Earlier this week, another big actor emerged as a potential James Bond frontrunner, and fans are incredibly divided. It’s rumoured that Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the English actor perhaps best known for his roles in Kick-Ass (as the titular character) and as Wanda’s brother, Pietro Maximoff, in Avengers: Age of Ultron had a meeting with James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, and it apparently went well. It hasn’t been confirmed if this is true, but it’s got everyone thinking about the possibility, and as Digital Spy reports, some definitely like it more than others.

5 DAYS AGO