Read full article on original website
Related
Abortion Pills Can Now Be Purchased at Retail Pharmacies
The Food and Drug Administration approved the over-the-counter sale of abortion pills which will increase access to reproductive health services to women in need. For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light to retail pharmacies like CVS and Rite Aid to sell abortion pills to the public.
Existing Ohio law may block FDA abortion drug pharmacy distribution
Until Tuesday, RU-486, the abortion pill, was only able to be dispensed by doctors. The FDA approved pharmacies to distribute RU-486 directly, but a law in Ohio takes that option off the table.
The Abortion Pill Mifepristone Will Be Available At Walgreens & CVS
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the FDA announced that retail pharmacies are now allowed to make abortion pills available to customers. Both CVS and Walgreens, two of the U.S.’s largest pharmacy retail chains, plan to start offering the abortion pill as well. Previously, mifepristone, which is used in first trimester...
Walgreens, CVS say they will sell abortion pills at pharmacies
Walgreens and CVS, the two largest drugstore chains in the U.S., told CBS MoneyWatch they intend to sell the abortion drug mifepristone after the Food and Drug Administration reversed a rule that had prevented retail pharmacies from dispensing the medication.The FDA on Tuesday announced it would allow pharmacies to dispense mifepristone to patients with a prescription for the drug, which is one of the two medications needed to induce a so-called "medication abortion." The rule change also comes as the Justice Department recently gave the green light to the U.S. Postal Service to continue delivering abortion medication by mail, including,...
Judge Who Refused to Let Minor Terminate Pregnancy Rewarded
Jared E. Smith, who lost his bid for re-election as a circuit court judge in August, has been appointed to a Florida court of appeal by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
This conservative Christian couple in South Carolina have become outspoken advocates for abortion rights
Jill Hartle might seem an unlikely advocate for abortion rights, but after a devastating pregnancy loss, she's raising her voice.
Here’s What a ‘Self-Managed’ Abortion Actually Means and Entails, According to a Certified Nurse Midwife
Following the Supreme Court’s historic reversal of Roe v. Wade, many states immediately banned or restricted access to abortion, eliminating a nearly 50-year precedent. Thirteen states passed near-total bans, and some states enacted bans after a certain gestational period, typically between eight to 15 weeks. But even in states where abortion is still legal, accessing safe reproductive healthcare can be challenging—which is where ‘self-managed’ abortions come into play.
Six Months After Roe v. Wade Demise, Abortion Opponents are Shaken and Angry
In the six months since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, abortion opponents have undergone an unprecedented series of attacks nationwide.
Boebert bill would bar government help for immigrants seeking out-of-state abortion
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado introduced a bill this week that would block the federal government from transporting immigrants across state lines to receive an abortion, and she has co-sponsor support from fellow Colorado Republicans in the House, Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn. The No Taxpayer Funds for Illegal Alien Abortions Act would […] The post Boebert bill would bar government help for immigrants seeking out-of-state abortion appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
U.S. Postal Service can continue to deliver prescription abortion medication - DOJ
WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) can continue to deliver prescription abortion medication despite a June 2022 Supreme Court ruling that overturned a landmark abortion rights decision, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
Finally, some modest good news for abortion rights in America
There have been so few victories for the pro-choice movement over the past year that women’s rights advocates can be forgiven for taking pleasure in two moves that the Biden administration made this week. The first, from the Department of Justice (DoJ), was a statement meant to push back...
Millions of Americans are enrolled in Medicaid who shouldn’t be — and it’s costing taxpayers billions
No one knows exactly how many people currently enrolled in Medicaid would have been denied access to the program under the pre-pandemic rules.
KIVI-TV
As the maternal death rate worsens, both sides of abortion debate demand change
JACKSON, Ms. — The maternal death rate in America continues to get worse. There were 20 deaths per 100,000 people in 2019. The numbers rose to 24 per 100,000 in 2020. For Black women, that statistic more than doubles to 55.3 per 100,000. The Commonwealth Fund, a nonprofit that...
Gen Z students dramatically threaten to leave country, change schools over Roe overturning: 'Really scary'
A BestColleges survey found that most undergraduate students and prospective students disagree with overturning Roe v. Wade and the decision could impact their education.
Man, 34, is charged with terrorism after he 'deliberately destroyed solar energy plant'
Mohammad Mesmarian, 34, was arrested for allegedly ramming his Toyota Camry into a Las Vegas solar energy generator pit and setting it on fire. He reportedly did so 'for the future.'
Biden is throwing migrants under the bus to appease Republican fearmongering
Imagine for a moment you are a dissident citizen of Nicaragua. Forced out of bed in the middle of the night and hounded out of your homeland because of your political activities, you have been deprived of all chances to work, let alone live, in the country you’ve always called home. Your opposition to Daniel Ortega’s regime has put your life and your family’s lives in danger. You must find safety immediately.
Electric chair, firing squad’s legality at S. Carolina court
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s highest court heard arguments Thursday on whether a newly organized firing squad or the old electric chair are legal ways to execute inmates in the state, which has been unable to obtain drugs for lethal injections. A lower court judge ruled in...
South Carolina Supreme Court rules fetal heartbeat law 'unconstitutional'
The South Carolina state Supreme Court found that a fetal heartbeat law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy violated privacy rights in the state constitution.
Best of 2022 | The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
Comments / 0