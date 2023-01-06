ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

A $15 Million Luxury Villa in Boca Raton, Florida, with a Breathtaking 40-Foot Waterfall and Tropical Paradise is on the Market

9614 Pondwood Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9614 Pondwood Road, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury villa in a five-acre private alcove in Boca Raton. Featuring a breathtaking 40-foot waterfall, two lakes, a koi pond, and vegetation from all corners of the globe, it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9614 Pondwood Road, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
Asking for $21.5 Million, This Castle Inspired Estate in Highland Beach, Florida has A 12 Car Drive Through Garage

4217 S Ocean Boulevard Home in Highland Beach, Florida for Sale. 4217 S Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, Florida is a breathtaking estate with Renaissance-style architecture boasts elevator, 3 kitchens, a fully equipped gym, 12- car garage, poolside loggia, alfresco dining and unobstructed views of sunrises and sunsets. This Home in Highland Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4217 S Ocean Boulevard, please contact Chad Carroll (Phone: 305-400-9507) at Compass Florida for full support and perfect service.
Listing for $5.9 Million, This Spectacular Florida Home in West Palm Beach Truly Leaves No Stone Unturned, Satisfying The Most Discerning Buyer

200 Murray Road Home in West Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 200 Murray Road, West Palm Beach, Florida is a spectacular home including full impact windows and doors, a three car garage, chef’s kitchen, pool, gym, spa like master suite with sitting room and terrace, generator, wine cellar, ability to add an elevator, and much more. This Home in West Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 200 Murray Road, please contact Elizabeth Dewoody (Phone: 561-308-0931) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
This $12.45 Million Stunning 2 Story Estate in Palm Beach Gardens Embodies The Ultimate Florida Luxury Lifestyle

11736 Valeros Court Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 11736 Valeros Court, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is a special residence in the exclusive Old Palm Golf Club with an amazing array of luxury amenities and design details, amenities include concrete block construction, impact windows and doors, brand new roof, whole home generator, elevator, 5 car garages. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11736 Valeros Court, please contact Dory Faxon (Phone: 401-965-7530) & Geraldine Stanko (Phone: 561-603-6730) at Compass Florida for full support and perfect service.
Out-of-region doctors, hospitals see success in Palm Beach County, plan more growth

Wall Street firms and finance companies aren’t the only businesses growing their presence in Palm Beach County. An increasing number of out-of-area medical providers are expanding their presence, too. These providers include Tampa General Hospital and NYU Langone, two providers that opened medical offices during the past six years and continue to add more...
5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast

Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
Former Sears site at Town Center mall could be transformed into an open-air shopping plaza

It’s been five years since Sears closed its doors at Town Center mall in Boca Raton, but the enormously valuable property could soon get a major makeover. That is, if some issues can be resolved, including over the proposed redesign. An on-going legal battle with mall’s property owner, Simon Property Group, has further complicated matters. Seritage SRC Finance, which owns the former Sears ...
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
I-95, Glades Road To Close Again In Boca Raton

Know When, How To Avoid… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Major road closures are planned — again — for this week in Boca Raton. Final work continues on the “Diverging Diamond” interchange at Glades and I-95, while express lane expansion and enhancement continues on […]
SENTENCED: Delray Doctor To Federal Prison For Two Decades

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach doctor will spend 20 years in federal prison now that he has been sentenced for his role in what federal prosecutors call a “multi-year scheme to bill health care benefit programs for fraudulent tests and treatments […]
The Casino @ Dania Beach Presents Rock the Block 1/21/23, 2/18/23, 3/18/23, 4/15/23, 5/20/23, 6/17/23

The Casino @ Dania Beach announced the return of Rock the Block, its free, monthly food truck and entertainment gathering on Saturday, January 21 from 5 – 9 p.m. The festive event is held the third Saturday of every month outside in the casino’s spacious parking lot and features a sampling of delicious menu items from a variety of popular South Florida food truck vendors. The family-friendly event also includes live entertainment with a rotating DJ and games for both adults and kids.
Flo Rida takes Celsius energy drinks to court

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A popular rapper from South Florida is filing a lawsuit against a popular energy drink based in Boca Raton. Tramar Dillard, better known by his stage name Flo Rida, has filed a civil suit in Broward County against the company that markets Celsius. Dillard...
SURPRISE: Cool Again Overnight, Expected To Continue Into Midweek

EXTENDED FORECAST: 48 DEGREES NEXT WEEKEND. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Anyone surprised Saturday morning in South Florida when waking up to temps in the low 50s may be surprised again over the next several days. The National Weather is calling for a continuation […]
