTed RiversPompano Beach, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Coral SpringsTed RiversCoral Springs, FL
A $15 Million Luxury Villa in Boca Raton, Florida, with a Breathtaking 40-Foot Waterfall and Tropical Paradise is on the Market
9614 Pondwood Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9614 Pondwood Road, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury villa in a five-acre private alcove in Boca Raton. Featuring a breathtaking 40-foot waterfall, two lakes, a koi pond, and vegetation from all corners of the globe, it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9614 Pondwood Road, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
Asking for $21.5 Million, This Castle Inspired Estate in Highland Beach, Florida has A 12 Car Drive Through Garage
4217 S Ocean Boulevard Home in Highland Beach, Florida for Sale. 4217 S Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, Florida is a breathtaking estate with Renaissance-style architecture boasts elevator, 3 kitchens, a fully equipped gym, 12- car garage, poolside loggia, alfresco dining and unobstructed views of sunrises and sunsets. This Home in Highland Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4217 S Ocean Boulevard, please contact Chad Carroll (Phone: 305-400-9507) at Compass Florida for full support and perfect service.
Listing for $5.9 Million, This Spectacular Florida Home in West Palm Beach Truly Leaves No Stone Unturned, Satisfying The Most Discerning Buyer
200 Murray Road Home in West Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 200 Murray Road, West Palm Beach, Florida is a spectacular home including full impact windows and doors, a three car garage, chef’s kitchen, pool, gym, spa like master suite with sitting room and terrace, generator, wine cellar, ability to add an elevator, and much more. This Home in West Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 200 Murray Road, please contact Elizabeth Dewoody (Phone: 561-308-0931) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
The 111th South Florida Fair is here in West Palm Beach and it's 'Dino-Myte'
Yes, last year's fair was pretty amazing with all the robots, but what's even better than robots?. That's right, dinosaurs beat robots and this year's South Florida Fair is packed with the towering reptilian titans. With the theme "Dino-Myte," the fair will be a bit like a stroll through Jurassic...
This $12.45 Million Stunning 2 Story Estate in Palm Beach Gardens Embodies The Ultimate Florida Luxury Lifestyle
11736 Valeros Court Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 11736 Valeros Court, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is a special residence in the exclusive Old Palm Golf Club with an amazing array of luxury amenities and design details, amenities include concrete block construction, impact windows and doors, brand new roof, whole home generator, elevator, 5 car garages. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11736 Valeros Court, please contact Dory Faxon (Phone: 401-965-7530) & Geraldine Stanko (Phone: 561-603-6730) at Compass Florida for full support and perfect service.
FAU Professor Says HOA’s Partially Responsible For Rising Rent Rates In Florida
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Florida Atlantic University Professor says rules set by Homeowner Associations in Florida are partially responsible for rising rent rates. Ken Johnson, Ph.D.., an economist at FAU’s College of Business, says an abundance of short-term rentals on […]
Out-of-region doctors, hospitals see success in Palm Beach County, plan more growth
Wall Street firms and finance companies aren’t the only businesses growing their presence in Palm Beach County. An increasing number of out-of-area medical providers are expanding their presence, too. These providers include Tampa General Hospital and NYU Langone, two providers that opened medical offices during the past six years and continue to add more...
5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast
Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
Former Sears site at Town Center mall could be transformed into an open-air shopping plaza
It’s been five years since Sears closed its doors at Town Center mall in Boca Raton, but the enormously valuable property could soon get a major makeover. That is, if some issues can be resolved, including over the proposed redesign. An on-going legal battle with mall’s property owner, Simon Property Group, has further complicated matters. Seritage SRC Finance, which owns the former Sears ...
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
ANOTHER ARMED ROBBERY AT A BANK DRIVE-THROUGH IN THE BOCA RATON AREA
THIS TIME SUSPECT CAUGHT ON CAMERA… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man seen in the surveillance photo above is the suspect in an armed robbery at a bank in West Boca Raton. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the man approached a […]
Food giveaway in Boynton Beach assists about 500 families
The state's largest food bank gave away meals to more than 500 families facing food insecurity in Boynton Beach on Saturday.
I-95, Glades Road To Close Again In Boca Raton
Know When, How To Avoid… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Major road closures are planned — again — for this week in Boca Raton. Final work continues on the “Diverging Diamond” interchange at Glades and I-95, while express lane expansion and enhancement continues on […]
Delray Beach doctor sentenced to 20 years in sober home fraud
Michael J. Ligotti, a 48-year-old Delray Beach doctor, was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for engaging in a multi-year fraud involving sober homes.
Uber driver in fiery crash on I-95 in Delray Beach dies
Carlos Molina, a 62-year-old Uber driver injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in October in Delray Beach, died Monday, his family said.
SENTENCED: Delray Doctor To Federal Prison For Two Decades
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach doctor will spend 20 years in federal prison now that he has been sentenced for his role in what federal prosecutors call a “multi-year scheme to bill health care benefit programs for fraudulent tests and treatments […]
The Casino @ Dania Beach Presents Rock the Block 1/21/23, 2/18/23, 3/18/23, 4/15/23, 5/20/23, 6/17/23
The Casino @ Dania Beach announced the return of Rock the Block, its free, monthly food truck and entertainment gathering on Saturday, January 21 from 5 – 9 p.m. The festive event is held the third Saturday of every month outside in the casino’s spacious parking lot and features a sampling of delicious menu items from a variety of popular South Florida food truck vendors. The family-friendly event also includes live entertainment with a rotating DJ and games for both adults and kids.
Florida woman wins $5 million top prize off lottery ticket
A 53-year-old woman from Miami Lakes took home a top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off from the Florida Lottery.
Flo Rida takes Celsius energy drinks to court
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A popular rapper from South Florida is filing a lawsuit against a popular energy drink based in Boca Raton. Tramar Dillard, better known by his stage name Flo Rida, has filed a civil suit in Broward County against the company that markets Celsius. Dillard...
SURPRISE: Cool Again Overnight, Expected To Continue Into Midweek
EXTENDED FORECAST: 48 DEGREES NEXT WEEKEND. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Anyone surprised Saturday morning in South Florida when waking up to temps in the low 50s may be surprised again over the next several days. The National Weather is calling for a continuation […]
