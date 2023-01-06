ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Monica Leigh French

Abortion Pills Can Now Be Purchased at Retail Pharmacies

The Food and Drug Administration approved the over-the-counter sale of abortion pills which will increase access to reproductive health services to women in need. For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light to retail pharmacies like CVS and Rite Aid to sell abortion pills to the public.
OHIO STATE
Scary Mommy

The Abortion Pill Mifepristone Will Be Available At Walgreens & CVS

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the FDA announced that retail pharmacies are now allowed to make abortion pills available to customers. Both CVS and Walgreens, two of the U.S.’s largest pharmacy retail chains, plan to start offering the abortion pill as well. Previously, mifepristone, which is used in first trimester...
CBS Detroit

Walgreens, CVS say they will sell abortion pills at pharmacies

Walgreens and CVS, the two largest drugstore chains in the U.S., told CBS MoneyWatch they intend to sell the abortion drug mifepristone after the Food and Drug Administration reversed a rule that had prevented retail pharmacies from dispensing the medication.The FDA on Tuesday announced it would allow pharmacies to dispense mifepristone to patients with a prescription for the drug, which is one of the two medications needed to induce a so-called "medication abortion." The rule change also comes as the Justice Department recently gave the green light to the U.S. Postal Service to continue delivering abortion medication by mail, including,...
COLORADO STATE
Well+Good

Here’s What a ‘Self-Managed’ Abortion Actually Means and Entails, According to a Certified Nurse Midwife

Following the Supreme Court’s historic reversal of Roe v. Wade, many states immediately banned or restricted access to abortion, eliminating a nearly 50-year precedent. Thirteen states passed near-total bans, and some states enacted bans after a certain gestational period, typically between eight to 15 weeks. But even in states where abortion is still legal, accessing safe reproductive healthcare can be challenging—which is where ‘self-managed’ abortions come into play.
Colorado Newsline

Boebert bill would bar government help for immigrants seeking out-of-state abortion

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado introduced a bill this week that would block the federal government from transporting immigrants across state lines to receive an abortion, and she has co-sponsor support from fellow Colorado Republicans in the House, Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn.  The No Taxpayer Funds for Illegal Alien Abortions Act would […] The post Boebert bill would bar government help for immigrants seeking out-of-state abortion appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
The Guardian

Biden is throwing migrants under the bus to appease Republican fearmongering

Imagine for a moment you are a dissident citizen of Nicaragua. Forced out of bed in the middle of the night and hounded out of your homeland because of your political activities, you have been deprived of all chances to work, let alone live, in the country you’ve always called home. Your opposition to Daniel Ortega’s regime has put your life and your family’s lives in danger. You must find safety immediately.
Salon

Best of 2022 | The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."

