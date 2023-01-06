ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Brook, IL

WGN News

Weekend Break: Wheaton Winter Market has something for everyone

WHEATON, Ill. — The Wheaton French Market has moved inside for the winter so people can still find their favorite vendors in one place. Vendors like 14-year-old Jenna Swain and her company High Rollers Rolled Ice Cream. The Wheaton Winter Market is full of local vendors who you can find at the Wheaton French Market […]
WHEATON, IL
rejournals.com

Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by NAI Hiffman, break ground on $25 million medical office building in Orland Park

Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by commercial real estate services firm NAI Hiffman, recently broke ground on a new $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building at the northeast corner of LaGrange Road and 171st Street in Orland Park, Illinois. The medical office building is scheduled for completion in 2024.
ORLAND PARK, IL
South Suburban News

Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the Village

Mayor Sheila Chalmers- Currin and the Village of Matteson are thrilled to welcome another new area business to Matteson. Harbor Freight Quality Tools is among the most highly anticipated new companies within The Southland community. The new quality hardware store is set to attract thousands of CDL drivers, plumbers, electricians, and many other various contractors. Harbor Freight will offer low prices on power tools, generators, jacks, and more. With having over 1300+ locations nationwide, Harbor Freight is excited to expand out into the Chicagoland south suburbs. The new quality hardware store comes as a needed asset to the many developers and local small businesses that travel on Lincoln Highway. Residents like Brad Walsh are excited to have a new hardware store to help expand his business.
MATTESON, IL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Chicago Area

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of living or visiting Chicago, then you know the city is a hub for architecture, food, culture, art, and nightlife. But there are also dapples of nature escapes nearby, like parks, conservatories, and tranquil pools. And, of course, the Great Lakes. Are there other lakes nearby deeper than Lake Michigan? Discover the deepest lake in the Chicago area, including other notable bodies of water.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

FBI looking for men who robbed north suburban banks

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The FBI is looking for two armed bank robbers they say targeted banks in the northern suburbs.Monday around noon, they robbed a Fifth Third Bank near Skokie Boulevard and Lake Cook Road in Northbrook.A half an hour later, the FBI says the same offenders robbed another Fifth Third Bank near McCormick and Main Street in Evanston. AnyAnyone with information is asked to call 312-421-6700 and use tips.fbi.gov.
NORTHBROOK, IL
WGN News

Sunday Brunch: Thassos Greek Restaurant in Clarendon Hills

CHICAGO — Natashia Hilentzaris with Thassos Greek Restaurant in Clarendon Hills joined WGN Weekend Morning news to talk about traditional Greek cuisine. Thassos Greek Restaurant is open Wednesday through Monday and is closed on Tuesdays. You can learn more about the dishes from Sunday Brunch below. Saganki Opa Kefalograviera Greek cheese, rolled in seasoned flour […]
CLARENDON HILLS, IL
beckersasc.com

Ground broken on $25M Illinois medical office building

Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group have broken ground on a $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building in Orland Park, Ill., according to a Jan. 6 report from Rejournals. The building is scheduled to be completed in 2024. The two-story building will be fully occupied with primary and...
ORLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

Weekend Break: Gnarly Knots in Lombard

LOMBARD, Ill. — Gnarly Knots in Lombard offers homemade pretzels, stuffed pretzels, soup and more. The company recently moved to Lombard from Winfield and now offers indoor seating, expanded hours and a bigger menu. Gnarly Knots had a huge following at its previous location in Winfield. The new location in Lombard is also making its […]
LOMBARD, IL

