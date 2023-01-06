After heartbreaking CFP loss, Ohio State football looks to 2023 and significant changes

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Johnson declares for NFL DraftThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Unusual Facts About ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Fans Tonight
Ohio State was one made field goal away from beating Georgia to earn a berth in tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship. Considering the undefeated Bulldogs are taking TCU to the woodshed in the first half, one can't help but think many Buckeye fans have to be kicking themselves. It...
columbusmonthly.com
Why Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day and Wife Nina Champion Mental Health
It’s common to describe Ryan Day as a “champion.”. After all, the Ohio State head football coach has racked up an impressive record since assuming his current role in 2019: two Big Ten championships, two College Football Playoff appearances, coaching 12 first-team All-Americans and four Heisman Trophy finalists. But even with those accomplishments, perhaps Day’s most important achievement has nothing to do with rankings and Saturday afternoon games. Instead, it’s about a hidden, off-the-field health crisis and what he’s done to raise awareness of it—first with the young men he coaches, and now with the wider Central Ohio community (and beyond).
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Big Return
Ohio State's football program got some big news on Monday morning. Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover announced on social media that he will return for a fifth season with the program. "I AM COMING BACK," he announced. Stover was one of the top tight ends in the Big Ten in...
Yahoo Sports
Mailbox: Praise for Ohio State's CJ Stroud, but jeers for Jim Knowles and Rob Oller
Have more comments, questions? Reach out to me at bwhite1@dispatch.com. To the editor: Rob Oller's scathing review of the Buckeye's CFP defensive efforts demonstrates how a journalist has become a homer. Deplorable support to his claims. Oller's poor execution of writing should be held accountable, no matter his salary. Dan...
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths- The Ohio State University: Not “a failed presidency,” by itself, but a failing university
Author’s note: occasionally in Columbus and especially by OSU football fans, I am alleged to be anti-OSU. Nothing could be farther than the truth—I strive since 2004 for students, faculty colleagues, and highly qualified staff, none of whom receive the respect and rewards they deserve. That remains my goal.
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
Two dead in Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
Ohio attorney general sues local companies for illegal robocalls
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against six individuals and six companies for violating several Ohio consumer and robocall laws. The complaint was filed Wednesday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas against Delaware-based Pelican Investment Holdings, three Dublin-based companies and two other companies. Several individuals were named in […]
Knox Pages
Knox County Prosecutor sets Ohio law precedent in sex-offender case
MOUNT VERNON — The Ohio Supreme Court upheld a three-year, nine-month sentence in a Knox County case that set precedent for sex offender registration violations. Knox County Prosecutor Chip McConville argued the case State vs. Ashcraft, noting repeat violators of Ohio’s sex offender registration laws are subject to a sentence for the violation itself and an additional three-year sentence for the repeat violation.
‘Devotion to his duty’: Fallen Ohio officer honored with highway designation
Officer Lagore died in the line of duty assisting in the rescue of two teens who had fallen through the ice at Rocky Fork Lake in Highland County in February of 2021.
Voucher lawsuit can move forward, judge says
LIMA — A lawsuit objecting to Ohio’s school voucher program may proceed after a Franklin County judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss. Ohio’s Attorney General’s office argued that student and school district plaintiffs lacked standing to sue and the that courts have already settled the issue.
cwcolumbus.com
Hilliard road closure starting Monday morning
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Do you drive on Scioto Darby Road? If you do make sure you are aware of the road closures starting Monday morning before you head out the door. Partial road closure on Scioto Darby Road between Alton Darby Road and Cosgray Road will be in effect on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., starting Jan 9.
Ohio Public School Funding Set for Court Battle in 2023 With Lawsuit That Takes Aim at State's Voucher Program
A Franklin County judge has denied attempts by the department of education and Catholic school groups to dismiss the suit
Yes, the Bible Is Totally Queer, Ohio Pastor Says
"If we look at queerness as being things and people and situations that are non-normative ... then the Bible is inherently queer."
Comment Period Continues For Possible US 23 Changes Through Delaware County
The exploration of alternatives to the congestion on the US 23 Corridor continues after an initial consideration of major construction projects by the Ohio Department of Transportation showed no cost-effective way to construct a major bypass. To that end, ODOT has created an online portal focusing on the Corridor as...
One dead, one critical after two-car crash in Groveport
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a two-car crash Friday evening in Groveport. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a Toyota SUV going south on State Route 317 at 8:20 p.m. While the driver of the Toyota was attempting to turn […]
Yahoo Sports
Grandson of Worthington Industries founder McConnell joins board
John H. McConnell II is joining the board of directors of Worthington Industries, the company founded by his grandfather in 1955. The addition of the younger McConnell, 38, comes as his father, John P. McConnell, the company's executive chairman, plans to step down from the board in June at the end of the company's fiscal year.
Comments / 0