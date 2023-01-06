Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
The Miami Dolphins: From Expansion Team to Super Bowl ChampionsDylan BarketMiami, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Gucci Mane Brings the Heat to Miami: Rapper's Epic Concert on January 14thDylan BarketMiami, FL
Related
luxury-houses.net
A $15 Million Luxury Villa in Boca Raton, Florida, with a Breathtaking 40-Foot Waterfall and Tropical Paradise is on the Market
9614 Pondwood Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9614 Pondwood Road, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury villa in a five-acre private alcove in Boca Raton. Featuring a breathtaking 40-foot waterfall, two lakes, a koi pond, and vegetation from all corners of the globe, it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9614 Pondwood Road, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Fat cats are buying up Miami’s 8-figure ‘bargain’ homes
Was Miami’s luxury housing undervalued? Billionaires think so. In July, Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of the Amazon founder, bagged a brace of waterfront Coral Gables mansions, paying $34 million and $44 million for the neighboring homes, for a total spend of $78 million. Then in September, hedgie...
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $21.5 Million, This Castle Inspired Estate in Highland Beach, Florida has A 12 Car Drive Through Garage
4217 S Ocean Boulevard Home in Highland Beach, Florida for Sale. 4217 S Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, Florida is a breathtaking estate with Renaissance-style architecture boasts elevator, 3 kitchens, a fully equipped gym, 12- car garage, poolside loggia, alfresco dining and unobstructed views of sunrises and sunsets. This Home in Highland Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4217 S Ocean Boulevard, please contact Chad Carroll (Phone: 305-400-9507) at Compass Florida for full support and perfect service.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $5.9 Million, This Spectacular Florida Home in West Palm Beach Truly Leaves No Stone Unturned, Satisfying The Most Discerning Buyer
200 Murray Road Home in West Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 200 Murray Road, West Palm Beach, Florida is a spectacular home including full impact windows and doors, a three car garage, chef’s kitchen, pool, gym, spa like master suite with sitting room and terrace, generator, wine cellar, ability to add an elevator, and much more. This Home in West Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 200 Murray Road, please contact Elizabeth Dewoody (Phone: 561-308-0931) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Miami’s coolest new residential projects aren’t name brands
Believe it or not, not all of Miami’s latest and greatest residential developments come with a brand name. Some of the most interesting projects hitting the scene right now stand on their own two feet, crafted by top developers and architects. Ugo Colombo’s CMC Group is behind one of...
WSVN-TV
‘We’re building a neighborhood’: Rita Case leads Habitat’s Women Build in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of strong South Florida women came together in Pompano Beach to build homes for some well-deserving families, thanks in part to Habitat for Humanity. Participants got up bright and early on Saturday to help make a difference in the community. Go, girl power!...
WSVN-TV
Man falls from Doral rooftop where work was being done
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 38-year-old man is in the hospital after falling from a roof, approximately 35-40 feet, to the concrete below. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of 9525 NW 13th St. in Doral, around 4 p.m. Monday, where there was some work being done on a rooftop.
floridapolitics.com
Media pro Sabina Covo enters race for vacant Miami Commission seat, calls for creative, ‘all-encompassing’ solutions to city problems
She was one of 18 residents who applied to take the seat by appointment. City Commissioners opted to fill the vacancy with an election. One day after Miami Commissioners voted to hold a Special Election to fill a short-term vacancy on the City Commission, media veteran Sabina Covo says she will be on the ballot.
caribbeantoday.com
North Miami Mayor extends Condolences to an Icon in the Haitian community
North Miami, FL – Local residents in the City of North Miami and throughout the Haitian. American community mourn the recent loss of a great icon and community activist, Jean-Claude Exulien, 85. Well known as Mét Zin, Exulien was an advocate for immigration rights of Haitians seeking asylum in the United States. He also fought to address the needs of the migrant population and used his position as the social services director of the Haitian American Community Association of Dade County to facilitate.
Sushi By Scratch Opens In Miami
Michelin-Starred Sushi Concept Moves Into Permanent New Space
WSVN-TV
Sinkhole forms in Wynwood, closing street
MIAMI (WSVN) - A sinkhole has formed in Wynwood, shutting down a street. The sinkhole shut down the southbound lanes of Northwest 2nd Avenue, between 24th and 25th streets in Miami, Monday night. Work crews were already making repairs when the ground gave away. The road remains closed. Please check...
Former Sears site at Town Center mall could be transformed into an open-air shopping plaza
It’s been five years since Sears closed its doors at Town Center mall in Boca Raton, but the enormously valuable property could soon get a major makeover. That is, if some issues can be resolved, including over the proposed redesign. An on-going legal battle with mall’s property owner, Simon Property Group, has further complicated matters. Seritage SRC Finance, which owns the former Sears ...
luxury-houses.net
The Lakefront Annabelle Model Home With High-end Furnishings in Boca Raton, Florida is Asking $3.3 Million
9016 Chauvet Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9016 Chauvet Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is built in the highly desired community of Boca Bridges and has more than 5000 square feet. This home is beautifully appointed with custom window treatments, stunning chandeliers, high-end furnishings and glamorous decor throughout. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9016 Chauvet Way, please contact Lynn Schmitz (Phone: 561-504-2757) at RE/MAX Advantage Plus for full support and perfect service.
Out-of-region doctors, hospitals see success in Palm Beach County, plan more growth
Wall Street firms and finance companies aren’t the only businesses growing their presence in Palm Beach County. An increasing number of out-of-area medical providers are expanding their presence, too. These providers include Tampa General Hospital and NYU Langone, two providers that opened medical offices during the past six years and continue to add more...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Stephen Ross’ Associated Plans Downtown West Palm Seaside Workplace Tower
Stephen Ross can’t get enough of downtown West Palm Beach. Already the biggest office property owner in the city, Ross’ Related Companies now plans a 25-story building that will bring 456,000 square feet of work space and 15,000 square feet of retail to downtown West Palm, according to a company news release.
I-95, Glades Road To Close Again In Boca Raton
Know When, How To Avoid… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Major road closures are planned — again — for this week in Boca Raton. Final work continues on the “Diverging Diamond” interchange at Glades and I-95, while express lane expansion and enhancement continues on […]
SURPRISE: Cool Again Overnight, Expected To Continue Into Midweek
EXTENDED FORECAST: 48 DEGREES NEXT WEEKEND. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Anyone surprised Saturday morning in South Florida when waking up to temps in the low 50s may be surprised again over the next several days. The National Weather is calling for a continuation […]
Uber driver in fiery crash on I-95 in Delray Beach dies
Carlos Molina, a 62-year-old Uber driver injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in October in Delray Beach, died Monday, his family said.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FAU Professor Says HOA’s Partially Responsible For Rising Rent Rates In Florida
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Florida Atlantic University Professor says rules set by Homeowner Associations in Florida are partially responsible for rising rent rates. Ken Johnson, Ph.D.., an economist at FAU’s College of Business, says an abundance of short-term rentals on […]
Comments / 0