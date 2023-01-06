Read full article on original website
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergElgin, IL
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Highly-rated restaurant to host grand opening event in Illinois next weekKristen WaltersBolingbrook, IL
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers opens Chicago-themed flagship location in the LoopJennifer GeerChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Rock Bottom Brewery, staple of River North, abruptly closes after more than two decades in business
CHICAGO - After more than two decades in business, a River North staple has closed its doors. Rock Bottom Brewery, located at the southwest corner of State Street and Grand Avenue, served its final batch of beer Sunday night. "It’s always sad to see a restaurant close, especially one that...
Weekend Break: Wheaton Winter Market has something for everyone
WHEATON, Ill. — The Wheaton French Market has moved inside for the winter so people can still find their favorite vendors in one place. Vendors like 14-year-old Jenna Swain and her company High Rollers Rolled Ice Cream. The Wheaton Winter Market is full of local vendors who you can find at the Wheaton French Market […]
fox32chicago.com
'There's no other place like this spot': Future of Little Village Discount Mall remains unclear
CHICAGO - Discount Mall is a one-stop shop for everything you need. Items include fine jewelry and electronics, but also authentic Mexican items like hats and boots. Discount Mall has welcomed shoppers all over the country for 30 years. The six-acre property along 26th street was sold two years ago for $17 million.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in Illinois
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open its newest Illinois location in Chicago at 10 am, according to local reports.
Wind Farms on Lake Michigan part of plan to go from ‘Rust Belt’ to ‘Green Belt’
Renewable energy. Federal money. Local jobs. Illinois lawmakers are calling the “Rust Belt to Green Belt” program a win-win-win. The idea is to build offshore wind ports. State Sen. Robert Peters said the plan would bring thousands of jobs.
Highly-rated restaurant to host grand opening event in Illinois next week
A highly-rated restaurant in Illinois is hosting its grand opening event next week with special prizes, live music, and great food. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, located at 641 E. Boughton Road in Bolingbrook, will be hosting a grand opening event for its new restaurant, which recently opened.
rejournals.com
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by NAI Hiffman, break ground on $25 million medical office building in Orland Park
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by commercial real estate services firm NAI Hiffman, recently broke ground on a new $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building at the northeast corner of LaGrange Road and 171st Street in Orland Park, Illinois. The medical office building is scheduled for completion in 2024.
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the Village
Mayor Sheila Chalmers- Currin and the Village of Matteson are thrilled to welcome another new area business to Matteson. Harbor Freight Quality Tools is among the most highly anticipated new companies within The Southland community. The new quality hardware store is set to attract thousands of CDL drivers, plumbers, electricians, and many other various contractors. Harbor Freight will offer low prices on power tools, generators, jacks, and more. With having over 1300+ locations nationwide, Harbor Freight is excited to expand out into the Chicagoland south suburbs. The new quality hardware store comes as a needed asset to the many developers and local small businesses that travel on Lincoln Highway. Residents like Brad Walsh are excited to have a new hardware store to help expand his business.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Chicago Area
If you’ve ever had the pleasure of living or visiting Chicago, then you know the city is a hub for architecture, food, culture, art, and nightlife. But there are also dapples of nature escapes nearby, like parks, conservatories, and tranquil pools. And, of course, the Great Lakes. Are there other lakes nearby deeper than Lake Michigan? Discover the deepest lake in the Chicago area, including other notable bodies of water.
FBI looking for men who robbed north suburban banks
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The FBI is looking for two armed bank robbers they say targeted banks in the northern suburbs.Monday around noon, they robbed a Fifth Third Bank near Skokie Boulevard and Lake Cook Road in Northbrook.A half an hour later, the FBI says the same offenders robbed another Fifth Third Bank near McCormick and Main Street in Evanston. AnyAnyone with information is asked to call 312-421-6700 and use tips.fbi.gov.
Sunday Brunch: Thassos Greek Restaurant in Clarendon Hills
CHICAGO — Natashia Hilentzaris with Thassos Greek Restaurant in Clarendon Hills joined WGN Weekend Morning news to talk about traditional Greek cuisine. Thassos Greek Restaurant is open Wednesday through Monday and is closed on Tuesdays. You can learn more about the dishes from Sunday Brunch below. Saganki Opa Kefalograviera Greek cheese, rolled in seasoned flour […]
Mouth-watering Southern-style 'Chicken Salad Chick' finally arrives in Chicago metro area
Check out the many flavors including, a chicken salad sandwich with Buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and Sriracha. (CHICAGO) You may not consider the humble chicken salad to be so versatile, but the Southern franchise, Chicken Salad Chick, has built its success on serving chicken salad in an abundance of ways.
beckersasc.com
Ground broken on $25M Illinois medical office building
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group have broken ground on a $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building in Orland Park, Ill., according to a Jan. 6 report from Rejournals. The building is scheduled to be completed in 2024. The two-story building will be fully occupied with primary and...
thereporteronline.net
Francesca’s Passaggio in Naperville out of business after 17-year run on Route 59 – Chicago Tribune
Francesca’s Passaggio on Route 59 near 95th Street in Naperville has closed. The Italian restaurant featuring cuisine from Rome and the surrounding areas of Tuscany, Umbria, and Lazio was part of the Scott Harris Hospitality, founded by restaurateur Scott Harris in 1992. A spokesperson for the company said there...
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Weekend Break: Gnarly Knots in Lombard
LOMBARD, Ill. — Gnarly Knots in Lombard offers homemade pretzels, stuffed pretzels, soup and more. The company recently moved to Lombard from Winfield and now offers indoor seating, expanded hours and a bigger menu. Gnarly Knots had a huge following at its previous location in Winfield. The new location in Lombard is also making its […]
Lunchtime robbers hit 2 suburban banks within 30 minutes, authorities say
No injuries were reported.
