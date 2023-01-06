ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bal Harbour, FL

luxury-houses.net

A $15 Million Luxury Villa in Boca Raton, Florida, with a Breathtaking 40-Foot Waterfall and Tropical Paradise is on the Market

9614 Pondwood Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9614 Pondwood Road, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury villa in a five-acre private alcove in Boca Raton. Featuring a breathtaking 40-foot waterfall, two lakes, a koi pond, and vegetation from all corners of the globe, it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9614 Pondwood Road, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Fat cats are buying up Miami’s 8-figure ‘bargain’ homes

Was Miami’s luxury housing undervalued? Billionaires think so. In July, Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of the Amazon founder, bagged a brace of waterfront Coral Gables mansions, paying $34 million and $44 million for the neighboring homes, for a total spend of $78 million. Then in September, hedgie...
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $21.5 Million, This Castle Inspired Estate in Highland Beach, Florida has A 12 Car Drive Through Garage

4217 S Ocean Boulevard Home in Highland Beach, Florida for Sale. 4217 S Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, Florida is a breathtaking estate with Renaissance-style architecture boasts elevator, 3 kitchens, a fully equipped gym, 12- car garage, poolside loggia, alfresco dining and unobstructed views of sunrises and sunsets. This Home in Highland Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4217 S Ocean Boulevard, please contact Chad Carroll (Phone: 305-400-9507) at Compass Florida for full support and perfect service.
HIGHLAND BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $5.9 Million, This Spectacular Florida Home in West Palm Beach Truly Leaves No Stone Unturned, Satisfying The Most Discerning Buyer

200 Murray Road Home in West Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 200 Murray Road, West Palm Beach, Florida is a spectacular home including full impact windows and doors, a three car garage, chef’s kitchen, pool, gym, spa like master suite with sitting room and terrace, generator, wine cellar, ability to add an elevator, and much more. This Home in West Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 200 Murray Road, please contact Elizabeth Dewoody (Phone: 561-308-0931) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Miami’s coolest new residential projects aren’t name brands

Believe it or not, not all of Miami’s latest and greatest residential developments come with a brand name. Some of the most interesting projects hitting the scene right now stand on their own two feet, crafted by top developers and architects. Ugo Colombo’s CMC Group is behind one of...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man falls from Doral rooftop where work was being done

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 38-year-old man is in the hospital after falling from a roof, approximately 35-40 feet, to the concrete below. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of 9525 NW 13th St. in Doral, around 4 p.m. Monday, where there was some work being done on a rooftop.
DORAL, FL
floridapolitics.com

Media pro Sabina Covo enters race for vacant Miami Commission seat, calls for creative, ‘all-encompassing’ solutions to city problems

She was one of 18 residents who applied to take the seat by appointment. City Commissioners opted to fill the vacancy with an election. One day after Miami Commissioners voted to hold a Special Election to fill a short-term vacancy on the City Commission, media veteran Sabina Covo says she will be on the ballot.
MIAMI, FL
caribbeantoday.com

North Miami Mayor extends Condolences to an Icon in the Haitian community

North Miami, FL – Local residents in the City of North Miami and throughout the Haitian. American community mourn the recent loss of a great icon and community activist, Jean-Claude Exulien, 85. Well known as Mét Zin, Exulien was an advocate for immigration rights of Haitians seeking asylum in the United States. He also fought to address the needs of the migrant population and used his position as the social services director of the Haitian American Community Association of Dade County to facilitate.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Sinkhole forms in Wynwood, closing street

MIAMI (WSVN) - A sinkhole has formed in Wynwood, shutting down a street. The sinkhole shut down the southbound lanes of Northwest 2nd Avenue, between 24th and 25th streets in Miami, Monday night. Work crews were already making repairs when the ground gave away. The road remains closed. Please check...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Former Sears site at Town Center mall could be transformed into an open-air shopping plaza

It’s been five years since Sears closed its doors at Town Center mall in Boca Raton, but the enormously valuable property could soon get a major makeover. That is, if some issues can be resolved, including over the proposed redesign. An on-going legal battle with mall’s property owner, Simon Property Group, has further complicated matters. Seritage SRC Finance, which owns the former Sears ...
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

The Lakefront Annabelle Model Home With High-end Furnishings in Boca Raton, Florida is Asking $3.3 Million

9016 Chauvet Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9016 Chauvet Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is built in the highly desired community of Boca Bridges and has more than 5000 square feet. This home is beautifully appointed with custom window treatments, stunning chandeliers, high-end furnishings and glamorous decor throughout. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9016 Chauvet Way, please contact Lynn Schmitz (Phone: 561-504-2757) at RE/MAX Advantage Plus for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Out-of-region doctors, hospitals see success in Palm Beach County, plan more growth

Wall Street firms and finance companies aren’t the only businesses growing their presence in Palm Beach County. An increasing number of out-of-area medical providers are expanding their presence, too. These providers include Tampa General Hospital and NYU Langone, two providers that opened medical offices during the past six years and continue to add more...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95, Glades Road To Close Again In Boca Raton

Know When, How To Avoid… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Major road closures are planned — again — for this week in Boca Raton. Final work continues on the “Diverging Diamond” interchange at Glades and I-95, while express lane expansion and enhancement continues on […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SURPRISE: Cool Again Overnight, Expected To Continue Into Midweek

EXTENDED FORECAST: 48 DEGREES NEXT WEEKEND. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Anyone surprised Saturday morning in South Florida when waking up to temps in the low 50s may be surprised again over the next several days. The National Weather is calling for a continuation […]
BOCA RATON, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE

