Alabama state employees don’t get paid parental leave, unlike other states
New mothers and pregnant women in Alabama have some new federal legal protections, but Alabama is still among a majority of states in the U.S. that do not offer guaranteed paid leave to new parents who are state employees. Georgia, South Carolina and New Hampshire have all instituted laws guaranteeing...
Gov. Kay Ivey changes ‘good time’ policy for Alabama inmates
Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm today announced new rules on correctional incentive time, better known as good time, which can allow some state inmates to shorten their prison sentences with good behavior. Ivey said she supported good time opportunities for inmates but did not...
Which Alabama university master’s degrees pay the most? Here are top 5 highest earners.
The worth of a college degree can vary widely across Alabama schools and majors – at least in terms of post-graduate salaries. Often, master’s degrees are required for professional certification or to advance in a career. Auburn University hosts one of three Alabama master’s programs that saw graduates...
Alabama residents take aim at tonight’s $1 billion lottery jackpot: ‘It’s a fun thing to do’
Craig Wilkinson had a pretty great day on Monday. He’s hoping to have an even better day on Tuesday. The odds are against it, of course. Staggering, infinitesimal odds. But why not? Why not give it a shot? That was Wilkinson’s thinking as he stood outside Lucky’s Place Lottery on the Tennessee-Alabama border Monday afternoon wearing a Georgia Bulldogs sweatshirt – hours before his college football team throttled TCU 65-7 to win their second straight national championship.
Gun trainer: What to expect with Alabama’s new permitless carry
Alabama lawmakers made it legal this year to carry a concealed handgun without a permit, a vote that could mean more guns more places. The state already had the highest percentage of adults in America – 32 percent - willing to apply and pay for concealed carry permits, according to the national Crime Prevention Research Center. Alabama also ranks in the top 10 nationally in gun sales despite ranking 23rd in population.
John Merrill says farewell after 2 terms as Alabama’s secretary of state
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After two consecutive terms in the office, John Merrill’s time as Alabama’s secretary of state has come to an end. Monday, he was given a farewell reception at his office in the Capitol. The outgoing secretary said despite this chapter in his career ending,...
Gov. Ivey signs executive order changing ‘good time’ rules for Alabama inmates
The order will implement minimum punishments for inmate misconduct and a change to the state's correctional incentive, or "good time" rules.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their food, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
Alabama Couple Named Nation’s Top Young Farm Family
(ALFA/SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, Jan. 9, 2023) — Alabama farmers Daniel and Carla Trantham today were named the nation’s top young farm family during American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This is the first time an Alabama Farmers Federation farm family has won...
Teacher shortage lingers in Central Alabama districts
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's now the second half of the school year and most districts are struggling to hold on to teachers as pandemic challenges linger. The president of the Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers, a union that helps local teachers, says disciplinary problems in the classroom are at an all-time high for teachers right now.
Hubbard, prison sentences, GOP chair: Down in Alabama
Mike Hubbard leaves prison. Kay Ivey issues an order on prison sentences. The Alabama GOP weighs in against RNC chair Ronna McDaniel. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
Severe weather possible Thursday in Alabama
Another round of strong storms is scheduled for Alabama on Thursday, according to forecasters. Straight-line winds, tornadoes, hail and heavy rain will all be possible as storms track across the state ahead of a cold front. The main concern with this system will be damaging winds. However, a tornado can’t...
Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
How do you put out a landfill fire? Alabama county weighing options
How do you stop an underground fire that covers 25 acres at a depth of up to 100 feet? Officials in one Alabama county are trying to figure that out. St. Clair County officials say they’re evaluating bids from multiple contractors to put out a massive underground fire at a landfill just north of Birmingham and hope to make a recommendation to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office by the end of the week on what steps to take.
Alabama sees spike in COVID hospitalizations as new XBB.1.5 variant pushes into state
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but a new COVID variant is here, and it’s the most transmissible one yet. The new omicron sub-variant, known as XBB.1.5, is tearing through the United States, and it’s taking hold in Alabama, making up nearly 20% of new cases here, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
8 Beautiful Winter Hikes To Explore In Alabama
It’s here: The blustery, frosty days of winter where your breath lingers in the air as you face the first cold rush of air that greets you when you step out of the door, and a light dusting of snow transforms the world around you into a literal winter wonderland.
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
Escaped Alabama inmate recaptured in Georgia
The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) announced that an inmate who left his work release assignment in Montgomery Tuesday was apprehended in Columbus, Georgia, Thursday afternoon. “Linwood Harris left his assigned job at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery,” ADOC said in a release about his escape. “The subject may...
In-N-Out Burger opening first Tennessee location, others on the way
California-based burger chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee - establishing its first corporate presence east of Texas. The company announced today plans to establish an eastern corporate hub in Franklin, Tenn., to employ 277. In addition, the chain will open restaurants in the state, with locations in and around Nashville by 2026.
Daphne Bakery represents Alabama in 'King Cake Extravaganza' tasting competition
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Daphne bakery will be closely watching an annual event going on in New Orleans tonight as we begin Carnival Season. It’s called the King Cake Extravaganza and it’s a taste testing event featuring the top 20 king cakes from a 5-state region.
