Columbus, OH

After heartbreaking CFP loss, Ohio State football looks to 2023 and significant changes

By Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Fans Tonight

Ohio State was one made field goal away from beating Georgia to earn a berth in tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship. Considering the undefeated Bulldogs are taking TCU to the woodshed in the first half, one can't help but think many Buckeye fans have to be kicking themselves. It...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Why Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day and Wife Nina Champion Mental Health

It’s common to describe Ryan Day as a “champion.”. After all, the Ohio State head football coach has racked up an impressive record since assuming his current role in 2019: two Big Ten championships, two College Football Playoff appearances, coaching 12 first-team All-Americans and four Heisman Trophy finalists. But even with those accomplishments, perhaps Day’s most important achievement has nothing to do with rankings and Saturday afternoon games. Instead, it’s about a hidden, off-the-field health crisis and what he’s done to raise awareness of it—first with the young men he coaches, and now with the wider Central Ohio community (and beyond).
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Big Return

Ohio State's football program got some big news on Monday morning. Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover announced on social media that he will return for a fifth season with the program. "I AM COMING BACK," he announced. Stover was one of the top tight ends in the Big Ten in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Marion County crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio attorney general sues local companies for illegal robocalls

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against six individuals and six companies for violating several Ohio consumer and robocall laws. The complaint was filed Wednesday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas against Delaware-based Pelican Investment Holdings, three Dublin-based companies and two other companies. Several individuals were named in […]
DUBLIN, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County Prosecutor sets Ohio law precedent in sex-offender case

MOUNT VERNON — The Ohio Supreme Court upheld a three-year, nine-month sentence in a Knox County case that set precedent for sex offender registration violations. Knox County Prosecutor Chip McConville argued the case State vs. Ashcraft, noting repeat violators of Ohio’s sex offender registration laws are subject to a sentence for the violation itself and an additional three-year sentence for the repeat violation.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Voucher lawsuit can move forward, judge says

LIMA — A lawsuit objecting to Ohio’s school voucher program may proceed after a Franklin County judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss. Ohio’s Attorney General’s office argued that student and school district plaintiffs lacked standing to sue and the that courts have already settled the issue.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Hilliard road closure starting Monday morning

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Do you drive on Scioto Darby Road? If you do make sure you are aware of the road closures starting Monday morning before you head out the door. Partial road closure on Scioto Darby Road between Alton Darby Road and Cosgray Road will be in effect on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., starting Jan 9.
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, one critical after two-car crash in Groveport

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a two-car crash Friday evening in Groveport. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a Toyota SUV going south on State Route 317 at 8:20 p.m. While the driver of the Toyota was attempting to turn […]
GROVEPORT, OH
Yahoo Sports

Grandson of Worthington Industries founder McConnell joins board

John H. McConnell II is joining the board of directors of Worthington Industries, the company founded by his grandfather in 1955. The addition of the younger McConnell, 38, comes as his father, John P. McConnell, the company's executive chairman, plans to step down from the board in June at the end of the company's fiscal year.
