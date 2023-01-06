Read full article on original website
Pokémon: Ash reunites with Brock and Misty in final episode
In case you thought you were going to get through Ash’s final episodes in the Pokémon anime without crying, think again. It’s been confirmed that his old friends will be coming back for his sendoff, which is super bittersweet. In case you were blissfully unaware, that’s right...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
James Bond fans are seriously torn over new 007 frontrunner
Earlier this week, another big actor emerged as a potential James Bond frontrunner, and fans are incredibly divided. It’s rumoured that Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the English actor perhaps best known for his roles in Kick-Ass (as the titular character) and as Wanda’s brother, Pietro Maximoff, in Avengers: Age of Ultron had a meeting with James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, and it apparently went well. It hasn’t been confirmed if this is true, but it’s got everyone thinking about the possibility, and as Digital Spy reports, some definitely like it more than others.
1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive
The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
LOTR: The Return of the King game turns 20 this year and we feel ancient
It’s a brand new year and with that, a ton of new gaming releases lie in wait ahead of us. Each major console has its own money-spinner. PlayStation has got Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Xbox will finally release Starfield, while Nintendo is bringing Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to the table. Could I have already mentioned 2023’s GOTY or are we in for a surprise? Ah, it’s all so exciting.
The Last Of Us fans mod Bella Ramsey into the game
The Last of Us, an epic game telling the stories of how far survivors would go for those they love in an apocalyptic United States, is now going to reach brand new fans in its upcoming HBO show. Obviously, the levels of hype are nearing the stratosphere, and modders have added actor Bella Ramsey, who is playing Ellie, into the remade Part I and Part II and fans are delighted with the final product.
Evil Dead Rise disgusting new trailer has made everyone terrified of cheese graters
Whether it's splatter, slasher or suspense, horror tries its utmost to surprise us. Netflix's The Midnight Club set the world record for the highest number of jumpscares and Terrifier 2 saw viewers stumbling out of theatres to throw up and even faint in some cases. Yet, when the everyday is used to frightening effect, it can be sensational. Like the cheese grater scene in the new Evil Dead Rise trailer.
Gamer finds late grandmother's video game collection - 26 copies of the same game
One gamer has shared a picture of their grandma’s old collection of games after discovering that she’d built up loads of copies of the exact same titles - seemingly because she didn’t know how to overwrite them. Reddit user KrisReed took to r/gaming with the image, and...
Fire Emblem Engage preview: classic gameplay with modern love
Two armies stand at opposite ends of a lush, green map. One side contains my team of brave heroes. The other belongs to the wretched, enemy Corrupted. Laid out over a grid, I place my units into formation, unleash devastating attacks, and win the day thanks to strategic thinking and a bit of luck. Welcome to Fire Emblem Engage.
HBO's The Last Of Us Ellie actor responds to casting backlash
It really doesn’t feel that long ago that it was announced that Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey would be bringing Joel and Ellie to life in HBO’s The Last of Us series. Time has certainly flown and we’re now just days away from the show’s 15 January premiere, or 16 January if you live here in the UK.
Warzone DMZ players are using proximity chat to fake revive sounds and bait enemies
Warzone 2 players have been using the proximity chat for yet more chaos, this time luring enemies into deadly traps. Ever since Warzone’s highly anticipated sequel released, Call of Duty players have been making the most of proximity chat. And by making the most of it, that’s ranged from roleplaying as Uber drivers to turning off other players’ consoles via voice command. It's one way to secure a win, I guess.
Colin Farrell Praises BTS ‘Genius’ To Transform Him Into Penguin For Upcoming Spin-Off Series (Exclusive)
Colin Farrell underwent a complete transformation to become Oswald Cobblepot aka Penguin in The Batman, and he’ll do so again in the HBOMax spinoff series. The actor praised makeup artists Mike Marino, Mike Fontaine and their teams for making the epic character come to life behind the scenes. “I just sit in the chair and let Mike Marino work his genius,” Colin said of ‘becoming’ the Penguin in an EXCLUSIVE comment to HollywoodLife at the National Board of Review Awards in NYC. “That was it!” he gushed.
Assassin's Creed: Black Flag is crying out for a remake, fans say
The concept of a remake is by no means new, but it’s an idea that stirs far more controversy these days. It’s interesting because remakes are a necessity in gaming. As much as we’d all love to have an extensive retro collection, it’s simply not possible. Remakes can ensure a title’s longevity - and isn’t access for all what we’re really after?
Idris Elba wants to make Luther a James Bond-style franchise
Idris Elba is wanting to transform Luther, the immensely successful psychological crime thriller series wherein he stars as the titular detective, into a franchise worthy of toppling the box office order. Given the fact that the show has gathered 11 Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Elba's acting, creator Neil Cross' writing and its cinematography, I don't think it's a tall order.
Dark Souls: Archstones is a stunning new fan prequel
Feeling starved of Souls content? Never fear, for this amazing mod for Dark Souls 3 reinvigorates the game with a whole new story and five unique worlds. We are spoiled some days, I tell you that. If you, since the day you stepped into Lothric, were caught in a vice...
Avatar 4 and 5 definitely happening following Way Of Water's success
Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are now greenlit thanks to the continued success of Avatar: The Way of Water, which has so far brought in $1.708 billion at the box office and nominated as one of the best films of 2022 by the American Film Institute. There's significant shilly shallying...
Parasite Eve needs a PS5 remake, fans say
Last year, Square Enix threw cold water on the speculation that the cult classic survival horror series Parasite Eve would be getting a revival or even a remake. That Symbiogenesis project pertained to a collectible NFT art initiative, though the name was more than perfect for the games which are all about the corruption of biological life to create devastatingly lethal creatures.
Ubisoft's Star Wars game to feature multiple open-world planets and systems
All eyes may be on the imminent release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on 17 March, 2023, but it’s by no means the only Star Wars project in the pipeline. In fact, one report suggests that Star Wars executives are hoping to release a brand new game every six months - one AAA title and one smaller game per year. There’s Uncharted creator Amy Hennig’s project, Quantic Dream’s Star Wars: Eclipse, Saber Interactive’s Knights Of The Old Republic - and that’s just to name a few. Today though, our attention turns to Ubisoft’s upcoming open-world Star Wars game. After recruiting playtesters last month, new details are beginning to emerge about the mysterious story-driven project.
Red Dead Redemption 2 fans agree Charles Smith needs his own game
Towards the end of last year (and no, I still haven’t processed that we can now say last year), Red Dead Redemption 2 celebrated its fourth anniversary. If you haven’t checked out Rockstar Games’ iconic title, what in the yeehaw are you doing? Please, for your own good, start it right now. Consider me telling you this my good deed for the day.
