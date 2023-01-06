Read full article on original website
endpts.com
#JPM23 kicks off with an acquisition as Chiesi inks all-cash $1B+ deal for Amryt
As many of the industry’s bigwigs arrive in the Bay Area to hash out deals, Chiesi Farmaceutici is showing up with an all-cash acquisition in the bag. The Italian drug developer said Sunday it is buying rare disease biotech Amryt Pharma for $1.25 billion. Amryt is the maker of four approved rare disease drugs, including some of the most expensive prescriptions on the market.
Pfizer explores options for some rare disease, cancer drugs
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) is exploring options for some early-stage treatments for rare diseases and cancer in a bid to focus on "high-impact" medicines and vaccines, the company said on Thursday.
endpts.com
Unpacking FDA’s latest Alzheimer’s OK; A look at all drugs approved in 2022; Moderna’s deal spree; Pfizer revamps early research; and more
Welcome back to Endpoints Weekly, your review of the week’s top biopharma headlines. Want this in your inbox every Saturday morning? Current Endpoints readers can visit their reader profile to add Endpoints Weekly. New to Endpoints? Sign up here. Sure, deals are what it’s all about at JPM. But...
endpts.com
Betting on cell memory, AbbVie pays Immunome $30M upfront to further antibody research
AbbVie has tapped Immunome’s discovery platform in a heavily backended partnership and option agreement in a bid to discover 10 antibody-target pairs from three as-yet-unnamed tumor types. AbbVie will pay out $30 million upfront, but more could be on the way for Immunome, according to a joint press release.
biopharmadive.com
Biogen splits R&D executive role, promoting interim head Singhal
After a year without a permanent head of research and development, Biogen said Thursday it is splitting the role between two executives, promoting interim R&D chief Priya Singhal to run development and undertaking a search for a new research leader. Singhal will formally take on the title of executive vice...
Another pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication over illness risk
Another pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts.
endpts.com
Brands in demand: Keytruda, Dupixent and Ozempic lead 2023 new sales predictions — Evaluate report
What’s old is new again for 2023 when it comes to pharma drug brands added sales this year. Led by Merck’s Keytruda and Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent, the biggest new sales generators are mostly from already established drugs, according to Evaluate Pharma’s annual forecast. Only two...
endpts.com
Kronos and Genentech ink $20M cancer discovery pact
Kronos Bio and Roche’s Genentech announced a drug discovery deal to hunt for and develop small molecule drugs aimed at transcription factors that can drive the proliferation of cancer. Under the two-program agreement, Kronos will get $20 million upfront, plus as much as $554 million in developmental and commercial...
endpts.com
Precision BioSciences gets positive CMC feedback for allogeneic CAR-T candidate
endpts.com
Exclusive: Eli Lilly boosts inflammatory disease pipeline, licenses three candidates from TRexBio
Eli Lilly is adding three new preclinical candidates to its immune and inflammatory medicines armory through TRexBio, a Bay Area biotech that specializes in T regulatory cells, or Tregs. In exchange for global licenses on the candidates — TRB-051, TRB-031, and TRB-041 — TRexBio will get $55 million upfront. All...
endpts.com
GSK, CureVac forge ahead with mid-stage plans for flu, Covid mRNA vaccines
GSK-partnered mRNA biotech CureVac released interim Phase I data on its new mRNA vaccines for Covid and the flu, causing its stock $CVAC to jump 25%. While the data are early and mainly address the safety of the new vaccines, CureVac CEO Franz-Werner Haas told Endpoints News that releasing the interim data was the biotech’s way of saying, “Yes, we are back in the race.”
AstraZeneca boosts heart, kidney business with $1.8 billion CinCor deal
Jan 9 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Monday it had struck a deal to buy U.S.-based drug developer CinCor Pharma Inc (CINC.O) for up to $1.8 billion to increase its stock of heart and kidney drugs.
KXLY
neurologylive.com
Marketed as Leqembi, the agent was approved through the accelerated approval pathway and was based on a major study featuring almost 900 patients with early Alzheimer disease. The FDA has approved lecanemab (Eisai), a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that binds with high affinity to amyloid-ß (Aß) soluble protofibrils, for the treatment of patients with early-stage Alzheimer disease (AD). Marketed as Leqembi, it becomes the second antiamyloid therapy in its class, joining aducanumab (Aduhelm), which earned approval in June 2021 and was developed by Biogen, which also partnered with Eisai on lecanemab's development.1.
contagionlive.com
Vaxcyte’s Pneumococcal Vaccine Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation
The 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, VAX-24, met its primary endpoints in a phase 1/2 trial. Today, Vaxcyte, Inc. announced that their 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, VAX-24, received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA granted the designation in response to positive topline...
FDA approves Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows the disease
U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh.The drug, Leqembi, is the first that's been convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and thinking that defines Alzheimer's by targeting the disease's underlying biology. The Food and Drug Administration approved it for patients with Alzheimer's, specifically those with mild or early-stage disease.Leqembi, from Japan's Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen, is a rare success in a field accustomed to failed experimental treatments for the incurable condition....
jewishbusinessnews.com
Everads Teams with VivaVision on Ocular Medtech
Israel’s Everads Therapy, a biotech startup developing optimized retinal therapies by leveraging its novel suprachoroidal delivery technology, and VivaVision, a pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for ocular diseases, are partnering to develop safer, more effective, and more durable treatments for retinal diseases. The two companies will develop certain undisclosed...
Medagadget.com
Chronic Lower Back Pain Therapies and Key Companies
Brixadi: Camurus/Braeburn Inc. Scope of the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]. Key Chronic Lower Back Pain Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Purdue Pharma LP, BioDelivery Sciences International, Camurus, Braeburn Inc., Scilex...
