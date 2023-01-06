Read full article on original website
I tried PlayStation VR2 with Horizon at CES – it’s the ultimate PS5 upgrade
Playing Horizon Call of the Mountain on PSVR2 was an affirming experience – so I had to buy the PS5's VR kit
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
Sony unveils new PS5 controller designed for improved accessibility
As part of CES 2023, Sony announced a new PS5 controller meant to improve accessibility for all players, codenamed Project Leonardo. Sony developed the PS5 accessibility controller with input from charities such as AbleGamers and Special Effect, and the initiative is part of the Santa Monica-based company’s efforts to help more people enjoy their games for longer.
notebookcheck.net
Sony declares PlayStation 5 stock shortages over as it sells the most PS5 consoles ever
The times when buyers had to be waitlisted for a PlayStation 5 gaming console and had to resort to scalpers or be forced to buy needless junk together with it by various retailers are officially over, declared Sony's Jim Ryan, the president of its Interactive Entertainment division. The wait times should be almost non-existent now as the PS5 supply chain has improved dramatically, he added, and all retailers which carry the console would be able to have stock on much wider inventory levels than before.
msn.com
PlayStation Just Had A Major Game Leak
It seems that some intriguing details for a brand-new PlayStation IP have leaked online. While Sony is known for its stable of legacy IP, such as the "God of War" series and the "Ratchet & Clank" series, the juggernaut video game company hasn't been afraid to put its weight behind the development of new exclusive titles. Square Enix's "Forspoken" and Housemarque's "Returnal" on PS5 are just a couple of the recent games that have made their bold console debut exclusively on Sony's platform. Now, another intriguing title for the brand appears to be on the horizon.
Robot vacuum snapped photos of woman on toilet – and then they were shared on Facebook
A ROBOT vacuum has taken pictures of a woman on the toilet, and the photos have been posted online. The instance has provided an interesting look at the potential consequences of delegating responsibilities to technology. An iRobot Roomba vacuum reportedly made the intense invasion of privacy. It went into the...
The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life
A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
Woman shocked after discovering car has a secret compartment
A woman was shocked to discover her car has a ‘secret compartment’ - and it turns out she wasn’t the only person not to realise. While many of us spend our lives in our cars, it’s probably fair to say we don’t necessarily know what every gadget and gizmo does.
A laid-off Twitter manager says he saw almost his entire team of 150 people get fired in 4 hours just a week after Elon Musk bought the company
Twitter engineers texted Amir Shevat, an ex-manager, on November 4 saying their computers were "bricked." Shevat said he was then laid off at 1 a.m.
notebookcheck.net
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
Millions of Android owners must look for ‘red alert’ right now – it’s very serious
OWNERS of Google Pixel smartphones should never ignore a "red alert" in their settings. Google warns users who are at "critical risk" – and must act immediately. You should regularly check your settings to see if you're at risk. Thankfully it's very easy to do – once you know...
A Roomba Took Video Of A Woman Using The Bathroom — And Screenshots Ended Up Online
Roombas, or any other robot vacuum for that matter, can be a lifesaver for parents who have too much to juggle and need a little assistance cleaning up the house. But for every technological convenience and “lifesaver” granted to us, there seems to be increasingly insidious tradeoffs when it comes to allowing smart devices to monitor and collect data in multiple ways.
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Digital Trends
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy
A 65-inch 4K TV for just $400? That may not have been possible several years ago, but it’s a reality right now with Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is made even more affordable with the retailer’s $30 discount on its sticker price of $430. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this bargain because Best Buy TV deals often sell out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away.
Futurism
People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk
It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
AOL Corp
'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
Netflix ends password sharing: Axe will fall at start of 2023 and hit 100m viewers
It will reportedly only allow those who live in the same household to share an account. Sources say the company may off a plan that charges a few extra bucks a month to add an additional household.
I test TVs for a living, and this was my favorite 4K TV of 2022
After testing dozens of TVs this year, the LG C2 OLED impressed me the most.
